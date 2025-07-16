Nevada King Gold Corp.: Nevada King Reports Positive Phase 2 Metallurgical Test Results At Atlanta Confirming Conventional Oxide Processing With A Simplified Flowsheet

VANCOUVER, BC, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Nevada King Gold Corp. (TSXV: NKG) (OTCQB: NKGFF) (" Nevada King " or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its Phase 2 metallurgical testing program at its 12,000 hectare (120km2), 100% owned Atlanta Gold Mine Project, located in the prolific Battle Mountain Trend 264km northeast of Las Vegas, Nevada. Phase 2 results confirm and expand on the Phase 1 results (released March 26, 2024), while delivering a more simplified flowsheet with potential for lower operating and initial capital costs, and continuing to demonstrate that gold and silver mineralization at Atlanta is well suited to conventional oxide processing methods widely used in Nevada.
Highlights:
- Robust Recoveries: Combined, Phase 1 and 2 test work consistently demonstrated strong gold recoveries across key mineralized units using both fine milling and heap leaching methods.
- Fine milling (200-mesh grind, P80 = 75 µm) shows a weighted average gold extraction of 90.1% for the non-silicified volcanics, 86.1% for the silicified volcanics, and 87.7% for the silica breccia (SBX).
- Column leaching of conventional crushed (combined P80 = 12.5 & 25.0 mm columns) shows a weighted average extraction of 83.1% for the non-silicified volcanics (heap leachable).
- Dual Recovery Pathways: Results continue to support a development path utilizing conventional milling for higher-grade material, while lower-grade, non-silicified volcanics are suitable for run of mine ("ROM") heap leaching.
- Simplified Flowsheet: The revised proposed flowsheet has been simplified and is expected to result in lower operating and initial capital costs by replacing three-stage crushing with a primary and secondary crusher and eliminating the convey-stack process. Additionally, while the prior flowsheet envisioned two separate heap leach processes, the new simplified flowsheet includes just one, consisting exclusively of ROM material.
- Comprehensive Test Program: Phase 2 tested 26 drill core composites, adding to the 22 drill core composites and three bulk samples tested in Phase 1, which together provide a comprehensive dataset of the various lithologies and grade ranges found throughout the Atlanta resource.
Phase 2 metallurgical test work at Atlanta has been supervised by Gary Simmons (MMSA QP Number: 01013QP), formerly the Director of Metallurgy and Technology for Newmont Mining Corp. Mr. Simmons also supervised the Phase 1 metallurgical test work at Atlanta and has managed numerous metallurgical testing programs in the Great Basin with characteristics similar to those found at Atlanta.
Mr. Simmons commented, "The Phase 2 results refine the findings from Phase 1, that conventional oxide milling of the silicified volcanics, SBX and dolomite material types will be suitable to process the Atlanta mineralization. The non-silicified volcanics are amenable to conventional ROM heap leaching.
"The inclusion of HPGR will provide a relatively lower overall operating cost for SBX compared to alternatives such as a SAG/Ball mill processing. The Phase 2 testing provided additional clarity on the metallurgical characteristics of a wider variety of rock type subunits included in the resource area and is another step in de-risking the Atlanta Gold Mine project."
Test Results Summary:
The Atlanta resource is generally categorized into two distinct categories for the purposes of metallurgical testing of gold and silver extraction. There is the SBX (mineralized material in and below the main Atlanta unconformity) and the volcanics (mineralized material above the main Atlanta unconformity). Of the 26 composites tested in Phase 2, 17 were within or below the unconformity representing SBX material and nine were within the volcanics. A higher ratio of samples of SBX material was used in Phase 2,compared to nearly equal samples from SBX and volcanics in Phase 1, to improve the understanding of the SBX material and the metallurgical characteristics of the subunits.
MATERIAL
GOLD EXTRACTION -
GOLD EXTRACTION - HEAP
SILVER EXTRACTION -
VOLCANICS
(NON-SILICIFIED)
90.1% (2.71 g/t Au)
83.1% (2.56 g/t Au)
58.1% (25.0 g/t Ag)
SILICIFIED
86.1% (2.80g/t Au)
55.9% (2.83g/t Au) - Not suitable for
28.2% (7.4 g/t Ag)
SILICA BRECCIA
87.7% (3.23 g/t Au)
Not Applicable
43.9% (26.0 g/t Ag)
DOLOMITE
80.6% (0.32 g/t Au)
52.0% (0.30 g/t Au)
23.3% (23.2 g/t Ag)
Table 1. Summary Phase 1 and 2 Atlanta laboratory gold extraction results, average gold bottle roll & column leach tests with average gold and silver grade.
