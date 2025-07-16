Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.07.2025 13:10 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lucinity and Zenoo partner to deliver full-lifecycle compliance-from onboarding to investigation

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, July 16, 2025have formed a strategic partnership to provide financial institutions with a unified approach to compliance that connects onboarding, perpetual KYC, investigations, and reporting. By combining Zenoo's no-code orchestration engine with Lucinity's AI-powered case management platform, the partnership enables compliance teams to unify compliance processes, reduce manual work, and improve data quality across the entire customer lifecycle.

The partnership bridges a long-standing gap in compliance operations: the disconnect between onboarding and KYC systems and the tools used for risk investigation. This integration enables institutions to carry high-quality data-such as identity verification, address validation, and fraud indicators-from the first customer interaction through to ongoing detection and case review. By unifying these stages, the collaboration supports stronger data integrity, more effective monitoring, and reduced false positives.

Zenoo allows compliance teams to build and deploy onboarding and KYC workflows without engineering support. Their platform includes a visual journey builder for designing logic and flows, a real-time UI editor for branded customer experiences, and a marketplace of pre-integrated providers for identity verification, sanctions screening, and fraud checks. These workflows are dynamic, localized, and adapt to regulatory requirements and customer profiles. Zenoo also supports ongoing KYC by triggering re-verifications, updates, and risk reviews based on lifecycle events or behavioural changes, enabling a shift from static to perpetual KYC.

Lucinity provides the infrastructure to act on those signals. Its platform includes a centralized Case Managerthat consolidates alerts from AML, sanctions, fraud, and onboarding. Customer 360gives investigators full context across internal and third-party sources, while the Luci AI Agentsupports analysts with on-demand background checks, data lookups, and follow-up actions. Luci can also call Zenoo workflows directly-for example, to request a document from a customer or trigger a batch of identity verifications-without requiring integration work. Exceptions flagged during onboarding, such as failed checks or friction points, are automatically routed into Lucinity as structured cases. This gives compliance teams one place to manage investigations across the entire lifecycle.

What distinguishes the partnership is its modular, API-first approach, allowing institutions to customize their compliance architecture without being locked into a single vendor stack. By connecting two interoperable platforms, the collaboration supports a flexible model for managing compliance workflows. This integration helps organizations move away from manual processes toward a more dynamic and intelligent ecosystem.

Guðmundur Kristjánsson, Founder and CEO of Lucinity, said: "Zenoo strengthens our platform by delivering better onboarding data from the start. It improves Customer 360, sharpens case triage, and gives Luci more context to support faster, more accurate investigations."

Stuart Watkins, founder and CEO of Zenoo, added: "With Lucinity, we're extending the value of onboarding far beyond the initial customer interaction. Now, the data we capture can drive real-time decisions, trigger investigations, and improve the quality of compliance across the board."

Contact
Celina Pablo
celina@lucinity.com
+354 792 4321


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.