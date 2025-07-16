M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) announces second quarter 2025 results

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M&T Bank Corporation ("M&T" or "the Company") reports quarterly net income of $716 million or $4.24 of diluted earnings per common share.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

2Q25

1Q25

2Q24 Earnings Highlights Net interest income

$ 1,713

$ 1,695

$ 1,718 Taxable-equivalent adjustment

9

12

13 Net interest income - taxable-equivalent

1,722

1,707

1,731 Provision for credit losses

125

130

150 Noninterest income

683

611

584 Noninterest expense

1,336

1,415

1,297 Net income

716

584

655 Net income available to common shareholders - diluted

679

547

626 Diluted earnings per common share

4.24

3.32

3.73 Return on average assets - annualized

1.37 %

1.14 %

1.24 % Return on average common shareholders' equity - annualized

10.39

8.36

9.95 Average Balance Sheet Total assets

$ 210,261

$ 208,321

$ 211,981 Interest-bearing deposits at banks

19,698

19,695

29,294 Investment securities

35,335

34,480

29,695 Loans

135,407

134,844

134,588 Deposits

163,406

161,220

163,491 Borrowings

14,263

14,154

16,452 Selected Ratios (Amounts expressed as a percent, except per share data)











Net interest margin

3.62 %

3.66 %

3.59 % Efficiency ratio (1)

55.2

60.5

55.3 Net charge-offs to average total loans - annualized

.32

.34

.41 Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.61

1.63

1.63 Nonaccrual loans to total loans

1.16

1.14

1.50 Common equity Tier 1 ("CET1") capital ratio (2)

10.98

11.50

11.45 Common shareholders' equity per share

$ 166.94

$ 163.62

$ 153.57





(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release. (2) CET1 capital ratio at June 30, 2025 is estimated.

Financial Highlights

Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $15 million in the recent quarter as compared with the first quarter of 2025 reflecting an additional day of earnings, favorable asset repricing and a lower negative impact from interest rate swap agreements used for hedging purposes, partially offset by $20 million of lower taxable-equivalent interest income resulting from an alignment of amortization periods for certain municipal bonds obtained from the acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc.

Average loans in the recent quarter reflect higher average balances of consumer and residential real estate loans, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of commercial real estate loans.

Average deposits increased in the recent quarter as compared with the first quarter of 2025, reflecting higher average savings and interest-checking deposits.

The increase in noninterest income reflects a rise in residential mortgage banking revenues and trust income as well as gains on the sales of an out-of-footprint loan portfolio of $15 million and a subsidiary that specialized in institutional services of $10 million.

The decline in noninterest expense was primarily attributed to lower salaries and employee benefits expense, reflecting seasonal expense recorded in the first quarter of 2025.

Reflecting improved asset quality the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans declined 2 basis points to 1.61% at June 30, 2025.

M&T repurchased 6,073,957 shares of its common stock during the recent quarter for a total cost of $1.1 billion, compared with 3,415,303 shares for a total cost of $662 million in the first quarter of 2025. Reflecting repurchases, M&T's CET1 capital ratio declined to an estimated 10.98% at June 30, 2025, representing a 52 basis-point decrease from 11.50% at March 31, 2025.

Chief Financial Officer Commentary

"M&T's consistent profitability has supported a significant return of capital to shareholders while maintaining resiliency entering the second half of the year. We are thrilled with a reduction of M&T's stress capital buffer and we remain committed to prudent risk management for the benefit of all of our stakeholders. Our teams continue to work with customers each and every day to provide solutions for their financial success. This summer, expect to see M&T employees out in force assisting customers and volunteering in the communities we serve to make a difference in people's lives."

- Daryl N. Bible, M&T's Chief Financial Officer

Contact: Investor Relations: Steve Wendelboe 716.842.5138 Media Relations: Frank Lentini 929.651.0447

Non-GAAP Measures (1)

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

2Q25

1Q25

Change

2Q25 vs.

1Q25

2Q24

Change

2Q25 vs.

2Q24 Net operating income

$ 724

$ 594

22 %

$ 665

9 % Diluted net operating earnings per common share

4.28

3.38

27

3.79

13 Annualized return on average tangible assets

1.44 %

1.21 %





1.31 %



Annualized return on average tangible common

equity

15.54

12.53





15.27



Efficiency ratio

55.2

60.5





55.3



Tangible equity per common share

$ 112.48

$ 111.13

1

$ 102.42

10

____________________ (1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the tables that accompany this release.

M&T consistently provides supplemental reporting of its results on a "net operating" or "tangible" basis, from which M&T excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill and core deposit and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts) and expenses associated with merging acquired operations into M&T (when incurred), since such items are considered by management to be "nonoperating" in nature.

Taxable-equivalent Net Interest Income

(Dollars in millions)

2Q25

1Q25

Change

2Q25 vs.

1Q25

2Q24

Change

2Q25 vs.

2Q24 Average earning assets

$ 190,535

$ 189,116

1 %

$ 193,676

-2 % Average interest-bearing liabilities

132,516

129,938

2

132,209

- Net interest income - taxable-equivalent

1,722

1,707

1

1,731

-1 Yield on average earning assets

5.51 %

5.52 %





5.82 %



Cost of interest-bearing liabilities

2.71

2.70





3.26



Net interest spread

2.80

2.82





2.56



Net interest margin

3.62

3.66





3.59





Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased $15 million, or 1%, in the recent quarter as compared with the first quarter of 2025.