Phase 2 metallurgical test work emphasized testing SBX material, located below or in the unconformity, due to the hard and abrasive nature which has a high degree of sensitivity to process feed particle size. This material can be processed utilizing High Pressure Grinding Rolls ("HPGR") comminution followed by fine milling.
The non-silicified volcanics sit above the unconformity and typically show higher recoveries and less sensitivity to particle size for processing. The volcanics are amenable to processing via conventional milling, or ROM heap leaching, with the grade and future economic analysis being the primary determinant on processing method.
Gold extraction at a typical fine grind of 75 µm remained strong for all material types through Phase 2 results, reinforcing the amenability to conventional cyanidation.
HPGR comminution of SBX material, followed by column leaching, shows that this material is not suitable for heap leaching, due to its lower gold extraction versus testing in Phase 1. This material showed a weighted average gold extraction of 56.1% at 3.66 g/t Au.
Overall, Phase 2 closely mirrors Phase 1 in grade, extraction behavior, and composition and validates the Phase 1 results, with high cyanide solubility across both phases. Phase 2 also confirmed negligible preg-robbing, so it remains a non-issue after both phases. Fine grinding remains very effective across all lithologies.
Phase 1 and 2 combined gold extraction from fine milling at a 200 mesh grind (P80=75µm) show a weighted average gold extraction of:
- 90.1% for the non-silicified volcanics at an average head grade of 2.71 g/t Au
- 86.1% for the silicified volcanics at an average head grade of 2.80 g/t Au
- 87.7% for the SBX at an average head grade of 3.23 g/t Au
- 80.6% for the dolomite at average head grade 0.32 g/t Au
Phase 1 and 2 combined gold extraction from conventional crushing (P80=12.5 + 25.0 mm columns) show a weighted average gold extraction of:
- 83.1% for non-silicified volcanics (to be processed via heap leach) at an average head grade of 2.56 g/t Au
- 55.9% for silicified volcanics at an average head grade 2.83 g/t Au (to be processed via milling)
- 52.0% for the dolomite at an average head grade of 0.30 g/t Au
- SBX materials are not suitable for heap leaching due to the low weighted average gold extraction
Phase 1 and 2 combined silver extraction from fine milling at a 200 mesh grind (P80=75µm) show a weighted average silver extraction of:
- 58.1% for non-silicified volcanics at an average head grade of 25.0 g/t Ag
- 28.2% for silicified volcanics at an average head grade of 7.4 g/t Ag
- 43.9% for SBX at an average head grade of 26.0 g/t Ag
- 23.3% for dolomite at an average head grade of 23.2 g/t Ag
Table 1 below provides a summary of laboratory metallurgy gold extraction test results from both Phase 1 and Phase 2 and distinguishes between the materials tested above and below the Atlanta unconformity indicating whether the mineralization is in volcanics or silicified breccias, while Table 2 does the same for silver.
