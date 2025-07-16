Slovenia has opened a €29 million ($33. 7 million) call under the European Union's Modernisation Fund to support priority solar and wind projects, with applications due by Jan. 7, 2026. Slovenia's Ministry of the Environment, Climate and Energy has published an investment call to co-finance solar and wind power projects granted priority status. A total €29. 5 million is available via the European Union's Modernisation Fund. Eligible projects can apply for a grant covering up to 45% of project costs. If the project encompasses energy storage capacities, a grant covering up to 30% of the associated ...