Average interest-bearing deposits at banks were essentially unchanged and the yield received on those deposits declined 1 basis point.

Average investment securities increased $855 million and the rates earned on those securities decreased 19 basis points reflecting $20 million of lower taxable-equivalent interest income resulting from an alignment of amortization periods for certain municipal bonds obtained from an acquisition.

Average loans increased $563 million and the yield received on those loans, including the impact from interest rate swap agreements used for hedging purposes, rose 5 basis points.

Average interest-bearing deposits increased $2.5 billion and the rates paid on such deposits rose 1 basis point.

Average borrowings rose $109 million and the rates paid on such borrowings increased 1 basis point.

Taxable-equivalent net interest income decreased $9 million as compared with the year-earlier second quarter.

Average interest-bearing deposits at banks decreased $9.6 billion and the yield received on those deposits declined 103 basis points.

Average investment securities increased $5.6 billion and the yield earned on those securities rose 20 basis points.

Average loans grew $819 million while the yield received on those loans decreased 27 basis points.

Average interest-bearing deposits rose $2.5 billion while the rates paid on those deposits declined 52 basis points.

Average borrowings decreased $2.2 billion and the rates paid on such borrowings declined 34 basis points.

Average Earning Assets

(Dollars in millions)

2Q25

1Q25

Change

2Q25 vs.

1Q25

2Q24

Change

2Q25 vs.

2Q24 Interest-bearing deposits at banks

$ 19,698

$ 19,695

- %

$ 29,294

-33 % Trading account

95

97

-3

99

-4 Investment securities

35,335

34,480

2

29,695

19 Loans



















Commercial and industrial

61,036

61,056

-

58,152

5 Real estate - commercial

25,333

26,259

-4

31,458

-19 Real estate - consumer

23,684

23,176

2

23,006

3 Consumer

25,354

24,353

4

21,972

15 Total loans

135,407

134,844

-

134,588

1 Total earning assets

$ 190,535

$ 189,116

1

$ 193,676

-2

Average earning assets increased $1.4 billion, or 1%, from the first quarter of 2025.

Average interest-bearing deposits at banks were essentially unchanged.

Average investment securities increased $855 million primarily due to purchases of fixed rate agency mortgage-backed securities and U.S. Treasury securities during the first and second quarters of 2025.

Average loans increased $563 million primarily reflective of higher average consumer loans of $1.0 billion, including higher average recreational finance and automobile loans, and an increase in average residential real estate loans of $508 million, partially offset by a decline in average commercial real estate loans of $926 million, reflecting payoffs and the sale of an out-of-footprint residential builder and developer loan portfolio.

Average earning assets decreased $3.1 billion, or 2%, from the second quarter of 2024.

Average interest-bearing deposits at banks decreased $9.6 billion reflecting purchases of investment securities, lower average balances of borrowings and share repurchases.

Average investment securities increased $5.6 billion primarily reflecting purchases of fixed rate agency mortgage-backed securities and U.S. Treasury securities since the second quarter of 2024.

Average loans increased $819 million resulting from higher average commercial and industrial loans of $2.9 billion, reflecting growth spanning most industry types, and a rise in average consumer loans of $3.4 billion, reflecting higher average balances of recreational finance and automobile loans. Partially offsetting those increases was a $6.1 billion decline in average commercial real estate loans.

Average Interest-bearing Liabilities

(Dollars in millions)

2Q25

1Q25

Change

2Q25 vs.

1Q25

2Q24

Change

2Q25 vs.

2Q24 Interest-bearing deposits



















Savings and interest-checking deposits

$ 103,963

$ 101,564

2 %

$ 95,955

8 % Time deposits

14,290

14,220

-

19,802

-28 Total interest-bearing deposits

118,253

115,784

2

115,757

2 Short-term borrowings

3,327

2,869

16

4,962

-33 Long-term borrowings

10,936

11,285

-3

11,490

-5 Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 132,516

$ 129,938

2

$ 132,209

-





















Brokered savings and interest-checking

deposits

$ 9,921

$ 9,991

-1 %

$ 8,193

21 % Brokered time deposits

568

777

-27

3,826

-85 Total brokered deposits

$ 10,489

$ 10,768

-3

$ 12,019

-13

Average interest-bearing liabilities rose $2.6 billion, or 2%, in the recent quarter as compared with the first quarter of 2025 reflecting an increase in average savings and interest-checking deposits.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $307 million from the second quarter of 2024.

Average interest-bearing deposits rose $2.5 billion. Non-brokered interest-bearing deposits increased $4.0 billion reflecting a $6.3 billion increase in average non-brokered savings and interest-checking deposits, partially offset by a $2.3 billion decline in average non-brokered time deposits. A $1.5 billion decline in average brokered deposits reflected maturities of brokered time deposits, partially offset by higher average balances of brokered savings and interest-checking deposits.

Average borrowings decreased $2.2 billion reflecting lower average short-term and long-term borrowings from the FHLB of New York, partially offset by issuances of senior notes and other long-term debt since the second quarter of 2024.

Provision for Credit Losses/Asset Quality

(Dollars in millions)

2Q25

1Q25

Change 2Q25 vs.