Bulk Sample & Phase-1: Gold Met Balances
KCA
Comp ID
Unconf*1 Abv/Below
Atlanta Geology
37µm BR
75µm BR
1,700µm BR
12.5mm Column
25.0mm Column
HPGR Column
Formation
Au
Calc Hd
Au
Calc Hd
Au
Calc Hd
Au
Calc Hd
Au Ext %
Calc
Au Ext %
Calc
96601 B
ABS#1
Below
Ol
80.3
0.340
76.6
0.337
55.8
0.344
52.1
0.349
62.9
0.375
96602 B
ABS#2
Below
SBX
92.1
1.539
90.2
1.442
74.5
1.599
65.1
1.550
74.1
1.594
96603 B
ABS#3
Below
SBX
91.4
1.549
88.5
1.465
80.6
1.692
82.6
1.422
84.1
1.624
96605 A
ATV-1
Above
Rhyolite
85.8
1.166
86.4
1.157
53.8
1.131
46.2
1.147
60.7
1.121
96606 A
ATV-2
Above
Rhyolite
94.1
6.166
88.1
5.961
66.8
6.150
56.3
6.304
96607 A
ATV-3
Above
Rhyolite
83.4
1.820
86.5
1.823
64.6
1.941
70.3
1.874
75.5
1.979
96608 A
ATV-4
Below
SBX-1
90.6
4.742
80.5
5.117
47.8
5.009
32.8
5.400
40.9
6.452
96609 A
ATV-5
Above
VolSS
93.3
0.312
88.9
0.126
67.4
0.141
72.1
0.140
96610 A
ATV-6
Above
Tuff Dike Breccia
94.9
0.375
94.3
0.348
64.0
0.336
44.6
0.249
60.6
0.277
96611 A
ATV-7
Below
SBX-1
93.5
2.487
93.5
2.253
52.8
2.321
35.2
2.306
53.8
2.278
96612 A
ATV-8
Below
Dolomite
78.5
0.237
82.4
0.289
50.8
0.299
44.0
0.218
96613 A
ATV-9
Below
SBX-1,
91.0
2.344
90.0
2.412
53.3
2.617
39.9
2.534
53.1
2.643
96614 A
ATV-10
Below
Dolomite
77.5
0.244
83.2
0.333
68.9
0.360
57.1
0.331
66.4
0.277
96615 A
ATV-11
Below,
SBX-1,
87.0
0.575
87.7
0.570
61.9
0.559
48.4
0.531
62.4
0.558
96616 A
ATV-12
Above
Rhyolite,
92.8
0.500
96.2
0.521
78.4
0.509
84.7
0.476
87.8
0.500
96617 A
ATV-13
Above
RhyoDacite
80.4
1.539
84.8
1.498
77.6
1.462
81.5
1.865
96618 A
ATV-14
Above
Rhyolite
85.0
2.462
80.6
2.248
45.9
1.967
46.8
1.992
54.9
1.958
96619 A
ATV-15
Above
Tuff Dike Breccia
90.0
6.363
92.0
6.793
82.0
6.927
82.4
7.165
96620 A
ATV-16
Above
RhyoDacite Tuff & Rhyolitic TDB w/Hem,
90.7
0.529
90.7
0.593
86.6
0.610
88.8
0.633
96621 A
ATV-17
In/Above
SBX-2
83.9
1.214
88.6
1.324
73.3
1.209
76.1
1.403
81.7
1.440
96622 A
ATV-18
In/Above
RhyoDacite,Dacite,VolSS
86.7
1.531
88.0
1.639
81.8
1.566
86.3
1.666
88.0
1.615
96623 A
ATV-19
Above/Below
Tuff Dike Breccia(>>Au),Dolomite
97.1
7.951
95.4
7.174
91.8
7.842
93.0
8.250
*1 -
Unconformity - in/Below or Above: Gold Extraction % is highly senstivity to feed particle size, Unconformity - Above: Gold Extraction % has lower sensitivity to feed particle size.
Phase-2: Gold Met Balances
KCA
Comp ID
Unconf*1 Abv/Below
Atlanta Geology
75µm BR
212µm BR
1,700µm BR
12.5mm Column
25.0mm Column
HPGR Column
Formation
Au
Calc Hd
Au
Calc Hd
Au
Calc Hd
Au
Calc Hd
Au
Calc
Au
Calc Hd
97860 A
ATV-20
Above
Rhyolite,Dacite
91.4
0.409
90.1
0.392
91.0
0.431
97861 A
ATV-21
In/Below
SBX-1,Quartzite
86.3
0.240
61.3
0.173
53.5
0.215
97862 B
ATV-22
Above
Rhyolite,RhyoDacite,
84.8
1.272
86.9
1.174
88.9
1.353
97863 A
ATV-23
Above
Rhyolite
89.4
1.001
90.6
0.945
92.8
1.034
97864 B
ATV-24
Above
Rhyolite,RhyoDacite
33.6
1.195
34.4
0.941
35.1
1.087
97865 B
ATV-25
Above
Rhyolite
88.4
1.661
82.8
1.548
73.3
1.944
97866 A
ATV-26
In/Below
SBX-1,Dolomite
87.6
3.885
54.0
4.152
62.6
4.413
97867 A
ATV-27
Above
Dacite
95.3
3.524
89.7
3.164
91.9
4.127
97868 B
ATV-28
