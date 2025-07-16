Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.07.2025
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
16.07.2025 14:02 Uhr
Famous Beta Launch: New Short-Video Platform Opens Early Access for Creators and Viewers

Independent platform invites early adopters to explore authentic, algorithm-free short videos in beta release.

REDONDO BEACH, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Famous a new short-video platform designed for authentic sharing and real-life moments, today announced the beta launch of its web and mobile apps. The platform invites creators and early adopters to explore its growing community and experience a fresh, meaningful approach to short-form video.

Famous Beta UI Preview

Famous Beta UI Preview
Famous Beta showcasing trending short videos and user profiles in the Buenas Vibras feed.

Built independently as a grassroots effort, Famous was developed from the ground up to provide a space where users can share, connect, and express themselves without the noise of superficial metrics or endless algorithmic feeds. It's about genuine discovery and connection, offering a distinct alternative to traditional social platforms.

A Fresh Take on Short Videos

Unlike platforms dominated by trends and filters, Famous emphasizes real moments and authentic content. At its heart is Buenas Vibras (https://famoustm.com/buenasvibras), a growing library of user-generated short videos organized by categories like tech, food, travel, and more. Users can upload videos up to 60 seconds long-sharing everything from favorite coffee spots and scenic sunsets to simple, everyday experiences.

"Famous is about creating a space where people can share freely and connect meaningfully," said a spokesperson for the platform. "This beta release is just the beginning. We're excited to welcome feedback from early users as we continue to refine and grow the community together."

Experience Famous Today

Famous is now available in early access:
- Download on iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/famous/id1319085022
- Get it on Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=tm.famous.app.mobile&hl=en_US
- Watch trending videos on Buenas Vibras: https://famoustm.com/buenasvibras
- Sign up on Web: https://famoustm.com/signup

About Famous

Famous is an independent short-video platform created to foster authentic expression and meaningful connection. With a simple, user-first design, the app empowers people to share life's precious moments and discover genuine content, free from the pressures of traditional social media.

Media Contact

Media Relations
media@famous.email
https://famoustm.com

Contact Information

Ruben Ramirez
CMO
ruben@famous.email
5625565556

.

SOURCE: Famous



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/famoustm-beta-launch-new-short-video-platform-opens-early-access-1049080

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