1Q25

2Q24

Change 2Q25 vs.

2Q24 At end of quarter



















Nonaccrual loans

$ 1,573

$ 1,540

2 %

$ 2,024

-22 % Real estate and other foreclosed assets

30

34

-11

33

-7 Total nonperforming assets

1,603

1,574

2

2,057

-22 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (1)

496

384

29

233

113 Nonaccrual loans as % of loans outstanding

1.16 %

1.14 %





1.50 %

























Allowance for loan losses

$ 2,197

$ 2,200

-

$ 2,204

- Allowance for loan losses as % of loans outstanding

1.61 %

1.63 %





1.63 %



Reserve for unfunded credit commitments

$ 80

$ 60

33

$ 60

33





















For the period



















Provision for loan losses

$ 105

$ 130

-19

$ 150

-30 Provision for unfunded credit commitments

20

-

100

-

100 Total provision for credit losses

125

130

-4

150

-17 Net charge-offs

108

114

-5

137

-21 Net charge-offs as % of average loans (annualized)

.32 %

.34 %





.41 %





____________________ (1) Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

The provision for credit losses was $125 million in the second quarter of 2025 as compared with $130 million in the immediately preceding quarter and $150 million in the second quarter of 2024. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans outstanding decreased from 1.63% at March 31, 2025 to 1.61% at June 30, 2025 reflecting lower levels of criticized commercial real estate loans. Net charge-offs totaled $108 million in 2025's second quarter as compared with $114 million in 2025's first quarter and $137 million in the year-earlier quarter, representing.32%,.34% and.41%, respectively, of average loans outstanding.

Nonaccrual loans were $1.6 billion at June 30, 2025, compared with $1.5 billion at March 31, 2025 and $2.0 billion at June 30, 2024. The lower level of nonaccrual loans at the two most recent quarter ends as compared with June 30, 2024 predominantly reflects decreases in commercial real estate nonaccrual loans.

Noninterest Income

(Dollars in millions)

2Q25

1Q25

Change

2Q25 vs.

1Q25

2Q24

Change

2Q25 vs.

2Q24 Mortgage banking revenues

$ 130

$ 118

11 %

$ 106

23 % Service charges on deposit accounts

137

133

4

127

8 Trust income

182

177

3

170

7 Brokerage services income

31

32

-1

30

3 Trading account and other non-hedging derivative gains

12

9

15

7

68 Gain (loss) on bank investment securities

-

-

-

(8)

- Other revenues from operations

191

142

33

152

25 Total

$ 683

$ 611

12

$ 584

17

Noninterest income in the second quarter of 2025 increased $72 million, or 12%, from 2025's first quarter.

Mortgage banking revenues rose $12 million reflecting increased residential mortgage loan servicing income.

Trust income increased $5 million reflecting seasonal tax service fees.

Other revenues from operations increased $49 million reflecting a $15 million gain on the sale of an out-of-footprint residential builder and developer loan portfolio, a $10 million gain on the sale of a subsidiary that specialized in institutional services, a rise in merchant discount and credit card fees and higher loan syndication fees in the recent quarter.

Noninterest income rose $99 million, or 17%, as compared with the second quarter of 2024.

Mortgage banking revenues rose $24 million predominantly due to increased residential mortgage loan servicing income.

Service charges on deposit accounts increased $10 million primarily from higher commercial service charges.

Trust income increased $12 million reflecting higher revenues from the Company's global capital markets and wealth advisory services businesses.

The loss on bank investment securities in the second quarter of 2024 reflected realized losses on sales of certain non-agency investment securities.

Other revenues from operations increased $39 million reflecting a $15 million gain on the sale of an out-of-footprint loan portfolio, a $10 million gain on the sale of a subsidiary that specialized in institutional services and an increase in letter of credit and other credit-related fees.

Noninterest Expense

(Dollars in millions)

2Q25

1Q25

Change

2Q25 vs.

1Q25

2Q24

Change

2Q25 vs.

2Q24 Salaries and employee benefits

$ 813

$ 887

-8 %

$ 764

6 % Equipment and net occupancy

130

132

-2

125

4 Outside data processing and software

138

136

1

124

11 Professional and other services

86

84

4

91

-4 FDIC assessments

22

23

-7

37

-41 Advertising and marketing

25

22

14

27

-7 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets

9

13

-27

13

-24 Other costs of operations

113

118

-5

116

-3 Total

$ 1,336

$ 1,415

-6

$ 1,297

3

Noninterest expense declined $79 million, or 6%, from the first quarter of 2025. Salaries and employee benefits expense decreased $74 million, reflecting seasonally higher stock-based compensation, payroll-related taxes and other employee benefits expense in the first quarter of 2025, partially offset by the full-quarter impact of annual merit increases awarded in the first quarter of 2025 and an additional working day in the recent quarter.

Noninterest expense increased $39 million, or 3%, from the second quarter of 2024.

Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $49 million reflecting annual merit and other increases, higher average employee staffing levels and a rise in medical benefits expense.

Outside data processing and software costs rose $14 million reflecting higher software maintenance expenses.

The decrease in FDIC assessments reflects a lower level of criticized loans and a special assessment expense of $5 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Income Taxes

The Company's effective income tax rate was 23.4% in each of the second quarters of 2025 and 2024, compared with 23.2% in the first quarter of 2025.

