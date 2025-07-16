Capitolis honored for third consecutive year for delivering innovative, technology-based, and finance-related solutions

Capitolis, the financial technology company, has been named to CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies 2025 list for the third consecutive year. Presented in partnership with independent research firm Statista, the annual list recognizes fintechs developing the most innovative, technology-based financial products and services across a variety of market categories.

The World's Top Fintech Companies list is based on the analysis of key performance indicators for more than 2,000 eligible companies as well as in-depth research into relevant KPIs using publicly available sources such as annual reports, company websites, and media monitoring, according to CNBC.

"Capitolis has partnered closely with the industry to build innovative technology solutions that promote the safety and vitality of the financial markets," said Gil Mandelzis, CEO Founder of Capitolis. "We have seen tremendous growth because of this, and we are honored to be recognized on CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies list for the third consecutive year. This is a testament to the amazing Capitolis team who work day in and day out to deliver for our customers and the industry."

Recently, Capitolis has experienced strong business momentum and expansion. The fintech has launched a variety of new solutions and significantly grown the network of market participants leveraging its platform over the past year. The company received new strategic investments from leading global banks including Barclays, Citi, Morgan Stanley, State Street, and UBS underscoring the industry's confidence in Capitolis' solutions, and welcomed financial services and fintech veteran, Amol Naik, as Chief Operating Officer.

In December 2024, Capitolis announced its acquisition of Capitalab from the BGC Group. The addition of Capitalab, a leader in the Rates Portfolio Compression and Margin Optimization space, expands the Capitolis suite of solutions and paves the way for further innovation to meet evolving client needs.

To learn more about Capitolis, visit https://capitolis.com.

About Capitolis

We believe the financial markets can and should work for everyone. Capitolis is the technology company helping to create safer and more vibrant financial markets by unlocking capital constraints and enabling greater access to more diversified capital and investment opportunities. Rooted in advanced technology and deep financial expertise, Capitolis powers groundbreaking financial solutions that drive growth for global and regional banks and institutional investors alike. Capitolis is backed by world class venture capital firms, including Canapi Ventures, 9Yards Capital, SVB Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, and S Capital, as well as leading global banks such as Barclays, Citi, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Standard Chartered, State Street and UBS.

Founded in 2017, our team brings decades of experience in launching successful startups, technology, and financial services. Capitolis was recognized on the Inc. 2024 Best in Business list in the Financial Services and Innovation Technology categories, and named World's Best FX Software Provider for the second straight year in the 2024 Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards. The company has been included on each of CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies 2024 list and Deloitte's 2024 Technology Fast 500 list in consecutive years and was named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of The World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023. American Banker recognized Capitolis among the Best Places to Work in Fintech, and the company was named by Crain's New York Business as one of New York's Best Places to Work in 2024 for the third consecutive year. For more information, please visit our website at www.capitolis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250716009655/en/

Contacts:

Edward Ruddy

Sloane Company

eruddy@sloanepr.com

Brian Zilberfarb

Capitolis

brianz@capitolis.com