Above
Tuff Dike Breccia
94.1
8.860
83.8
8.024
67.6
7.517
74.2
10.759
97869 A
ATV-29
Above
Tuff Dike Breccia,
78.6
5.148
60.0
4.787
72.7
5.887
97870 B
ATV-30
In,/Below
SBX-1
91.4
1.761
88.3
1.988
64.0
1.845
61.5
3.330
97871 B
ATV-31
In,/Below
SBX-1
91.5
3.322
85.8
3.390
65.9
2.983
51.0
4.204
97872 B
ATV-32
In,/Below
SBX-1
75.3
2.556
72.3
2.682
55.2
2.841
53.7
2.883
97873 B
ATV-33
In,/Below
SBX-1
94.1
3.757
87.0
3.789
67.4
3.861
70.1
3.871
97874 A
ATV-34
In,/Below
SBX-1
92.4
5.967
88.3
6.096
69.3
6.873
74.0
7.407
97875 B
ATV-35
In/Above
SBX-2,Rhyolite,Tuff Dike Bx
85.9
0.519
69.6
0.517
64.5
0.512
97876 B
ATV-36
In/Above
SBX-2,Tuff Dike Bx
83.3
0.926
70.7
0.961
46.0
0.908
49.8
0.970
97877 A
ATV-37
Above
Tuff Dike Breccia
79.2
2.843
59.2
2.763
67.0
3.130
97878 B
ATV-38
Below
SBX-1,Tuff Dike Bx
87.5
11.694
77.0
11.990
46.0
12.794
51.1
10.9
97879 B
ATV-39
Below
SBX-1
86.7
4.234
76.4
4.390
47.9
4.560
53.1
4.300
97880 B
ATV-40
Below
SBX-1
82.6
1.119
68.8
1.067
32.5
1.074
43.5
1.116
97881 A
ATV-41
Below
SBX-1
82.8
0.314
69.7
0.271
34.8
0.282
73.3
0.555
97882 B
ATV-42
Below
SBX-1,Tuff Dike Bx
85.6
8.399
76.2
9.481
44.1
9.606
51.1
8.482
97883 B
ATV-43
Below
SBX-1,Tuff Dike Bx
90.4
10.807
77.4
10.911
40.8
11.964
47.6
11.442
97884 A
ATV-44
In/Below
SBX-1
91.6
0.561
81.0
0.473
54.7
0.547
56.7
0.497
97885 A
ATV-45
Below/In
SBX-1
79.8
2.957
49.7
3.069
59.4
3.065
*1 -
Unconformity - in/Below or Above: Gold Extraction % is highly senstivity to feed particle size, Unconformity - Above: Gold Extraction % has lower sensitivity to feed particle size.
Table 2. Summary Atlanta metallurgical results from Phase 1 and 2, gold bottle roll & column leach tests
Bulk Sample & Phase-1: Silver Met Balances*2
KCA
Comp ID
Unconf Abv/Below
Atlanta Geology
37µm BR
75µm BR
1,700µm BR
12.5mm Columns
25mm Columns
HPGR Columns
Formation
Ag
Calc Hd
Ag
Calc Hd
Ag
Calc Hd
Ag Ext %
Calc Hd Ag (ppm)
Ag
Calc Hd Ag (ppm)
Ag
Calc Hd Ag(ppm)
96601 B
ABS#1
Below
Dolomite
23.8
65.20
23.5
62.64
9.6
51.46
3.5
63.89
8.5
62.67
96602 B
ABS#2
Below
SBX-1
56.8
15.92
54.4
15.20
52.8
13.29
29.7
12.74
34.2
14.02
96603 B
ABS#3
Below
SBX-1
43.2
134.92
46.0
119.74
31.5
132.19
22.1
122.56
28.5
132.00
96605 A
ATV-1
Above
Rhyolite
64.1
2.48
34.4
3.98
18.4
4.13
16.1
3.60
24.5
3.26
96606 A
ATV-2
Above
Rhyolite
55.1
10.84
24.9
18.55
16.5
15.78
9.4
16.78
96607 A
ATV-3
Above
Rhyolite
43.2
2.53
24.3
4.63
13.1
4.95
12.4
4.03
13.7
5.18
96608 A
ATV-4
Below
SBX-1
53.7
12.83
21.6
22.99
8.7
19.00
3.2
21.30
7.1
22.67
96609 A
ATV-5
Above
VolSS
55.7
2.01
22.3
3.83
8.2
3.81
9.4
3.07
96610 A
ATV-6
Above
Tuff Dike Breccia
70.1
2.98
39.8
4.33
29.0
4.97
25.5
4.04
27.6
4.45
96611 A
ATV-7
Below
SBX-1
57.8
21.54
35.6
33.22
24.9
27.60
28.1
37.48
31.7
37.88
96612 A
ATV-8
Below
Dolomite
40.0
1.02
20.2
1.85
5.7
2.26
8.8
1.02
96613 A
ATV-9
Below
SBX-1,
73.9
35.61
56.5
47.67
64.7
42.26
53.2
47.68
61.6
50.72
96614 A
ATV-10
Below
Dolomite
55.4
2.49
22.4
5.06
10.3
5.50
4.7
5.71
7.7
5.94
96615 A
ATV-11
Below,
SBX-1,
78.8
25.71
62.0
34.73
46.3
32.92
29.0
30.41
42.8
30.42
96616 A
ATV-12
Above
Rhyolite,
36.0