Capital





2Q25

1Q25

2Q24 CET1

10.98 % (1) 11.50 %

11.45 % Tier 1 capital

12.50 (1) 13.04

13.23 Total capital

13.96 (1) 14.50

14.88 Tangible capital - common

8.67

8.95

8.55

____________________ (1) Capital ratios at June 30, 2025 are estimated.

M&T's capital ratios remained well above the minimum set forth by regulatory requirements. Cash dividends declared on M&T's common and preferred stock totaled $215 million and $35 million, respectively, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. M&T's current stress capital buffer is 3.8%. In June 2025, the Federal Reserve released the results of its most recent supervisory stress tests, in which M&T elected to participate. Based on those results, M&T's stress capital buffer is estimated to be 2.7% effective October 1, 2025.

The CET1 capital ratio for M&T was estimated at 10.98% as of June 30, 2025. M&T's total risk-weighted assets at June 30, 2025 are estimated to be $158.2 billion.

M&T repurchased 6,073,957 shares of its common stock in accordance with its capital plan during the recent quarter at an average cost per share of $175.93 resulting in a total cost, including the share repurchase excise tax, of $1.1 billion, compared with 3,415,303 shares at an average cost per share of $192.06 and a total cost, including the share repurchase excise tax, of $662 million in the first quarter of 2025. No share repurchases occurred in the second quarter of 2024.

Conference Call

Investors will have an opportunity to listen to M&T's conference call to discuss second quarter financial results today at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial (800) 347-7315. International participants, using any applicable international calling codes, may dial (785) 424-1755. Callers should reference M&T Bank Corporation or the conference ID MTBQ225. The conference call will be webcast live through M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/news-events/events-presentations. A replay of the call will be available through Wednesday July 23, 2025 by calling (800) 688-9459 or (402) 220-1373 for international participants. No conference ID or passcode is required. The event will also be archived and available by 3:00 p.m. today on M&T's website at https://ir.mtb.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About M&T

M&T is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information on M&T Bank, visit www.mtb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and related conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the rules and regulations of the SEC. Any statement that does not describe historical or current facts is a forward-looking statement, including statements based on current expectations, estimates and projections about M&T's business, and management's beliefs and assumptions.

Statements regarding the potential effects of events or factors specific to M&T and/or the financial industry as a whole, as well as national and global events generally, on M&T's business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to the risk that the actual effects may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in those forward-looking statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and in many cases beyond M&T's control.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "target," "estimate," "continue," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict and may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted.

While there can be no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties is complete, important factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include the following, without limitation: economic conditions and growth rates, including inflation and market volatility; events and developments in the financial services industry, including industry conditions; changes in interest rates, spreads on earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities, and interest rate sensitivity; prepayment speeds, loan originations, loan concentrations by type and industry, credit losses and market values on loans, collateral securing loans, and other assets; sources of liquidity; levels of client deposits; ability to contain costs and expenses; changes in M&T's credit ratings; domestic or international political developments and other geopolitical events, including trade and tariff policies and international conflicts and hostilities; changes and trends in the securities markets; common shares outstanding and common stock price volatility; fair value of and number of stock-based compensation awards to be issued in future periods; the impact of changes in market values on trust-related revenues; federal, state or local legislation and/or regulations affecting the financial services industry, or M&T and its subsidiaries individually or collectively, including tax policy; regulatory supervision and oversight, including monetary policy and capital requirements; governmental and public policy changes; political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business; the outcome of pending and future litigation and governmental proceedings, including tax-related examinations and other matters; changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board, regulatory agencies or legislation; increasing price, product and service competition by competitors, including new entrants; technological developments and changes; the ability to continue to introduce competitive new products and services on a timely, cost-effective basis; the mix of products and services; protection and validity of intellectual property rights; reliance on large customers; technological, implementation and cost/financial risks in large, multi-year contracts; continued availability of financing; financial resources in the amounts, at the times and on the terms required to support M&T and its subsidiaries' future businesses; and material differences in the actual financial results of merger, acquisition, divestment and investment activities compared with M&T's initial expectations, including the full realization of anticipated cost savings and revenue enhancements.

These are representative of the factors that could affect the outcome of the forward-looking statements. In addition, as noted, such statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions and growth rates, general economic and political conditions, either nationally or in the states in which M&T and its subsidiaries do business, and other factors.

M&T provides further detail regarding these risks and uncertainties in its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, including in the Risk Factors section of such report, as well as in other SEC filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and M&T assumes no duty and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended





June 30,





June 30,



(Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands) 2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change Performance





















Net income $ 716

$ 655

9 %

$ 1,300

$ 1,186

10 % Net income available to common shareholders 679

626

8

1,226

1,131

8 Per common share:





















Basic earnings 4.26

3.75

14

7.58

6.79

12 Diluted earnings 4.24

3.73

14

7.55

6.76

12 Cash dividends 1.35

1.35

-

2.70

2.65

2 Common shares outstanding:





















Average - diluted (1) 160,005

167,659

-5

162,511

167,372

-3 Period end (2) 156,532

167,225

-6

156,532

167,225

-6 Return on (annualized):





















