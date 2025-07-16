Forward Training & Consulting FZE: Forward Training and Consulting Marks Milestone as Founder Dr Soha Chahine Takes TEDx Stage to Spotlight Human Intelligence in Leadership

Forward Training and Consulting celebrates a global milestone as founder Dr. Soha Chahine delivers her TEDx talk on emotional scripts, leadership, and the future of human intelligence.

DUBAI, AE / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Forward Training & Consulting has marked a new chapter in its leadership journey, as founder and Organizational Psychologist Dr. Soha Chahine took the TEDx stage at TEDx University Of Birmingham Dubai, titled The Silent Algorithm: How Hidden Emotional Codes Shape Our Future.

In the talk, Dr. Chahine explored how recurring emotional scripts-like performance pressure, disconnection, and the loss of agency, subtly drive human behavior in the workplace. She introduced Human Intelligence (HI) as the critical counterbalance to Artificial Intelligence (AI), urging leaders to reconnect with emotional agility, presence, and authenticity.

"We optimize machines, but not ourselves," said Dr. Soha Chahine during the talk.

"We've been running on emotional scripts that disconnect us from authenticity."

" The future doesn't just belong to Artificial Intelligence (AI). It belongs to those who still know how to feel."

This personal milestone underscores Dr. Chahine's continued mission through Forward Training & Consulting: to help leaders, teams, and organizations activate their inner capacity for connection, resilience, and emotionally intelligent leadership. Her firm works with government bodies, multinational corporations, and fast-growing organizations across the GCC, offering executive coaching, cultural transformation, and resilience programs that blend behavioral science with experiential learning.

Dr. Soha Chahine's TEDx appearance underscores Forward's belief that emotional agility, self-awareness, and connection are not "soft skills," but strategic capabilities critical for navigating complexity.

She is also the co-author of The Talent Matrix Playbook, a practical guide to embedding emotional intelligence hiring and onboarding to performance manamagement. Her insights have been featured in Harvard Business Review Arabia and on leading media platforms across the region, reinforcing her position as a trusted voice in the future of people-first leadership.

About Forward Training and Consulting:

Forward Training and Consulting is a Dubai-based leadership development firm specializing in emotional intelligence, team transformation, resilience, and organizational culture change. Blending organizational psychology, behavioral science, and experiential learning, the firm partners with public and private sector clients across the GCC to build trust-rich, high-performing, and future-ready workplaces through custom programs, strategic coaching, and psychometric-driven insights.

Note: This press release is not affiliated with or endorsed by TED. TEDx events are independently organized under license from TED.

Learn More:

• Watch Dr. Soha Chahine's TEDx Talk

• Visit Forward Training & Consulting

• Connect on LinkedIn

• About Dr. Soha Chahine - Founder of Forward Training and Consulting | Leadership and Coaching Expert in UAE

Media Contact

Organization: Forward Training and Consulting

Contact Person Name: Soha Chahine

Website: https://www.forwardtraining.me/

Email: soha@forwardtraining.me

Contact Number: +971529181255

Address: Dubai, UAE

State: Dubai

Country: United Arab Emirates

SOURCE: Forward Training & Consulting FZE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/forward-training-and-consulting-marks-milestone-as-founder-dr-soh-1049212