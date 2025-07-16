D. Boral Capital Acted as Sole Bookrunner to Vendome Acquisition Corporation I in Connection with its $200.0 Million SPAC Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / On July 3, 2025, Vendome Acquisition Corporation I (the "Company") announced the closing of its initial public offering of 20,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit, for total gross proceeds of $200 million. The units began trading on The Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "VNMEU" on July 2, 2025. Each unit consists of one of the Company's Class A ordinary shares and one-half of one redeemable public warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. Class A ordinary shares and warrants are listed on The Nasdaq Global Market under the symbols "VNME" and "VNMEW," respectively.

D. Boral Capital LLC acted as sole bookrunner for the offering.

Paul Hastings LLP acted as legal counsel to the Company and DLA Piper LLP acted as legal counsel to D. Boral Capital LLC.

The Offering of the securities described above was offered by the Company pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-286534), as amended, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and declared effective by the SEC on June 25, 2025. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A final prospectus describing the terms of the Offering was filed with the SEC and forms a part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to this Offering may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting D. Boral Capital LLC at 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, by email at info@dboralcapital.com, or by telephone at (212) 970-5150.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Vendome Acquisition Corporation I

Vendome Acquisition Corporation I (Nasdaq:VNMEU) was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, sector or geographic region, the Company intends to focus its search on target business in the consumer sector operating in North America, Southeast Asia, and Europe.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $30 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~350 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the prospectus and the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

For more information, please contact:

D. Boral Capital LLC

Email: info@dboralcapital.com

Telephone: +1(212)-970-5150

SOURCE: D. Boral Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/d.-boral-capital-acted-as-sole-bookrunner-to-vendome-acquisition-cor-1049111