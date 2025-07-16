Zoroast The Fireplace Store Wins 2025 Consumer Choice Award for Fireplace Sales and Services in York Region

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Zoroast The Fireplace Store, a trusted family-owned retailer known for crafting cozy, stylish, and energy-efficient fireplace solutions, has won the 2025 Consumer Choice Award in the Fireplace Sales and Services category for York Region. This award celebrates the company's 25+ years of dedication to offering quality products, custom designs, and professional service that have earned the trust of homeowners across York Region and the surrounding GTA.

From humble beginnings to operating one of the largest fireplace showrooms in Ontario - a stunning 60,000-square-foot space - Zoroast The Fireplace Store has remained committed to helping families create inviting living spaces that combine warmth, efficiency, and modern style.

Expertise That Warms Every Home

Specializing in gas, electric, and wood-burning fireplaces, Zoroast provides homeowners with a wide selection of top-quality brands and innovative models to fit any budget and aesthetic. The company's fireplace experts work closely with each client to design a solution that suits the unique style and layout of their home, ensuring both functionality and a stunning focal point.

"Winning the Consumer Choice Award in York Region means so much to our family and our team," said the Zoroast The Fireplace Store team. "It shows that our commitment to quality, safety, and beautiful design is recognized and appreciated by the community we love to serve."

A Showroom Like No Other

At Zoroast's expansive showroom, visitors can experience live-burning displays, compare styles side by side, and consult with knowledgeable staff about the best options for their homes. Whether building new, renovating, or upgrading an existing fireplace, customers benefit from expert advice every step of the way - from initial inspiration to final installation.

Each project is backed by the expertise of certified technicians who ensure safe, precise installation and reliable performance for years to come.

Custom Solutions for Comfort and Style

What sets Zoroast The Fireplace Store apart is its ability to create tailored solutions that blend seamlessly into any room. From sleek, contemporary electric units to timeless wood fireplaces and high-efficiency gas inserts, every option is selected with care and customized to suit the homeowner's needs and preferences.

Clients appreciate the store's transparent approach to budgeting and scheduling, as well as the personal attention that only a family-run business can provide.

Dedicated Service Beyond Installation

Zoroast's commitment doesn't end once the fireplace is lit. The company offers ongoing maintenance and support to ensure that each unit operates safely and efficiently throughout its lifespan. Their knowledgeable staff is always ready to answer questions and provide seasonal check-ups, giving customers peace of mind year after year.

Serving York Region with Pride

For over 25 years, Zoroast The Fireplace Store has proudly served York Region and neighbouring communities, helping countless families add warmth and elegance to their homes. The company attributes its continued success to a loyal customer base, strong word-of-mouth referrals, and a deep-rooted belief that quality and service go hand in hand.

Looking Ahead

With this Consumer Choice Award win, Zoroast plans to expand its range of eco-friendly and smart-home-compatible fireplace options, invest in advanced training for its installation crews, and further enhance its showroom experience to inspire even more homeowners.

Above all, the mission remains the same: to help families gather, connect, and relax around a fireplace they love - with confidence in the safety, performance, and beauty that Zoroast guarantees.

Discover what makes Zoroast The Fireplace Store a trusted name in York Region. To explore their collection, get personalized advice, or schedule a consultation, CLICK HERE or visit www.thefireplacestore.ca.

