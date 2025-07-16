Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P2JR | ISIN: IE00BLP1HW54 | Ticker-Symbol: 4VK
Tradegate
16.07.25 | 09:31
301,10 Euro
-0,95 % -2,90
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
AON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
302,70305,6014:06
302,90305,8014:06
PR Newswire
16.07.2025 13:36 Uhr
130 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aon plc: Aon enhances industry-leading Reinsurance team with executive appointments

Alfonso Valera named CEO of International, Steve Hofmann as CEO of Americas, George Attard as Global Head of Strategy and Tomas Novotny as Chairman of International

DUBLIN, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced the appointments of Alfonso Valera as CEO of International for Reinsurance, responsible for UK, EMEA and APAC, and Steve Hofmann as CEO of Americas for Reinsurance, responsible for North America and Latin America. The firm also announced the appointment of George Attard as Global Head of Strategy for Reinsurance and Tomas Novotny as Chairman of International for Reinsurance.

"We are delighted to promote Alfonso, Steve, George and Tomas into these important leadership roles as we accelerate the ambition and velocity of our industry-leading Reinsurance solutions business," said Marcell, who leads Aon's integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital capabilities across the firm's Reinsurance, Commercial Risk, Health, Wealth and Talent teams. "These appointments reflect the depth and quality of leadership across our firm. Together, they bring decades of leadership experience, deep client relationships, market knowledge and domain expertise. Supported by outstanding talent and experts across our regions, they will help shape the next stage of our growth."

"We continue to invest in our business, our capabilities and our colleagues - and in the areas where we see the greatest opportunity to help our clients make better decisions," added Marcell. "With expanded investment in innovation, AI, climate advisory and our Better Decisions Labs, we are unlocking new tools and proprietary analytics to help clients accelerate decision-making, strengthen relationships and drive profitable growth."

Valera previously served as Co-CEO of EMEA for Reinsurance and, before that, as CEO and General Manager of Aon Re Iberia, among other leadership roles. Hofmann previously served as U.S. CEO of Reinsurance and earlier as U.S. Co-President of Reinsurance. Attard most recently served as CEO of Reinsurance for APAC, following 17 years at the firm leading strategy and client engagement in the region. Novotny has served as Co-CEO of EMEA for Reinsurance, Chairman of the Board of Central and Eastern Europe for the firm and as a broking leader for Aon based in Prague.

For more information about Aon's Reinsurance Solutions capabilities, visit: https://www.aon.com/en/capabilities/reinsurance

About Aon
Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better - to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues provide clients in over 120 countries with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses.

Follow Aon on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram. Stay up-to-date by visiting Aon's newsroom and sign up for news alerts here.

Media Contact
mediainquiries@aon.com
Toll-free (U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico): +1 833 751 8114
International: +1 312 381 3024

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better - to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Through actionable analytic insight, globally integrated Risk Capital and Human Capital expertise, and locally relevant solutions, our colleagues in over 120 countries provide our clients with the clarity and confidence to make better risk and people decisions that protect and grow their businesses. Follow Aon on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and Instagram. Stay up-to-date by visiting Aon's newsroom and sign up for news alerts here.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1632623/Aon_Logo_2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aon-enhances-industry-leading-reinsurance-team-with-executive-appointments-302506131.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.