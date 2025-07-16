EQS-Ad-hoc: Capella Financing S.à.r.l. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

16-Jul-2025 / 14:15 CET/CEST

THIS NOTICE IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES THE IMMEDIATE ATTENTION OF THE NOTEHOLDERS. THIS NOTICE CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT IS OF INTEREST TO THE REGISTERED AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE NOTES. IF APPLICABLE, ALL DEPOSITORIES, CUSTODIANS AND OTHER INTERMEDIARIES RECEIVING THIS NOTICE ARE REQUIRED TO EXPEDITE TRANSMISSION HEREOF TO BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE NOTES IN A TIMELY MANNER. IF BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE NOTES ARE IN ANY DOUBT AS TO THE MATTERS REFERRED TO IN THIS NOTICE, THEY SHOULD CONSULT THEIR STOCKBROKER, LAWYER, ACCOUNTANT OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER WITHOUT DELAY. If you have recently sold or otherwise transferred your entire holding(s) of the Notes referred to below, you should immediately forward this notice to the purchaser or transferee or to the stockbroker, bank or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser or transferee. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY CONTAIN INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL OF 16 APRIL 2014 ON MARKET ABUSE (AS AMENDED) ("EU MAR") AND REGULATION (EU) 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF DOMESTIC LAW IN THE UNITED KINGDOM, AS AMENDED ("UK MAR" AND, TOGETHER WITH EU MAR, "EU/UK MAR"). CAPELLA FINANCING S.À R.L. (a private limited liability company (société à responsabilité limitée) incorporated under the laws of Luxembourg, registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register (Registre de commerce et des sociétés, Luxembourg) under number B271743, being subject, as an unregulated securitisation undertaking (société de titrisation non réglementée) within the meaning of the Luxembourg law of 22 March 2004 on securitisation, as amended) (the "Issuer") Notice of Call Option and Redemption in respect of the outstanding EUR 229,500,000 Class A fixed rate Notes due 31 January 2054 (ISIN: XS2590244807; Common Code: 259024480) (the "Class A Notes") EUR 114,500,000 Class B fixed rate Notes due 31 January 2054 (ISIN: XS2590245101; Common Code: 259024510) (the "Class B Notes") EUR 442,663,000 Class Z Notes due 31 January 2054 (ISIN: XS2590247735; Common Code: 259024773) (the "Class Z Notes") issued by the Issuer (together the "Notes") This announcement is released by the Issuer and may contain inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU/UK MAR, encompassing information relating to the Notes described above. For the purposes of EU/UK MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, including as it forms part of domestic law in the UK, this announcement is made by the Managers of the Issuer. We refer to the trust deed dated 30 March 2023 between the Issuer and Citibank, N.A., London Branch (the "Note Trustee") as amended, restated and/or supplemented from time to time (the "Trust Deed") and the terms and conditions of the Notes as set out in Schedule 2 to the Trust Deed (the "Conditions"). Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined herein have the meanings given to such terms in the master definitions and construction schedule dated 30 March 2023 signed by, amongst others, the Issuer and the Note Trustee, as amended, restated and/or supplemented from time to time. The Issuer hereby announces that it has received a notice from Oxalis Holding S.à r.l. (being the Class B Noteholders Representative) notifying that it shall exercise its Call Option pursuant to Condition 7.3 (Call Option) and, as a result, on the Interest Payment Date falling on 25 July 2025 (the "Call Option Date"), the Issuer will redeem in full each Class of Notes in accordance with Condition 7.3 (Call Option). Payments on the Call Option Date to the Noteholders will be made in accordance with the Conditions. The Issuer has requested the Vienna Stock Exchange to cancel the listing of all outstanding Notes on the Call Option Date. For further information, please contact the Issuer at the address below. CAPELLA FINANCING S.À R.L. 28, Boulevard F.W. Raiffeisen, L - 2411 Luxembourg Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Attention: the Board of Managers Email: capella@cscgfm.lu This notice does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or otherwise acquire any securities in any jurisdiction. No person has been authorised to give information, or to make any representation in connection therewith, other than as contained herein. The delivery of this notice at any time does not imply that the information in it is correct as at any time subsequent to its date. This notice is given by: CAPELLA FINANCING S.À R.L. Dated _16

July 2025



