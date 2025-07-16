Anzeige
M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) announces second quarter 2025 results

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T" or "the Company") reports quarterly net income of $716 million or $4.24 of diluted earnings per common share.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)


2Q25


1Q25


2Q24

Earnings Highlights

Net interest income


$ 1,713


$ 1,695


$ 1,718

Taxable-equivalent adjustment


9


12


13

Net interest income - taxable-equivalent


1,722


1,707


1,731

Provision for credit losses


125


130


150

Noninterest income


683


611


584

Noninterest expense


1,336


1,415


1,297

Net income


716


584


655

Net income available to common shareholders - diluted


679


547


626

Diluted earnings per common share


4.24


3.32


3.73

Return on average assets - annualized


1.37 %


1.14 %


1.24 %

Return on average common shareholders' equity - annualized


10.39


8.36


9.95

Average Balance Sheet

Total assets


$ 210,261


$ 208,321


$ 211,981

Interest-bearing deposits at banks


19,698


19,695


29,294

Investment securities


35,335


34,480


29,695

Loans


135,407


134,844


134,588

Deposits


163,406


161,220


163,491

Borrowings


14,263


14,154


16,452

Selected Ratios

(Amounts expressed as a percent, except per share data)







Net interest margin


3.62 %


3.66 %


3.59 %

Efficiency ratio (1)


55.2


60.5


55.3

Net charge-offs to average total loans - annualized


.32


.34


.41

Allowance for loan losses to total loans


1.61


1.63


1.63

Nonaccrual loans to total loans


1.16


1.14


1.50

Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio (2)


10.98


11.50


11.45

Common shareholders' equity per share


$ 166.94


$ 163.62


$ 153.57



(1)

A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release.

(2)

CET1 capital ratio at June 30, 2025 is estimated.

Financial Highlights

  • Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $15 million in the recent quarter as compared with the first quarter of 2025 reflecting an additional day of earnings, favorable asset repricing and a lower negative impact from interest rate swap agreements used for hedging purposes, partially offset by $20 million of lower taxable-equivalent interest income resulting from an alignment of amortization periods for certain municipal bonds obtained from the acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc.
  • Average loans in the recent quarter reflect higher average balances of consumer and residential real estate loans, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of commercial real estate loans.
  • Average deposits increased in the recent quarter as compared with the first quarter of 2025, reflecting higher average savings and interest-checking deposits.
  • The increase in noninterest income reflects a rise in residential mortgage banking revenues and trust income as well as gains on the sales of an out-of-footprint loan portfolio of $15 million and a subsidiary that specialized in institutional services of $10 million.
  • The decline in noninterest expense was primarily attributed to lower salaries and employee benefits expense, reflecting seasonal expense recorded in the first quarter of 2025.
  • Reflecting improved asset quality the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans declined 2 basis points to 1.61% at June 30, 2025.
  • M&T repurchased 6,073,957 shares of its common stock during the recent quarter for a total cost of $1.1 billion, compared with 3,415,303 shares for a total cost of $662 million in the first quarter of 2025. Reflecting repurchases, M&T's CET1 capital ratio declined to an estimated 10.98% at June 30, 2025, representing a 52 basis-point decrease from 11.50% at March 31, 2025.

Chief Financial Officer Commentary

"M&T's consistent profitability has supported a significant return of capital to shareholders while maintaining resiliency entering the second half of the year. We are thrilled with a reduction of M&T's stress capital buffer and we remain committed to prudent risk management for the benefit of all of our stakeholders. Our teams continue to work with customers each and every day to provide solutions for their financial success. This summer, expect to see M&T employees out in force assisting customers and volunteering in the communities we serve to make a difference in people's lives."

- Daryl N. Bible, M&T's Chief Financial Officer

Contact:

Investor Relations:

Steve Wendelboe

716.842.5138

Media Relations:

Frank Lentini

929.651.0447

Non-GAAP Measures (1)

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)


2Q25


1Q25


Change
2Q25 vs.
1Q25


2Q24


Change
2Q25 vs.
2Q24

Net operating income


$ 724


$ 594


22 %


$ 665


9 %

Diluted net operating earnings per common share


4.28


3.38


27


3.79


13

Annualized return on average tangible assets


1.44 %


1.21 %




1.31 %



Annualized return on average tangible common
equity


15.54


12.53




15.27



Efficiency ratio


55.2


60.5




55.3



Tangible equity per common share


$ 112.48


$ 111.13


1


$ 102.42


10

____________________

(1)

A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release.