Average total assets 1.37 %

1.24 %





1.25 %

1.13 %



Average common shareholders' equity 10.39

9.95





9.37

9.05



Taxable-equivalent net interest income $ 1,722

$ 1,731

-1

$ 3,429

$ 3,423

- Yield on average earning assets 5.51 %

5.82 %





5.51 %

5.78 %



Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.71

3.26





2.71

3.26



Net interest spread 2.80

2.56





2.80

2.52



Contribution of interest-free funds .82

1.03





.84

1.04



Net interest margin 3.62

3.59





3.64

3.56



Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized) .32

.41





.33

.41



Net operating results (3)





















Net operating income $ 724

$ 665

9

$ 1,318

$ 1,208

9 Diluted net operating earnings per common share 4.28

3.79

13

7.66

6.89

11 Return on (annualized):





















Average tangible assets 1.44 %

1.31 %





1.32 %

1.20 %



Average tangible common equity 15.54

15.27





14.03

13.99



Efficiency ratio 55.2

55.3





57.8

58.0





























At June 30,









Loan quality 2025

2024

Change











Nonaccrual loans $ 1,573

$ 2,024

-22 %











Real estate and other foreclosed assets 30

33

-7











Total nonperforming assets $ 1,603

$ 2,057

-22











Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4) $ 496

$ 233

113











Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:





















Nonaccrual loans $ 75

$ 64

17











Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 450

215

110











Nonaccrual loans to total loans 1.16 %

1.50 %















Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.61

1.63















Additional information





















Period end common stock price $ 193.99

$ 151.36

28











Domestic banking offices 941

957

-2











Full time equivalent employees 22,590

22,110

2













____________________ (1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

Financial Highlights, Five Quarter Trend



Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, (Dollars in millions, except per share, shares in thousands) 2025

2025

2024

2024

2024 Performance

















Net income $ 716

$ 584

$ 681

$ 721

$ 655 Net income available to common shareholders 679

547

644

674

626 Per common share:

















Basic earnings 4.26

3.33

3.88

4.04

3.75 Diluted earnings 4.24

3.32

3.86

4.02

3.73 Cash dividends 1.35

1.35

1.35

1.35

1.35 Common shares outstanding:

















Average - diluted (1) 160,005

165,047

166,969

167,567

167,659 Period end (2) 156,532

162,552

165,526

166,157

167,225 Return on (annualized):

















Average total assets 1.37 %

1.14 %

1.28 %

1.37 %

1.24 % Average common shareholders' equity 10.39

8.36

9.75

10.26

9.95 Taxable-equivalent net interest income $ 1,722

$ 1,707

$ 1,740

$ 1,739

$ 1,731 Yield on average earning assets 5.51 %

5.52 %

5.60 %

5.82 %

5.82 % Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 2.71

2.70

2.94

3.22

3.26 Net interest spread 2.80

2.82

2.66

2.60

2.56 Contribution of interest-free funds .82

.84

.92

1.02

1.03 Net interest margin 3.62

3.66

3.58

3.62

3.59 Net charge-offs to average total net loans (annualized) .32

.34

.47

.35

.41 Net operating results (3)

















Net operating income $ 724

$ 594

$ 691

$ 731

$ 665 Diluted net operating earnings per common share 4.28

3.38

3.92

4.08

3.79 Return on (annualized):

















Average tangible assets 1.44 %

1.21 %

1.35 %

1.45 %

1.31 % Average tangible common equity 15.54

12.53

14.66

15.47

15.27 Efficiency ratio 55.2

60.5

56.8

55.0

55.3





















June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, Loan quality 2025

2025

2024

2024

2024 Nonaccrual loans $ 1,573

$ 1,540

$ 1,690

$ 1,926

$ 2,024 Real estate and other foreclosed assets 30

34

35

37

33 Total nonperforming assets $ 1,603

$ 1,574

$ 1,725

$ 1,963

$ 2,057 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more (4) $ 496

$ 384

$ 338

$ 288

$ 233 Government guaranteed loans included in totals above:

















Nonaccrual loans 75

69

69

69

64 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 450

368

318

269

215 Nonaccrual loans to total loans 1.16 %

1.14 %

1.25 %

1.42 %

1.50 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.61

1.63

1.61

1.62

1.63 Additional information

















Period end common stock price $ 193.99

$ 178.75

$ 188.01

$ 178.12

$ 151.36 Domestic banking offices 941

955

955

957

957 Full time equivalent employees 22,590

22,291

22,101

21,986

22,110

____________________ (1) Includes common stock equivalents. (2) Includes common stock issuable under deferred compensation plans. (3) Excludes amortization and balances related to goodwill and core deposit and other intangible assets and merger-related expenses which, except in the calculation of the efficiency ratio, are net of applicable income tax effects. Reconciliations of net income with net operating income appear herein. (4) Predominantly government-guaranteed residential real estate loans.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income



Three Months Ended





Six Months Ended





June 30,





June 30,



(Dollars in millions) 2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change Interest income $ 2,609