0.38
8.0
1.45
8.5
0.91
11.6
0.86
8.9
0.79
96617 A
ATV-13
Above
RhyoDacite
77.9
1.09
37.2
2.35
47.1
1.51
60.6
0.99
96618 A
ATV-14
Above
Rhyolite
83.5
1.67
49.7
2.52
43.9
1.72
35.9
1.70
38.8
2.40
96619 A
ATV-15
Above
Tuff Dike Breccia
83.2
69.08
82.3
63.12
38.4
66.60
30.8
65.04
96620 A
ATV-16
Above
RhyoDacite Tuff & Rhyolitic TDB w/Hem,
20.4
3.45
14.9
3.87
7.4
3.14
6.6
3.66
96621 A
ATV-17
In/Above
SBX-2
61.1
36.18
64.6
38.62
33.4
38.17
29.1
46.59
37.6
35.76
96622 A
ATV-18
In/Above
RhyoDacite,Dacite,VolSS
44.4
1.42
34.0
2.07
44.4
1.16
27.2
1.80
23.8
1.89
96623 A
ATV-19
Above/Below
Tuff Dike Breccia(>>Au),Dolomite
52.6
31.98
56.9
33.89
35.6
31.42
45.4
45.04
*2 -
Silver Extraction is not sensitive to position above or below the unconformity, but does show some sensitivity to Ag head grade.
Phase-2: Silver Met Balances
KCA
Comp ID
Unconf*1 Abv/Below
Atlanta Geology
75µm BR
212µm BR
1,700µm BR
12.5mm Column
25.0mm Column
HPGR Column
Formation
Ag
Calc Hd Ag(ppm)
Ag Ext
Calc Hd Ag(ppm)
Ag Ext
Calc Hd Ag(ppm)
Ag Ext
Calc Hd Ag(ppm)
Ag Ext
Calc Hd Ag(ppm)
Ag Ext
Calc Hd Ag(ppm)
97860 A
ATV-20
Above
Rhyolite,Dacite
30.1
0.83
25.7
0.58
42.4
0.85
97861 A
ATV-21
In/Below
SBX-1,Quartzite
29.3
4.25
10.8
4.56
12.9
4.43
97862 B
ATV-22
Above
Rhyolite,RhyoDacite,
24.4
0.99
27.9
0.52
37.0
0.46
97863 A
ATV-23
Above
Rhyolite
28.2
0.87
22.2
0.64
44.3
0.61
97864 B
ATV-24
Above
Rhyolite,RhyoDacite
42.2
1.39
33.6
1.50
32.9
1.49
97865 B
ATV-25
Above
Rhyolite
74.1
3.44
61.5
3.62
59.3
4.03
97866 A
ATV-26
In/Below
SBX-1,Dolomite
36.2
33.57
17.7
35.66
20.8
38.16
97867 A
ATV-27
Above
Dacite
70.4
34.13
50.9
34.13
45.4
37.49
97868 B
ATV-28
Above
Tuff Dike Breccia
67.4
100.71
63.3
106.20
45.1
87.35
44.5
99.36
97869 A
ATV-29
Above
Tuff Dike Breccia,
34.1
104.74
27.3
98.09
28.8
97.53
97870 B
ATV-30
In,/Below
SBX-1
48.5
40.17
43.7
46.20
42.4
42.39
38.6
44.05
97871 B
ATV-31
In,/Below
SBX-1
35.6
37.34
40.0
33.47
38.7
30.22
38.0
38.47
97872 B
ATV-32
In,/Below
SBX-1
58.3
23.17
63.7
23.88
44.7
25.30
44.4
28.19
97873 B
ATV-33
In,/Below
SBX-1
51.6
26.46
43.5
24.77
43.6
25.01
46.0
26.63
97874 A
ATV-34
In,/Below
SBX-1
24.7
46.90
29.2
44.95
22.5
49.88
15.4
46.64
97875 B
ATV-35
In/Above
SBX-2,Rhyolite,Tuff Dike Bx
62.1
1.23
30.8
1.54
62.1
0.87
97876 B
ATV-36
In/Above
SBX-2,Tuff Dike Bx
49.2
2.57
50.3
3.74
15.9
3.10
19.9
3.42
97877 A
ATV-37
Above
Tuff Dike Breccia
45.1
2.25
17.9
2.52
17.9
2.62
97878 B
ATV-38
Below
SBX-1,Tuff Dike Bx
18.1
11.98
14.5
12.08
5.5
11.92
5.8
12.28
97879 B
ATV-39
Below
SBX-1
23.3
6.87
16.6
6.88
7.3
7.33
9.8
7.16
97880 B
ATV-40
Below
SBX-1
58.0
15.46
49.1
13.43
26.4
11.49
22.4
22.21
97881 A
ATV-41
Below
SBX-1
35.0
6.96
32.1
7.66
33.0
8.85
Assay Problem
97882 B
ATV-42
Below
SBX-1,Tuff Dike Bx
41.2
8.29
26.5
7.97
28.5
8.49
20.0
7.94
97883 B
ATV-43
Below
SBX-1,Tuff Dike Bx
24.4
27.89
16.3
30.10
6.1
28.27
5.6
30.83
97884 A
ATV-44
In/Below
SBX-1
58.5
1.80
39.4
1.55
33.0
1.69
39.5
2.00
97885 A
ATV-45
Below/In
SBX-1
41.5
16.18
5.6
15.83
7.4
17.13
*1 -