M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income

(Dollars in millions)


2Q25


1Q25


Change
2Q25 vs.
1Q25


2Q24


Change
2Q25 vs.
2Q24

Average earning assets


$ 190,535


$ 189,116


1 %


$ 193,676


-2 %

Average interest-bearing liabilities


132,516


129,938


2


132,209


-

Net interest income - taxable-equivalent


1,722


1,707


1


1,731


-1

Yield on average earning assets


5.51 %


5.52 %




5.82 %



Cost of interest-bearing liabilities


2.71


2.70




3.26



Net interest spread


2.80


2.82




2.56



Net interest margin


3.62


3.66




3.59



Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $15 million, or 1%, in the recent quarter as compared with the first quarter of 2025.

  • Average interest-bearing deposits at banks were essentially unchanged and the yield received on those deposits declined 1 basis point.
  • Average investment securities increased $855 million and the rates earned on those securities decreased 19 basis points reflecting $20 million of lower taxable-equivalent interest income resulting from an alignment of amortization periods for certain municipal bonds obtained from an acquisition.
  • Average loans increased $563 million and the yield received on those loans, including the impact from interest rate swap agreements used for hedging purposes, rose 5 basis points.
  • Average interest-bearing deposits increased $2.5 billion and the rates paid on such deposits rose 1 basis point.
  • Average borrowings rose $109 million and the rates paid on such borrowings increased 1 basis point.

Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased $9 million as compared with the year-earlier second quarter.

  • Average interest-bearing deposits at banks decreased $9.6 billion and the yield received on those deposits declined 103 basis points.
  • Average investment securities increased $5.6 billion and the yield earned on those securities rose 20 basis points.
  • Average loans grew $819 million while the yield received on those loans decreased 27 basis points.
  • Average interest-bearing deposits rose $2.5 billion while the rates paid on those deposits declined 52 basis points.
  • Average borrowings decreased $2.2 billion and the rates paid on such borrowings declined 34 basis points.

Average Earning Assets

(Dollars in millions)


2Q25


1Q25


Change
2Q25 vs.
1Q25


2Q24


Change
2Q25 vs.
2Q24

Interest-bearing deposits at banks


$ 19,698


$ 19,695


- %


$ 29,294


-33 %

Trading account


95


97


-3


99


-4

Investment securities


35,335


34,480


2


29,695


19

Loans











Commercial and industrial


61,036


61,056


-


58,152


5

Real estate - commercial


25,333


26,259


-4


31,458


-19

Real estate - consumer


23,684


23,176


2


23,006


3

Consumer


25,354


24,353


4


21,972


15

Total loans


135,407


134,844


-


134,588


1

Total earning assets


$ 190,535


$ 189,116


1


$ 193,676


-2

Average earning assets increased $1.4 billion, or 1%, from the first quarter of 2025.

  • Average interest-bearing deposits at banks were essentially unchanged.
  • Average investment securities increased $855 million primarily due to purchases of fixed rate agency mortgage-backed securities and U.S. Treasury securities during the first and second quarters of 2025.
  • Average loans increased $563 million primarily reflective of higher average consumer loans of $1.0 billion, including higher average recreational finance and automobile loans, and an increase in average residential real estate loans of $508 million, partially offset by a decline in average commercial real estate loans of $926 million, reflecting payoffs and the sale of an out-of-footprint residential builder and developer loan portfolio.

Average earning assets decreased $3.1 billion, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2024.

  • Average interest-bearing deposits at banks decreased $9.6 billion reflecting purchases of investment securities, lower average balances of borrowings and share repurchases.
  • Average investment securities increased $5.6 billion primarily reflecting purchases of fixed rate agency mortgage-backed securities and U.S. Treasury securities since the second quarter of 2024.
  • Average loans increased $819 million resulting from higher average commercial and industrial loans of $2.9 billion, reflecting growth spanning most industry types, and a rise in average consumer loans of $3.4 billion, reflecting higher average balances of recreational finance and automobile loans. Partially offsetting those increases was a $6.1 billion decline in average commercial real estate loans.

Average Interest-bearing Liabilities

(Dollars in millions)


2Q25


1Q25


Change
2Q25 vs.
1Q25


2Q24


Change
2Q25 vs.
2Q24

Interest-bearing deposits











Savings and interest-checking deposits


$ 103,963


$ 101,564


2 %


$ 95,955


8 %

Time deposits


14,290


14,220


-


19,802


-28

Total interest-bearing deposits


118,253


115,784


2


115,757


2

Short-term borrowings


3,327


2,869


16


4,962


-33

Long-term borrowings


10,936


11,285


-3


11,490


-5

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$ 132,516


$ 129,938


2


$ 132,209


-












Brokered savings and interest-checking
deposits


$ 9,921


$ 9,991


-1 %


$ 8,193


21 %

Brokered time deposits


568


777


-27


3,826


-85

Total brokered deposits


$ 10,489


$ 10,768


-3


$ 12,019


-13

Average interest-bearing liabilities rose $2.6 billion, or 2%, in the recent quarter as compared with the first quarter of 2025 reflecting an increase in average savings and interest-checking deposits.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $307 million from the second quarter of 2024.

