Flexible connections, better optimization, and theneed for better cooperation between parties for grid connections were all hot topics in the German-focused second session of the event. From ESS News Flexible connection agreements are part of the process and should not be considered a nuisance by project developers. That sentiment summarized the German deep-dive session, "Flexible Access, Stable Revenues - Grid Connection Solutions for BESS," at the Battery Business & Development Forum 2025 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. While many projects in Germany face years-long delays due to grid bottlenecks, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...