$ 2,789

-6 %

$ 5,169

$ 5,534

-7 % Interest expense 896

1,071

-16

1,761

2,136

-18 Net interest income 1,713

1,718

-

3,408

3,398

- Provision for credit losses 125

150

-17

255

350

-27 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,588

1,568

1

3,153

3,048

3 Other income





















Mortgage banking revenues 130

106

23

248

210

18 Service charges on deposit accounts 137

127

8

270

251

8 Trust income 182

170

7

359

330

9 Brokerage services income 31

30

3

63

59

6 Trading account and other non-hedging

derivative gains 12

7

68

21

16

30 Gain (loss) on bank investment securities -

(8)

-

-

(6)

- Other revenues from operations 191

152

25

333

304

9 Total other income 683

584

17

1,294

1,164

11 Other expense





















Salaries and employee benefits 813

764

6

1,700

1,597

6 Equipment and net occupancy 130

125

4

262

254

3 Outside data processing and software 138

124

11

274

244

12 Professional and other services 86

91

-4

170

176

-3 FDIC assessments 22

37

-41

45

97

-53 Advertising and marketing 25

27

-7

47

47

-1 Amortization of core deposit and other

intangible assets 9

13

-24

22

28

-18 Other costs of operations 113

116

-3

231

250

-8 Total other expense 1,336

1,297

3

2,751

2,693

2 Income before taxes 935

855

9

1,696

1,519

12 Income taxes 219

200

9

396

333

19 Net income $ 716

$ 655

9 %

$ 1,300

$ 1,186

10 %

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income, Five Quarter Trend



Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2025

2025

2024

2024

2024 Interest income $ 2,609

$ 2,560

$ 2,707

$ 2,785

$ 2,789 Interest expense 896

865

979

1,059

1,071 Net interest income 1,713

1,695

1,728

1,726

1,718 Provision for credit losses 125

130

140

120

150 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,588

1,565

1,588

1,606

1,568 Other income

















Mortgage banking revenues 130

118

117

109

106 Service charges on deposit accounts 137

133

131

132

127 Trust income 182

177

175

170

170 Brokerage services income 31

32

30

32

30 Trading account and other non-hedging

derivative gains 12

9

10

13

7 Gain (loss) on bank investment securities -

-

18

(2)

(8) Other revenues from operations 191

142

176

152

152 Total other income 683

611

657

606

584 Other expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 813

887

790

775

764 Equipment and net occupancy 130

132

133

125

125 Outside data processing and software 138

136

125

123

124 Professional and other services 86

84

80

88

91 FDIC assessments 22

23

24

25

37 Advertising and marketing 25

22

30

27

27 Amortization of core deposit and other

intangible assets 9

13

13

12

13 Other costs of operations 113

118

168

128

116 Total other expense 1,336

1,415

1,363

1,303

1,297 Income before taxes 935

761

882

909

855 Income taxes 219

177

201

188

200 Net income $ 716

$ 584

$ 681

$ 721

$ 655

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet



June 30,



(Dollars in millions) 2025

2024

Change ASSETS









Cash and due from banks $ 2,128

$ 1,778

20 % Interest-bearing deposits at banks 19,297

24,792

-22 Trading account 93

99

-6 Investment securities 35,568

29,894

19 Loans:









Commercial and industrial 61,660

60,027

3 Real estate - commercial 24,567

29,532

-17 Real estate - consumer 24,117

23,003

5 Consumer 25,772

22,440

15 Total loans 136,116

135,002

1 Less: allowance for loan losses 2,197

2,204

- Net loans 133,919

132,798

1 Goodwill 8,465

8,465

- Core deposit and other intangible assets 84

119

-30 Other assets 12,030

10,910

10 Total assets $ 211,584

$ 208,855

1 %











LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 47,485

$ 47,729

-1 % Interest-bearing deposits 116,968

112,181

4 Total deposits 164,453

159,910

3 Short-term borrowings 2,071

4,764

-57 Long-term borrowings 12,380

11,319

9 Accrued interest and other liabilities 4,155

4,438

-6 Total liabilities 183,059

180,431

1 Shareholders' equity:









Preferred 2,394

2,744

-13 Common 26,131

25,680

2 Total shareholders' equity 28,525

28,424

- Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 211,584

$ 208,855

1 %

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet, Five Quarter Trend



June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30, (Dollars in millions) 2025

2025

2024

2024

2024 ASSETS

















Cash and due from banks $ 2,128

$ 2,109

$ 1,909

$ 2,216

$ 1,778 Interest-bearing deposits at banks 19,297

20,656

18,873

24,417

24,792 Trading account 93

96

101

102

99 Investment securities 35,568

35,137

34,051

32,327

29,894 Loans:

















Commercial and industrial 61,660

60,596

61,481

61,012

60,027 Real estate - commercial 24,567

25,867

26,764

28,683

29,532 Real estate - consumer 24,117

23,284

23,166

23,019

23,003 Consumer 25,772

24,827

24,170

23,206

22,440 Total loans 136,116

134,574

135,581

135,920

135,002 Less: allowance for loan losses 2,197

2,200

2,184

2,204

2,204 Net loans 133,919

132,374

133,397

133,716

132,798 Goodwill 8,465

8,465

8,465

8,465

8,465 Core deposit and other intangible assets 84

93

94

107

119 Other assets 12,030

11,391

11,215

10,435

10,910 Total assets $ 211,584

$ 210,321

$ 208,105

$ 211,785

$ 208,855



















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 47,485

$ 49,051

$ 46,020

$ 47,344

$ 47,729 Interest-bearing deposits 116,968

116,358

115,075

117,210

112,181 Total deposits 164,453

165,409

161,095

164,554

159,910 Short-term borrowings 2,071

1,573

1,060

2,605

4,764 Long-term borrowings 12,380

10,496

12,605

11,583

11,319 Accrued interest and other liabilities 4,155

3,852

4,318

4,167

4,438 Total liabilities 183,059

181,330

179,078

182,909

180,431 Shareholders' equity:

