  • Average interest-bearing deposits rose $2.5 billion. Non-brokered interest-bearing deposits increased $4.0 billion reflecting a $6.3 billion increase in average non-brokered savings and interest-checking deposits, partially offset by a $2.3 billion decline in average non-brokered time deposits. A $1.5 billion decline in average brokered deposits reflected maturities of brokered time deposits, partially offset by higher average balances of brokered savings and interest-checking deposits.
  • Average borrowings decreased $2.2 billion reflecting lower average short-term and long-term borrowings from the FHLB of New York, partially offset by issuances of senior notes and other long-term debt since the second quarter of 2024.

Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality

(Dollars in millions)


2Q25


1Q25


Change

2Q25 vs.
1Q25


2Q24


Change

2Q25 vs.
2Q24

At end of quarter











Nonaccrual loans


$ 1,573


$ 1,540


2 %


$ 2,024


-22 %

Real estate and other foreclosed assets


30


34


-11


33


-7

Total nonperforming assets


1,603


1,574


2


2,057


-22

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)


496


384


29


233


113

Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding


1.16 %


1.14 %




1.50 %














Allowance for loan losses


$ 2,197


$ 2,200


-


$ 2,204


-

Allowance for loan losses as % of loans outstanding


1.61 %


1.63 %




1.63 %



Reserve for unfunded credit commitments


$ 80


$ 60


33


$ 60


33












For the period











Provision for loan losses


$ 105


$ 130


-19


$ 150


-30

Provision for unfunded credit commitments


20


-


100


-


100

Total provision for credit losses


125


130


-4


150


-17

Net charge-offs


108


114


-5


137


-21

Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)


.32 %


.34 %




.41 %



____________________

(1)

Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

The provision for credit losses was $125 million in the second quarter of 2025 as compared with $130 million in the immediately preceding quarter and $150 million in the second quarter of 2024. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans outstanding decreased from 1.63% at March 31, 2025 to 1.61% at June 30, 2025 reflecting lower levels of criticized commercial real estate loans. Net charge-offs totaled $108 million in 2025's second quarter as compared with $114 million in 2025's first quarter and $137 million in the year-earlier quarter, representing.32%,.34% and.41%, respectively, of average loans outstanding.

Nonaccrual loans were $1.6 billion at June 30, 2025, compared with $1.5 billion at March 31, 2025 and $2.0 billion at June 30, 2024. The lower level of nonaccrual loans at the two most recent quarter ends as compared with June 30, 2024 predominantly reflects decreases in commercial real estate nonaccrual loans.

Noninterest Income

(Dollars in millions)


2Q25


1Q25


Change
2Q25 vs.
1Q25


2Q24


Change
2Q25 vs.
2Q24

Mortgage banking revenues


$ 130


$ 118


11 %


$ 106


23 %

Service charges on deposit accounts


137


133


4


127


8

Trust income


182


177


3


170


7

Brokerage services income


31


32


-1


30


3

Trading account and other non-hedging derivative gains


12


9


15


7


68

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities


-


-


-


(8)


-

Other revenues from operations


191


142


33


152


25

Total


$ 683


$ 611


12


$ 584


17

Noninterest income in the second quarter of 2025 increased $72 million, or 12%, from 2025's first quarter.

  • Mortgage banking revenues rose $12 million reflecting increased residential mortgage loan servicing income.
  • Trust income increased $5 million reflecting seasonal tax service fees.
  • Other revenues from operations increased $49 million reflecting a $15 million gain on the sale of an out-of-footprint residential builder and developer loan portfolio, a $10 million gain on the sale of a subsidiary that specialized in institutional services, a rise in merchant discount and credit card fees and higher loan syndication fees in the recent quarter.

Noninterest income rose $99 million, or 17%, as compared with the second quarter of 2024.

  • Mortgage banking revenues rose $24 million predominantly due to increased residential mortgage loan servicing income.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts increased $10 million primarily from higher commercial service charges.
  • Trust income increased $12 million reflecting higher revenues from the Company's global capital markets and wealth advisory services businesses.
  • The loss on bank investment securities in the second quarter of 2024 reflected realized losses on sales of certain non-agency investment securities.
  • Other revenues from operations increased $39 million reflecting a $15 million gain on the sale of an out-of-footprint loan portfolio, a $10 million gain on the sale of a subsidiary that specialized in institutional services and an increase in letter of credit and other credit-related fees.

