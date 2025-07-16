Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - Full-service interactive media firm Customer Paradigm has announced the launch of its new Private VPN Service for Businesses, aimed at enterprises handling sensitive B2B transactions and real-time integrations.

Customer Paradigm Launched a Private VPN To Secure Real-Time B2B Integrations

The new offering builds on the Boulder-based agency's deep experience with secure system architecture, including its recent work with a leading e-commerce company to integrate BigCommerce pricing logic with Jaggaer's punchout procurement system.

The project required real-time pricing visibility, secure data exchange, and zero manual intervention - challenges that underscored the need for protected transmission pipelines.

Customer Paradigm developed a custom middleware engine that transformed live CSV data from BigCommerce into XML outputs compatible with Jaggaer's punchout interface.

This solution enabled client-specific pricing and automated order processing with zero manual touchpoints, but it also demanded secure, encrypted transmission across multiple endpoints.

Key results from the project included:

90% reduction in catalog update time

Real-time delivery of customer-specific pricing

Secure integration deployed on scalable AWS infrastructure

Private VPN: Built for Enterprise API Flows

The newly launched VPN service allows businesses to operate behind a secure, encrypted tunnel while conducting API-driven transactions, system integrations, or sensitive data exchanges.

The new service includes:

Dedicated infrastructure for high-throughput environments

Compatibility with middleware, ERP systems, and procurement platforms

Logging and monitoring for compliance and transparency

Fast deployment through Customer Paradigm's DevOps automation

This move reflects Customer Paradigm's broader mission to build resilient, fault-tolerant systems that work securely.

About Customer Paradigm

Customer Paradigm is a Boulder, Colorado-based digital agency specializing in eCommerce development, API integrations, and custom web solutions. Since 2002, the company has delivered over 12,600 successful projects for clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 brands. Known for its deep technical expertise and fault-tolerant development, Customer Paradigm helps businesses build scalable, secure, and conversion-focused digital systems.