Preferred 2,394

2,394

2,394

2,394

2,744 Common 26,131

26,597

26,633

26,482

25,680 Total shareholders' equity 28,525

28,991

29,027

28,876

28,424 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 211,584

$ 210,321

$ 208,105

$ 211,785

$ 208,855

Condensed Consolidated Average Balance Sheet and Annualized Taxable-equivalent Rates



Three Months Ended

Change in Balance

Six Months Ended





June 30,

March 31,

June 30,

June 30, 2025 from

June 30,

Change

2025

2025

2024

March 31,

June 30,

2025

2024

in (Dollars in millions) Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

2025

2024

Balance

Rate

Balance

Rate

Balance ASSETS

















































Interest-bearing deposits at banks $ 19,698

4.47 %

$ 19,695

4.48 %

$ 29,294

5.50 %

- %

-33 %

$ 19,697

4.48 %

$ 29,971

5.50 %

-34 % Trading account 95

3.46

97

3.42

99

3.47

-3

-4

96

3.44

102

3.45

-6 Investment securities (1) 35,335

3.81

34,480

4.00

29,695

3.61

2

19

34,909

3.90

29,141

3.46

20 Loans:

















































Commercial and industrial 61,036

6.40

61,056

6.36

58,152

7.04

-

5

61,046

6.38

57,486

7.01

6 Real estate - commercial 25,333

6.31

26,259

6.16

31,458

6.38

-4

-19

25,794

6.24

32,077

6.37

-20 Real estate - consumer 23,684

4.52

23,176

4.44

23,006

4.32

2

3

23,431

4.48

23,071

4.30

2 Consumer 25,354

6.57

24,353

6.57

21,972

6.61

4

15

24,856

6.57

21,558

6.58

15 Total loans 135,407

6.11

134,844

6.06

134,588

6.38

-

1

135,127

6.08

134,192

6.35

1 Total earning assets 190,535

5.51

189,116

5.52

193,676

5.82

1

-2

189,829

5.51

193,406

5.78

-2 Goodwill 8,465





8,465





8,465





-

-

8,465





8,465





- Core deposit and other intangible assets 89





92





126





-4

-30

90





133





-32 Other assets 11,172





10,648





9,714





5

15

10,912





9,725





12 Total assets $ 210,261





$ 208,321





$ 211,981





1 %

-1 %

$ 209,296





$ 211,729





-1 %



















































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











































Interest-bearing deposits

















































Savings and interest-checking deposits $ 103,963

2.24 %

$ 101,564

2.20 %

$ 95,955

2.59 %

2 %

8 %

$ 102,770

2.22 %

$ 95,411

2.60 %

8 % Time deposits 14,290

3.45

14,220

3.54

19,802

4.41

-

-28

14,255

3.50

20,192

4.41

-29 Total interest-bearing deposits 118,253

2.38

115,784

2.37

115,757

2.90

2

2

117,025

2.38

115,603

2.91

1 Short-term borrowings 3,327

4.49

2,869

4.52

4,962

5.62

16

-33

3,100

4.51

5,595

5.51

-45 Long-term borrowings 10,936

5.72

11,285

5.65

11,490

5.83

-3

-5

11,109

5.69

10,631

5.82

4 Total interest-bearing liabilities 132,516

2.71

129,938

2.70

132,209

3.26

2

-

131,234

2.71

131,829

3.26

- Noninterest-bearing deposits 45,153





45,436





47,734





-1

-5

45,294





48,175





-6 Other liabilities 3,926





3,949





4,293





-1

-9

3,937





4,343





-9 Total liabilities 181,595





179,323





184,236





1

-1

180,465





184,347





-2 Shareholders' equity 28,666





28,998





27,745





-1

3

28,831





27,382





5 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 210,261





$ 208,321





$ 211,981





1 %

-1 %

$ 209,296





$ 211,729





-1 % Net interest spread



2.80





2.82





2.56













2.80





2.52



Contribution of interest-free funds



.82





.84





1.03













.84





1.04



Net interest margin



3.62 %





3.66 %





3.59 %













3.64 %





3.56 %





____________________ (1) Yields on investment securities for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2025 reflect $20 million and $18 million, respectively, of lower taxable-equivalent interest income resulting from an alignment of amortization periods for certain municipal bonds obtained from the acquisition of People's United Financial, Inc.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 (Dollars in millions, except per share)













Income statement data













Net income













Net income $ 716

$ 655

$ 1,300

$ 1,186 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1) 8

10

18

22 Net operating income $ 724

$ 665

$ 1,318

$ 1,208 Earnings per common share













Diluted earnings per common share $ 4.24

$ 3.73

$ 7.55

$ 6.76 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1) .04

.06

.11

.13 Diluted net operating earnings per common share $ 4.28

$ 3.79

$ 7.66

$ 6.89 Other expense













Other expense $ 1,336

$ 1,297

$ 2,751

$ 2,693 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (9)