Noninterest Expense

(Dollars in millions)


2Q25


1Q25


Change
2Q25 vs.
1Q25


2Q24


Change
2Q25 vs.
2Q24

Salaries and employee benefits


$ 813


$ 887


-8 %


$ 764


6 %

Equipment and net occupancy


130


132


-2


125


4

Outside data processing and software


138


136


1


124


11

Professional and other services


86


84


4


91


-4

FDIC assessments


22


23


-7


37


-41

Advertising and marketing


25


22


14


27


-7

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets


9


13


-27


13


-24

Other costs of operations


113


118


-5


116


-3

Total


$ 1,336


$ 1,415


-6


$ 1,297


3

Noninterest expense declined $79 million, or 6%, from the first quarter of 2025. Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased $74 million, reflecting seasonally higher stock-based compensation, payroll-related taxes and other employee benefits expense in the first quarter of 2025, partially offset by the full-quarter impact of annual merit increases awarded in the first quarter of 2025 and an additional working day in the recent quarter.

Noninterest expense increased $39 million, or 3%, from the second quarter of 2024.

  • Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $49 million reflecting annual merit and other increases, higher average employee staffing levels and a rise in medical benefits expense.
  • Outside data processing and software costs rose $14 million reflecting higher software maintenance expenses.
  • The decrease in FDIC assessments reflects a lower level of criticized loans and a special assessment expense of $5 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective income tax rate was 23.4% in each of the second quarters of 2025 and 2024, compared with 23.2% in the first quarter of 2025.

Capital



2Q25


1Q25


2Q24

CET1


10.98 %

(1)

11.50 %


11.45 %

Tier 1 capital


12.50

(1)

13.04


13.23

Total capital


13.96

(1)

14.50


14.88

Tangible capital - common


8.67


8.95


8.55

____________________

(1)

Capital ratios at June 30, 2025 are estimated.

M&T's capital ratios remained well above the minimum set forth by regulatory requirements. Cash dividends declared on M&T's common and preferred stock totaled $215 million and $35 million, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. M&T's current stress capital buffer is 3.8%. In June 2025, the Federal Reserve released the results of its most recent supervisory stress tests, in which M&T elected to participate. Based on those results, M&T's stress capital buffer is estimated to be 2.7% effective October 1, 2025.

The CET1 capital ratio for M&T was estimated at 10.98% as of June 30, 2025. M&T's total risk-weighted assets at June 30, 2025 are estimated to be $158.2 billion.

M&T repurchased 6,073,957 shares of its common stock in accordance with its capital plan during the recent quarter at an average cost per share of $175.93 resulting in a total cost, including the share repurchase excise tax, of $1.1 billion, compared with 3,415,303 shares at an average cost per share of $192.06 and a total cost, including the share repurchase excise tax, of $662 million in the first quarter of 2025. No share repurchases occurred in the second quarter of 2024.

Conference Call

Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss second quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (800) 347-7315. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (785) 424-1755. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID MTBQ225. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday July 23, 2025 by calling (800) 688-9459 or (402) 220-1373 for international participants. No conference ID or passcode is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About M&T

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to M&T and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict and may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted.

While there can be no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties is complete, important factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation: economic conditions and growth rates, including inflation and market volatility; events and developments in the financial services industry, including industry conditions; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, loan concentrations by type and industry, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; levels of client deposits; ability to contain costs and expenses; changes in M&T's credit ratings; domestic or international political developments and other geopolitical events, including trade and tariff policies and international conflicts and hostilities; changes and trends in the securities markets; common shares outstanding and common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; federal, state or local legislation and/or regulations affecting the financial services industry, or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; governmental and public policy changes; political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition, divestment and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

These are representative of the factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, as noted, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, and other factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and M&T assumes no duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended




Six Months Ended




June 30,




June 30,



(Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands)

2025


2024


Change


2025


2024


Change

Performance












Net income

$ 716


$ 655


9 %


$ 1,300


$ 1,186


10 %

Net income available to common shareholders

679


626


8


1,226


1,131


8

Per common share:












Basic earnings

4.26


3.75


14


7.58


6.79


12

Diluted earnings

4.24


3.73


14


7.55


6.76


12

Cash dividends

1.35


1.35


-


2.70


2.65


2

Common shares outstanding:












Average - diluted (1)

160,005


167,659


-5


162,511


167,372


-3

Period end (2)

156,532


167,225


-6


156,532


167,225


-6

Return on (annualized):












Average total assets

1.37 %


1.24 %




1.25 %


1.13 %



Average common shareholders' equity

10.39


9.95




9.37


9.05



Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,722


$ 1,731


-1


$ 3,429


$ 3,423


-

Yield on average earning assets

5.51 %


5.82 %




5.51 %


5.78 %



Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.71


3.26




2.71


3.26



Net interest spread

2.80


2.56




2.80


2.52



Contribution of interest-free funds

.82


1.03




.84


1.04



Net interest margin

3.62


3.59




3.64


3.56



Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.32


.41




.33


.41



Net operating results (3)












Net operating income

$ 724


$ 665


9


$ 1,318


$ 1,208


9

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

4.28


3.79


13


7.66


6.89


11

Return on (annualized):












