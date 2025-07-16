Partnering supports novel DEL-screening capabilities

Orogen Therapeutics, Inc., a private drug discovery company utilizing its proprietary, AI-enabled DNA encoded library (DEL) technology to identify novel chemical matter against medically and commercially attractive drug targets, Chemspace, LLC, an expert in the generation and exploration of ultra-large chemical datasets, and Enamine, Ltd., a leading worldwide provider of chemical compounds and drug discovery services, announced today a strategic collaboration to design, build, and test novel DNA-encoded libraries (DEL) leveraging Chemspace's chemi-informatics and synthetic capabilities and Enamine's REAL design principles, combined with Orogen's deep DEL expertise, and proprietary AI- and DEL-enabled small molecule drug discovery capabilities.

Enamine's REAL compounds are the world's largest collection of make-on-demand small molecules that represents a significant fraction of the synthetically accessible chemical space. Its member molecules are REadily AccessibLe through validated parallel synthesis protocols using qualified in-stock building blocks. Orogen's DEL- and AI-enabled platform, including FocusDEL technology, enables rapid, efficient drug screening of billions of chemically diverse compounds to effectively home in on small drug-like molecules against specific targets from a wide range of therapeutic areas and clinical indications.

"We are thrilled to engage in this strategic collaboration to drive new horizons for DEL-based drug development that brings together this powerful combination of technologies Chemspace-Enamine's vast REAL Space of innovative chemical matter and Orogen's AI- and DEL-enabled small molecule drug discovery platform to advance a new generation in DEL capability," stated Mark Pykett, Orogen CEO. "We are excited by the potential synergy of the two platforms to enhance and accelerate small molecule drug discovery."

"DNA-encoded library (DEL) screening offers a proven valuable alternative for sampling large chemical space for efficient small molecule drug discovery," stated Sven Wagner, PhD, Vice President of Partnerships at Enamine. "We are pleased to bring our large and rapidly synthesizable Chemspace/Enamine chemical space into this collaboration with Orogen, a pioneer in DEL-based drug discovery, leveraging AI-enabled DELs. Our dovetailing joint effort will enrich DEL-based drug R&D with a critical component and a large part of chemical space, ready to be mined by researchers around the world, ultimately to enable sooner than later treatments for patients with high unmet needs across therapeutic areas, such as immuno-inflammatory disorders."

Under the terms of the collaboration, Chemspace and Orogen will design novel DELs in alignment with the REAL Space foundational principles; Chemspace and Enamine will synthesize and analytically validate these REAL-driven DELs, and Orogen will screen pilot DELs against multiple biological targets. Chemspace and Enamine anticipate the opportunity to provide these libraries to enhance their array of product and service offerings, while Orogen envisions opportunities for multiple novel small molecule candidates aligned with its areas of focus in immuno-inflammatory disorders, GPCRs, and select oncology targets.

Artem Evdokimov, PhD, Orogen's head of research, noted, "We anticipate this collaboration will add a set of much-needed next-generation DELs to the arsenal of early drug discovery tools. Harmonization of DEL designs with REAL space chemistry enables rapid follow-up on screening: off-DNA compounds and thousands of their SAR-expanding chemical space neighbors can be made both expeditiously and economically accelerating the early discovery process for much-needed novel, safe, and effective medicines."

Olga Tarkhanova, PhD, CEO of Chemspace: "DEL technology is a powerful approach for efficiently exploring vast chemical space, enabling rapid hit identification, structure-activity relationship (SAR) development, and the discovery of novel binding sites. We are excited to join forces with Orogen, a leader in DEL-based drug discovery, to bring the Chemspace/Enamine chemical space into next-generation DEL design. With this collaboration, we bring the benefits of scalable, make-on-demand combinatorial chemistry to the DEL field, addressing a key bottleneck in moving from encoded hits to optimized compounds. By applying the REAL Space concept to DELs and integrating our proven Make-On-DEmand chemistry, this collaboration aims to simplify off-DNA hit synthesis and optimization, accelerate DMTA (design-make-test-analyze) cycles, and help advance new therapies."

About Orogen Therapeutics

Orogen Therapeutics' mission is to deliver groundbreaking clinical solutions to patients with serious unmet medical needs. The company is revolutionizing small-molecule drug discovery through its proprietary platform integrating DNA-encoded libraries (DEL) with massive chemical diversity of billions of compounds, virtual screening and AI-driven computation. The company's proprietary, one-of-a-kind target-specific FocusDEL (patent pending) seeks to innovate the DEL landscape by enabling enriched hit yields from immense chemical spaces. This unique foundation is designed to enable the efficient derivation of novel drug candidates against a broad range of target classes.

Orogen's team includes scientists with decades of drug development experience and deep expertise in all aspects of small-molecule R&D, including DNA-encoded libraries, target selection and evaluation, cutting-edge AI and data science. For more information, please visit: www.orogentx.com.

About Chemspace

Chemspace is a global provider of drug discovery services. We can streamline hit finding by integrating our Computational Chemistry tools, Bioinformatics, and Machine Learning-based services for smarter drug discovery. By exploring ultra-large chemical spaces, we deliver high-quality hit molecules for discovery projects. Our integrated projects combine hit identification services with biological validation, providing a seamless path from hit identification to pre-clinical studies. For more information, please visit: https://chem-space.com.

About Enamine

Enamine is the leading provider of chemical compounds and a scientifically driven integrated discovery Contract Research Organisation for integrated discovery with unique partnering opportunities in exploring new chemical space. The company combines access to the in-house produced screening compounds (>> (350K in stock) with a comprehensive platform of integrated discovery services in bioinformatics, biology, and chemistry to advance and accelerate the efforts in drug discovery. For more information, please visit: enamine.net