(13)

(22)

(28) Noninterest operating expense $ 1,327

$ 1,284

$ 2,729

$ 2,665 Efficiency ratio













Noninterest operating expense (numerator) $ 1,327

$ 1,284

$ 2,729

$ 2,665 Taxable-equivalent net interest income $ 1,722

$ 1,731

$ 3,429

$ 3,423 Other income 683

584

1,294

1,164 Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities -

(8)

-

(6) Denominator $ 2,405

$ 2,323

$ 4,723

$ 4,593 Efficiency ratio 55.2 %

55.3 %

57.8 %

58.0 % Balance sheet data













Average assets













Average assets $ 210,261

$ 211,981

$ 209,296

$ 211,729 Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465) Core deposit and other intangible assets (89)

(126)

(90)

(133) Deferred taxes 26

30

26

32 Average tangible assets $ 201,733

$ 203,420

$ 200,767

$ 203,163 Average common equity













Average total equity $ 28,666

$ 27,745

$ 28,831

$ 27,382 Preferred stock (2,394)

(2,405)

(2,394)

(2,208) Average common equity 26,272

25,340

26,437

25,174 Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465) Core deposit and other intangible assets (89)

(126)

(90)

(133) Deferred taxes 26

30

26

32 Average tangible common equity $ 17,744

$ 16,779

$ 17,908

$ 16,608 At end of quarter













Total assets













Total assets $ 211,584

$ 208,855







Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)







Core deposit and other intangible assets (84)

(119)







Deferred taxes 25

31







Total tangible assets $ 203,060

$ 200,302







Total common equity













Total equity $ 28,525

$ 28,424







Preferred stock (2,394)

(2,744)







Common equity 26,131

25,680







Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)







Core deposit and other intangible assets (84)

(119)







Deferred taxes 25

31







Total tangible common equity $ 17,607

$ 17,127









____________________ (1) After any related tax effect.

Reconciliation of Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures, Five Quarter Trend



Three Months Ended

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2025

2025

2024

2024

2024 (Dollars in millions, except per share)

















Income statement data

















Net income

















Net income $ 716

$ 584

$ 681

$ 721

$ 655 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1) 8

10

10

10

10 Net operating income $ 724

$ 594

$ 691

$ 731

$ 665 Earnings per common share

















Diluted earnings per common share $ 4.24

$ 3.32

$ 3.86

$ 4.02

$ 3.73 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (1) .04

.06

.06

.06

.06 Diluted net operating earnings per common share $ 4.28

$ 3.38

$ 3.92

$ 4.08

$ 3.79 Other expense

















Other expense $ 1,336

$ 1,415

$ 1,363

$ 1,303

$ 1,297 Amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (9)

(13)

(13)

(12)

(13) Noninterest operating expense $ 1,327

$ 1,402

$ 1,350

$ 1,291

$ 1,284 Efficiency ratio

















Noninterest operating expense (numerator) $ 1,327

$ 1,402

$ 1,350

$ 1,291

$ 1,284 Taxable-equivalent net interest income $ 1,722

$ 1,707

$ 1,740

$ 1,739

$ 1,731 Other income 683

611

657

606

584 Less: Gain (loss) on bank investment securities -

-

18

(2)

(8) Denominator $ 2,405

$ 2,318

$ 2,379

$ 2,347

$ 2,323 Efficiency ratio 55.2 %

60.5 %

56.8 %

55.0 %

55.3 % Balance sheet data

















Average assets

















Average assets $ 210,261

$ 208,321

$ 211,853

$ 209,581

$ 211,981 Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465) Core deposit and other intangible assets (89)

(92)

(100)

(113)

(126) Deferred taxes 26

27

29

28

30 Average tangible assets $ 201,733

$ 199,791

$ 203,317

$ 201,031

$ 203,420 Average common equity

















Average total equity $ 28,666

$ 28,998

$ 28,707

$ 28,725

$ 27,745 Preferred stock (2,394)

(2,394)

(2,394)

(2,565)

(2,405) Average common equity 26,272

26,604

26,313

26,160

25,340 Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465) Core deposit and other intangible assets (89)

(92)

(100)

(113)

(126) Deferred taxes 26

27

29

28

30 Average tangible common equity $ 17,744

$ 18,074

$ 17,777

$ 17,610

$ 16,779 At end of quarter

















Total assets

















Total assets $ 211,584

$ 210,321

$ 208,105

$ 211,785

$ 208,855 Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465) Core deposit and other intangible assets (84)

(93)

(94)

(107)

(119) Deferred taxes 25

26

28

30

31 Total tangible assets $ 203,060

$ 201,789

$ 199,574

$ 203,243

$ 200,302 Total common equity

















Total equity $ 28,525

$ 28,991

$ 29,027

$ 28,876

$ 28,424 Preferred stock (2,394)

(2,394)

(2,394)

(2,394)

(2,744) Common equity 26,131

26,597

26,633

26,482

25,680 Goodwill (8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465)

(8,465) Core deposit and other intangible assets (84)

(93)

(94)

(107)

(119) Deferred taxes 25

26

28

30

31 Total tangible common equity $ 17,607

$ 18,065

$ 18,102

$ 17,940

$ 17,127

____________________ (1) After any related tax effect.

