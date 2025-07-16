Anzeige
WKN: 659990 | ISIN: DE0006599905 | Ticker-Symbol: MRK
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.07.2025 13:10 Uhr
104 Leser
Amphista Therapeutics announces achievement of a research milestone in its collaboration with Merck triggering a milestone payment

  • Collaboration focuses on the discovery of novel, non-CRBN/VHL, Targeted Glue degraders for oncology and immunology indications

Cambridge, UK, 16 July 2025 - Amphista Therapeutics ("the Company" or "Amphista"), a leader in the discovery of next-generation, Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD) medicines, today announces the successful achievement of a discovery research milestone under its exclusive research collaboration and licence agreement with Merck. In conjunction with the milestone achievement, Amphista receives a pre-specified financial payment. The associated target on which the milestone is triggered is currently undisclosed.

"As we continue to build our portfolio of first- and/or best-in-class Targeted Glues, we are delighted to have reached an important milestone in our collaboration with Merck. The progress we have made together speaks to the effective partnership between scientists from both companies, enabling us to focus on advancing high-quality compounds for further development,"said Antony Mattessich, Chief Executive Officer at Amphista."This achievement reinforces the exceptional capabilities of our Eclipsys® platform in the rational design of orally bioavailable protein degraders, bringing us a step closer to improving patient outcomes."

Under the agreement, Amphista is responsible for the discovery and early development of small molecule protein degraders using its Eclipsys® platform. Merck is granted a global exclusive license to the resulting degrader molecules and will be responsible for further development and commercialisation activities.

About Amphista Therapeutics
At Amphista Therapeutics, we are focused on transforming the lives of patients with severe diseases, including cancer and neurodegenerative disorders, through the discovery of advanced, next generation targeted protein degradation

Amphista, Eclipsys, Targeted Glue, Targeted Glues and the Amphista logo are all trademarks or registered trademarks of Amphista Therapeutics Limited.

For more information please contact:

Amphista Therapeutics
John Goodall
Info@amphista.com

ICR Healthcare
Amber Fennell, Namrata Taak, Emily Johnson
Email: Amphista@icrhealthcare.com
Tel: +44 (0)20 3709 5813