Average tangible assets

1.44 %


1.31 %




1.32 %


1.20 %



Average tangible common equity

15.54


15.27




14.03


13.99



Efficiency ratio

55.2


55.3




57.8


58.0
















At June 30,






Loan quality

2025


2024


Change







Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,573


$ 2,024


-22 %







Real estate and other foreclosed assets

30


33


-7







Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,603


$ 2,057


-22







Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$ 496


$ 233


113







Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:












Nonaccrual loans

$ 75


$ 64


17







Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

450


215


110







Nonaccrual loans to total loans

1.16 %


1.50 %









Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.61


1.63









Additional information












Period end common stock price

$ 193.99


$ 151.36


28







Domestic banking offices

941


957


-2







Full time equivalent employees

22,590


22,110


2







____________________

(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend



Three Months Ended


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,

(Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands)

2025


2025


2024


2024


2024

Performance










Net income

$ 716


$ 584


$ 681


$ 721


$ 655

Net income available to common shareholders

679


547


644


674


626

Per common share:










Basic earnings

4.26


3.33


3.88


4.04


3.75

Diluted earnings

4.24


3.32


3.86


4.02


3.73

Cash dividends

1.35


1.35


1.35


1.35


1.35

Common shares outstanding:










Average - diluted (1)

160,005


165,047


166,969


167,567


167,659

Period end (2)

156,532


162,552


165,526


166,157


167,225

Return on (annualized):










Average total assets

1.37 %


1.14 %


1.28 %


1.37 %


1.24 %

Average common shareholders' equity

10.39


8.36


9.75


10.26


9.95

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,722


$ 1,707


$ 1,740


$ 1,739


$ 1,731

Yield on average earning assets

5.51 %


5.52 %


5.60 %


5.82 %


5.82 %

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.71


2.70


2.94


3.22


3.26

Net interest spread

2.80


2.82


2.66


2.60


2.56

Contribution of interest-free funds

.82


.84


.92


1.02


1.03

Net interest margin

3.62


3.66


3.58


3.62


3.59

Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized)

.32


.34


.47


.35


.41

Net operating results (3)










Net operating income

$ 724


$ 594


$ 691


$ 731


$ 665

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

4.28


3.38


3.92


4.08


3.79

Return on (annualized):










Average tangible assets

1.44 %


1.21 %


1.35 %


1.45 %


1.31 %

Average tangible common equity

15.54


12.53


14.66


15.47


15.27

Efficiency ratio

55.2


60.5


56.8


55.0


55.3












June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,

Loan quality

2025


2025


2024


2024


2024

Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,573


$ 1,540


$ 1,690


$ 1,926


$ 2,024

Real estate and other foreclosed assets

30


34


35


37


33

Total nonperforming assets

$ 1,603


$ 1,574


$ 1,725


$ 1,963


$ 2,057

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4)

$ 496


$ 384


$ 338


$ 288


$ 233

Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:










Nonaccrual loans

75


69


69


69


64

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

450


368


318


269


215

Nonaccrual loans to total loans

1.16 %


1.14 %


1.25 %


1.42 %


1.50 %

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.61


1.63


1.61


1.62


1.63

Additional information










Period end common stock price

$ 193.99


$ 178.75


$ 188.01


$ 178.12


$ 151.36

Domestic banking offices

941


955


955


957


957

Full time equivalent employees

22,590


22,291


22,101


21,986


22,110

____________________

(1)

Includes common stock equivalents.

(2)

Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans.

(3)

Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein.

(4)

Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income



Three Months Ended




Six Months Ended




June 30,




June 30,



(Dollars in millions)

2025


2024


Change


2025


2024


Change

Interest income

$ 2,609


$ 2,789


-6 %


$ 5,169


$ 5,534


-7 %

Interest expense

896


1,071


-16


1,761


2,136


-18

Net interest income

1,713


1,718


-


3,408


3,398


-

Provision for credit losses

125


150


-17


255


350


-27

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,588


1,568


1


3,153


3,048


3

Other income












Mortgage banking revenues

130


106


23


248


210


18

Service charges on deposit accounts

137


127


8


270


251


8

Trust income

182


170


7


359


330


9

Brokerage services income

31


30


3


63


59


6

Trading account and other non-hedging
derivative gains

12


7


68


21


16


30

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

-


(8)


-


-


(6)


-

Other revenues from operations

191


152


25


333


304


9

Total other income

683


584


17


1,294


1,164


11

Other expense












Salaries and employee benefits

813


764


6


1,700


1,597


6

Equipment and net occupancy

130


125


4


262


254


3

Outside data processing and software

138


124


11


274


244


12

Professional and other services

86


91


-4


170


176


-3

FDIC assessments

22


37


-41


45


97


-53

Advertising and marketing

25


27


-7


47


47


-1

Amortization of core deposit and other
intangible assets

9


13


-24


22


28


-18

Other costs of operations

113


116


-3


231


250


-8

Total other expense

1,336


1,297


3


2,751


2,693


2

Income before taxes

935


855


9


1,696


1,519


12

Income taxes

219


200


9


396


333


19

Net income

$ 716


$ 655


9 %


$ 1,300


$ 1,186


10 %

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend



Three Months Ended


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,

(Dollars in millions)