Unconformity - in/Below or Above: Gold Extraction % is highly senstivity to feed particle size, Unconformity - Above: Gold Extraction % has lower sensitivity to feed particle size.
Table 3. Summary Atlanta metallurgical results from Phase 1 and 2, silver bottle roll & column leach tests
QA/QC Protocols
All PQ-diameter core was sampled in the Company's warehouse in Winnemucca, Nevada, with whole core samples being placed in heavy canvas bags and sent to American Assay Lab in Reno, Nevada, in heavy shipping bags by a Company contractor with full custody being maintained at all times. CRF standards and coarse blanks were inserted into the sample stream on a one-in-twenty sample basis, meaning both inserts are included in each 20-sample group. At American Assay Lab, samples were weighted, and then completely crushed to -1 inch. The coarse-crushed sample was quarter-split and one quarter was reduced to 75% passing 2mm. A 300g split was subsequently pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns. Prepared samples are initially run using a four acid + boric acid digestion process and conventional multi-element ICP-OES analysis. Gold assays are initially run using 30-gram samples by lead fire assay with an OES finish to a 0.003 ppm detection limit, with samples greater than 10 ppm finished gravimetrically. Every sample is also run through a cyanide leach for gold with an ICP-OES finish. The QA/QC procedure involves regular submission of Certified Analytical Standards and property-specific duplicates.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Calvin R. Herron, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").
About Nevada King Gold Corp.
Nevada King is focused on advancing and growing its 100% owned, past producing, 120km2 Atlanta Gold Mine project located along the Battle Mountain trend in southeast Nevada. The project hosts an NI 43-101 compliant pit-constrained oxide resource of 1,020koz Au in the measured and indicated category (27.7M tonnes at 1.14 g/t) plus an inferred resource of 98.5koz Au (3.6M tonnes at 0.84 g/t) that replaces the Gustavson 2020 resource summarized below (see the NI 43-101 Technical Report on Resources titled "Atlanta Property, Lincoln County, NV " with an effective date of October 6, 2020, and a report date of December 22, 2020, as prepared by Gustavson Associates and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca).
Previous NI 43-101 Mineral Resources at the Atlanta Mine by Gustavson 2020
Resource
Category
Tonnes
(000s)
Au Grade
(ppm)
Contained Au
Ag Grade
(ppm)
Contained Ag
Measured
4,130
1.51
200,000
14.0
1,860,000
Indicated
6,910
1.17
260,000
10.6
2,360,000
M&I
11,000
1.30
460,000
11.9
4,220,000
Inferred
5,310
0.83
142,000
7.3
1,240,000
NI 43-101 Mineral Resources at the Atlanta Mine by RESPEC 2025
Tonnes
Au g/t
Au oz
Ag g/t
Ag oz
AuEq g/t
AuEq oz
Measured
3,430,100
1.55
170,800
16.96
1,870,200
1.65
182,000
Indicated
24,280,200
1.09
848,800
8.73
6,817,200
1.14
887,700
M&I
27,710,300
1.14
1,019,600
9.75
8,687,400
1.20
1,069,700
Inferred
3,638,400
0.84
98,500
2.56
299,500
0.85
99,800
Please see the Company's website at www.nevadaking.ca.
