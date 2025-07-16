Anzeige
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
16.07.2025 13:48 Uhr
Third China International Supply Chain Expo Opens in Beijing

BEIJING, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The opening ceremony of the Third China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) took place in Beijing on July 16. During the event, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), together with representatives from the global business community, jointly launched the Beijing Initiative of the 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo.

Third China International Supply Chain Expo Opens in Beijing

Speakers at the ceremony included South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile; Thailand's Deputy Permanent Secretary of Commerce, Ekachat Seetavorarat; Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA; John W.H. Denton, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Commerce; Sherard Cowper-Coles, Chair of the China-Britain Business Council; and Liao Lin, Chairman of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC). More than 1,100 participants representing governments, the private sectors, academia, and civil society from over 100 countries, regions, and international organizations attended the event.

Ren Hongbin, Chairman of CCPIT, presided over the ceremony. He stated that this year's Expo features broader international participation, a more defined supply chain structure, and a stronger emphasis on innovation. Ren encouraged members of the global business community to work together to uphold the multilateral trade system anchored in the World Trade Organization through constructive engagement and proactive collaboration. He added that CCPIT will continue to serve both domestic and international companies, maintain the global public good nature of industrial and supply chains, and contribute to the development of an open global economy and a shared future for humanity.

Hosted by CCPIT, the 3rd CISCE is being held from July 16 to 20 under the theme Connecting the World for a Shared Future. Five international organizations are supporting the event as partners, including the UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the UN Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL), the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the International Trade Centre (ITC), and the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

Thailand serves as the Guest Country of Honor, while Shandong and Guangdong provinces are featured as Guest Provinces of Honor. This year's Expo includes six key industrial chains and one exhibition area: Advanced Manufacturing Chain, Smart Vehicle Chain, Green Agriculture Chain, Clean Energy Chain, Digital Technology Chain, Healthy Life Chain, and Supply Chain Service Area. 651 companies and organizations from 75 countries and regions are participating in the Expo, showcasing cutting-edge technologies, products, and services across the entire supply chain. Notably, international exhibitors account for 35 percent of the total.