2025


2025


2024


2024


2024

Interest income

$ 2,609


$ 2,560


$ 2,707


$ 2,785


$ 2,789

Interest expense

896


865


979


1,059


1,071

Net interest income

1,713


1,695


1,728


1,726


1,718

Provision for credit losses

125


130


140


120


150

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

1,588


1,565


1,588


1,606


1,568

Other income










Mortgage banking revenues

130


118


117


109


106

Service charges on deposit accounts

137


133


131


132


127

Trust income

182


177


175


170


170

Brokerage services income

31


32


30


32


30

Trading account and other non-hedging
derivative gains

12


9


10


13


7

Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

-


-


18


(2)


(8)

Other revenues from operations

191


142


176


152


152

Total other income

683


611


657


606


584

Other expense










Salaries and employee benefits

813


887


790


775


764

Equipment and net occupancy

130


132


133


125


125

Outside data processing and software

138


136


125


123


124

Professional and other services

86


84


80


88


91

FDIC assessments

22


23


24


25


37

Advertising and marketing

25


22


30


27


27

Amortization of core deposit and other
intangible assets

9


13


13


12


13

Other costs of operations

113


118


168


128


116

Total other expense

1,336


1,415


1,363


1,303


1,297

Income before taxes

935


761


882


909


855

Income taxes

219


177


201


188


200

Net income

$ 716


$ 584


$ 681


$ 721


$ 655

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



June 30,



(Dollars in millions)

2025


2024


Change

ASSETS






Cash and due from banks

$ 2,128


$ 1,778


20 %

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

19,297


24,792


-22

Trading account

93


99


-6

Investment securities

35,568


29,894


19

Loans:






Commercial and industrial

61,660


60,027


3

Real estate - commercial

24,567


29,532


-17

Real estate - consumer

24,117


23,003


5

Consumer

25,772


22,440


15

Total loans

136,116


135,002


1

Less: allowance for loan losses

2,197


2,204


-

Net loans

133,919


132,798


1

Goodwill

8,465


8,465


-

Core deposit and other intangible assets

84


119


-30

Other assets

12,030


10,910


10

Total assets

$ 211,584


$ 208,855


1 %







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 47,485


$ 47,729


-1 %

Interest-bearing deposits

116,968


112,181


4

Total deposits

164,453


159,910


3

Short-term borrowings

2,071


4,764


-57

Long-term borrowings

12,380


11,319


9

Accrued interest and other liabilities

4,155


4,438


-6

Total liabilities

183,059


180,431


1

Shareholders' equity:






Preferred

2,394


2,744


-13

Common

26,131


25,680


2

Total shareholders' equity

28,525


28,424


-

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 211,584


$ 208,855


1 %

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend



June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,

(Dollars in millions)

2025


2025


2024


2024


2024

ASSETS










Cash and due from banks

$ 2,128


$ 2,109


$ 1,909


$ 2,216


$ 1,778

Interest-bearing deposits at banks

19,297


20,656


18,873


24,417


24,792

Trading account

93


96


101


102


99

Investment securities

35,568


35,137


34,051


32,327


29,894

Loans:










Commercial and industrial

61,660


60,596


61,481


61,012


60,027

Real estate - commercial

24,567


25,867


26,764


28,683


29,532

Real estate - consumer

24,117


23,284


23,166


23,019


23,003

Consumer

25,772


24,827


24,170


23,206


22,440

Total loans

136,116


134,574


135,581


135,920


135,002

Less: allowance for loan losses

2,197


2,200


2,184


2,204


2,204

Net loans

133,919


132,374


133,397


133,716


132,798

Goodwill

8,465


8,465


8,465


8,465


8,465

Core deposit and other intangible assets

84


93


94


107


119

Other assets

12,030


11,391


11,215


10,435


10,910

Total assets

$ 211,584


$ 210,321


$ 208,105


$ 211,785


$ 208,855











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY










Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 47,485


$ 49,051


$ 46,020


$ 47,344


$ 47,729

Interest-bearing deposits

116,968


116,358


115,075


117,210


112,181

Total deposits

164,453


165,409


161,095


164,554


159,910

Short-term borrowings

2,071


1,573


1,060


2,605


4,764

Long-term borrowings

12,380


10,496


12,605


11,583


11,319

Accrued interest and other liabilities

4,155


3,852


4,318


4,167


4,438

Total liabilities

183,059


181,330


179,078


182,909


180,431

Shareholders' equity:










Preferred

2,394


2,394


2,394


2,394


2,744

Common

26,131


26,597


26,633


26,482


25,680

Total shareholders' equity

28,525


28,991


29,027


28,876


28,424

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 211,584


$ 210,321


$ 208,105


$ 211,785


$ 208,855

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates



Three Months Ended


Change in Balance


Six Months Ended




June 30,


March 31,


June 30,


June 30, 2025 from


June 30,


Change


2025


2025


2024


March 31,


June 30,


2025


2024


in

(Dollars in millions)

Balance


Rate


Balance


Rate


Balance


Rate


2025


2024


Balance


Rate


Balance


Rate


Balance

ASSETS


























Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$ 19,698


4.47 %


$ 19,695


4.48 %


$ 29,294


5.50 %


- %


-33 %


$ 19,697


4.48 %


$ 29,971


5.50 %


-34 %

Trading account

95


3.46


97


3.42


99


3.47


-3


-4


96


3.44


102


3.45


-6

Investment securities (1)

35,335


3.81


34,480


4.00


29,695


3.61


2


19


34,909


3.90


29,141


3.46


20

Loans:


























Commercial and industrial

61,036


6.40


61,056


6.36


58,152


7.04


-


5


61,046


6.38


57,486


7.01


6

Real estate - commercial

25,333


6.31


26,259


6.16


31,458


6.38


-4


-19


25,794


6.24


32,077


6.37


-20

Real estate - consumer

23,684


4.52


23,176


4.44


23,006


4.32


2


3


23,431


4.48


23,071


4.30


2

Consumer

25,354


6.57


24,353


6.57


21,972


6.61


4


15


24,856


6.57


21,558


6.58


15

Total loans

135,407


6.11


134,844


6.06


134,588


6.38


-


1


135,127


6.08


134,192


6.35


1

Total earning assets

190,535


5.51


189,116


5.52


193,676


5.82


1


-2


189,829


5.51


193,406


5.78


-2

Goodwill

8,465




8,465




8,465




-


-


8,465




8,465




-

Core deposit and other intangible assets

89




92




126




-4


-30


90




133




-32

Other assets

11,172




10,648




9,714




5


15


10,912




9,725




12

Total assets

$ 210,261




$ 208,321




$ 211,981




1 %


-1 %


$ 209,296




$ 211,729




-1 %



























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY























Interest-bearing deposits


























Savings and interest-checking deposits

$ 103,963


2.24 %


$ 101,564


2.20 %


$ 95,955


2.59 %


2 %


8 %


$ 102,770


2.22 %


$ 95,411


2.60 %


8 %

Time deposits

14,290


3.45


14,220


3.54


19,802


4.41


-


-28


14,255


3.50


20,192


4.41


-29

Total interest-bearing deposits

118,253


2.38


115,784


2.37


115,757


2.90


2


2


117,025


2.38


115,603


2.91


1

Short-term borrowings

3,327


4.49


2,869


4.52


4,962


5.62


16


-33


3,100


4.51


5,595


5.51


-45

Long-term borrowings

10,936


5.72


11,285


5.65


11,490


5.83


-3


-5


11,109


5.69


10,631


5.82


4

Total interest-bearing liabilities

132,516


2.71


129,938


2.70


132,209


3.26


2


-


131,234


2.71


131,829


3.26


-

Noninterest-bearing deposits

45,153




45,436




47,734




-1


-5


45,294




48,175




-6

Other liabilities

3,926




3,949




4,293




-1


-9


3,937




4,343




-9

Total liabilities

181,595




179,323




184,236




1


-1


180,465




184,347




-2

Shareholders' equity

28,666




28,998




27,745




-1


3


28,831




27,382




5

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 210,261




$ 208,321




$ 211,981




1 %


-1 %


$ 209,296




$ 211,729




-1 %

Net interest spread



2.80




2.82




2.56








2.80




2.52



Contribution of interest-free funds



.82




.84




1.03








.84




1.04



Net interest margin



3.62 %




3.66 %




3.59 %








3.64 %




3.56 %



____________________

(1)

Yields on investment securities for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 reflect $20 million and $18 million, respectively, of lower taxable-equivalent interest income resulting from an alignment of amortization periods for certain municipal bonds obtained from the acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures



Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


June 30,


June 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

(Dollars in millions, except per share)








Income statement data








Net income








Net income

$ 716


$ 655


$ 1,300


$ 1,186

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

8


10


18


22

Net operating income

$ 724


$ 665


$ 1,318


$ 1,208

Earnings per common share








Diluted earnings per common share

$ 4.24


$ 3.73


$ 7.55


$ 6.76

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.04


.06


.11


.13

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 4.28


$ 3.79


$ 7.66


$ 6.89

Other expense








Other expense

$ 1,336


$ 1,297


$ 2,751


$ 2,693

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(9)


(13)


(22)


(28)

Noninterest operating expense

$ 1,327


$ 1,284


$ 2,729


$ 2,665

Efficiency ratio








Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 1,327


$ 1,284


$ 2,729


$ 2,665

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,722


$ 1,731


$ 3,429


$ 3,423

Other income

683


584


1,294


1,164

Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

-


(8)


-


(6)

Denominator

$ 2,405


$ 2,323


$ 4,723


$ 4,593

Efficiency ratio

55.2 %


55.3 %


57.8 %


58.0 %

Balance sheet data








Average assets








Average assets

$ 210,261


$ 211,981


$ 209,296


$ 211,729

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(89)


(126)


(90)


(133)

Deferred taxes

26


30


26


32

Average tangible assets

$ 201,733


$ 203,420


$ 200,767


$ 203,163

Average common equity








Average total equity

$ 28,666


$ 27,745


$ 28,831


$ 27,382

Preferred stock

(2,394)


(2,405)


(2,394)


(2,208)

Average common equity

26,272


25,340


26,437


25,174

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(89)


(126)


(90)


(133)

Deferred taxes

26


30


26


32

Average tangible common equity

$ 17,744


$ 16,779


$ 17,908


$ 16,608

At end of quarter








Total assets








Total assets

$ 211,584


$ 208,855





Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)





Core deposit and other intangible assets

(84)


(119)





Deferred taxes

25


31





Total tangible assets

$ 203,060


$ 200,302





Total common equity








Total equity

$ 28,525


$ 28,424





Preferred stock

(2,394)


(2,744)





Common equity

26,131


25,680





Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)





Core deposit and other intangible assets

(84)


(119)





Deferred taxes

25


31





Total tangible common equity

$ 17,607


$ 17,127





____________________

(1)

After any related tax effect.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend



Three Months Ended


June 30,


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


2025


2025


2024


2024


2024

(Dollars in millions, except per share)










Income statement data










Net income










Net income

$ 716


$ 584


$ 681


$ 721


$ 655

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

8


10


10


10


10

Net operating income

$ 724


$ 594


$ 691


$ 731


$ 665

Earnings per common share










Diluted earnings per common share

$ 4.24


$ 3.32


$ 3.86


$ 4.02


$ 3.73

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1)

.04


.06


.06


.06


.06

Diluted net operating earnings per common share

$ 4.28


$ 3.38


$ 3.92


$ 4.08


$ 3.79

Other expense










Other expense

$ 1,336


$ 1,415


$ 1,363


$ 1,303


$ 1,297

Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

(9)


(13)


(13)


(12)


(13)

Noninterest operating expense

$ 1,327


$ 1,402


$ 1,350


$ 1,291


$ 1,284

Efficiency ratio










Noninterest operating expense (numerator)

$ 1,327


$ 1,402


$ 1,350


$ 1,291


$ 1,284

Taxable-equivalent net interest income

$ 1,722


$ 1,707


$ 1,740


$ 1,739


$ 1,731

Other income

683


611


657


606


584

Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

-


-


18


(2)


(8)

Denominator

$ 2,405


$ 2,318


$ 2,379


$ 2,347


$ 2,323

Efficiency ratio

55.2 %


60.5 %


56.8 %


55.0 %


55.3 %

Balance sheet data










Average assets










Average assets

$ 210,261


$ 208,321


$ 211,853


$ 209,581


$ 211,981

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(89)


(92)


(100)


(113)


(126)

Deferred taxes

26


27


29


28


30

Average tangible assets

$ 201,733


$ 199,791


$ 203,317


$ 201,031


$ 203,420

Average common equity










Average total equity

$ 28,666


$ 28,998


$ 28,707


$ 28,725


$ 27,745

Preferred stock

(2,394)


(2,394)


(2,394)


(2,565)


(2,405)

Average common equity

26,272


26,604


26,313


26,160


25,340

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(89)


(92)


(100)


(113)


(126)

Deferred taxes

26


27


29


28


30

Average tangible common equity

$ 17,744


$ 18,074


$ 17,777


$ 17,610


$ 16,779

At end of quarter










Total assets










Total assets

$ 211,584


$ 210,321


$ 208,105


$ 211,785


$ 208,855

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(84)


(93)


(94)


(107)


(119)

Deferred taxes

25


26


28


30


31

Total tangible assets

$ 203,060


$ 201,789


$ 199,574


$ 203,243


$ 200,302

Total common equity










Total equity

$ 28,525


$ 28,991


$ 29,027


$ 28,876


$ 28,424

Preferred stock

(2,394)


(2,394)


(2,394)


(2,394)


(2,744)

Common equity

26,131


26,597


26,633


26,482


25,680

Goodwill

(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)


(8,465)

Core deposit and other intangible assets

(84)


(93)


(94)


(107)


(119)

Deferred taxes

25


26


28


30


31

Total tangible common equity

$ 17,607


$ 18,065


$ 18,102


$ 17,940


$ 17,127

____________________

(1)

After any related tax effect.

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

