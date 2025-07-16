Nevada King Gold Corp.: Nevada King Reports Positive Phase 2 Metallurgical Test Results At Atlanta Confirming Conventional Oxide Processing With A Simplified Flowsheet

VANCOUVER, BC, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Nevada King Gold Corp. (TSXV: NKG) (OTCQB: NKGFF) (" Nevada King " or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its Phase 2 metallurgical testing program at its 12,000 hectare (120km2), 100% owned Atlanta Gold Mine Project, located in the prolific Battle Mountain Trend 264km northeast of Las Vegas, Nevada. Phase 2 results confirm and expand on the Phase 1 results (released March 26, 2024), while delivering a more simplified flowsheet with potential for lower operating and initial capital costs, and continuing to demonstrate that gold and silver mineralization at Atlanta is well suited to conventional oxide processing methods widely used in Nevada.

Highlights:

Robust Recoveries: Combined, Phase 1 and 2 test work consistently demonstrated strong gold recoveries across key mineralized units using both fine milling and heap leaching methods.



Fine milling (200-mesh grind, P80 = 75 µm) shows a weighted average gold extraction of 90.1% for the non-silicified volcanics, 86.1% for the silicified volcanics, and 87.7% for the silica breccia (SBX).



Column leaching of conventional crushed (combined P80 = 12.5 & 25.0 mm columns) shows a weighted average extraction of 83.1% for the non-silicified volcanics (heap leachable).





Combined, Phase 1 and 2 test work consistently demonstrated strong gold recoveries across key mineralized units using both fine milling and heap leaching methods. Dual Recovery Pathways: Results continue to support a development path utilizing conventional milling for higher-grade material, while lower-grade, non-silicified volcanics are suitable for run of mine (" ROM ") heap leaching.





Results continue to support a development path utilizing conventional milling for higher-grade material, while lower-grade, non-silicified volcanics are suitable for run of mine (" ") heap leaching. Simplified Flowsheet : The revised proposed flowsheet has been simplified and is expected to result in lower operating and initial capital costs by replacing three-stage crushing with a primary and secondary crusher and eliminating the convey-stack process. Additionally, while the prior flowsheet envisioned two separate heap leach processes, the new simplified flowsheet includes just one, consisting exclusively of ROM material.





: The revised proposed flowsheet has been simplified and is expected to result in lower operating and initial capital costs by replacing three-stage crushing with a primary and secondary crusher and eliminating the convey-stack process. Additionally, while the prior flowsheet envisioned two separate heap leach processes, the new simplified flowsheet includes just one, consisting exclusively of ROM material. Comprehensive Test Program: Phase 2 tested 26 drill core composites, adding to the 22 drill core composites and three bulk samples tested in Phase 1, which together provide a comprehensive dataset of the various lithologies and grade ranges found throughout the Atlanta resource.

Phase 2 metallurgical test work at Atlanta has been supervised by Gary Simmons (MMSA QP Number: 01013QP), formerly the Director of Metallurgy and Technology for Newmont Mining Corp. Mr. Simmons also supervised the Phase 1 metallurgical test work at Atlanta and has managed numerous metallurgical testing programs in the Great Basin with characteristics similar to those found at Atlanta.

Mr. Simmons commented, "The Phase 2 results refine the findings from Phase 1, that conventional oxide milling of the silicified volcanics, SBX and dolomite material types will be suitable to process the Atlanta mineralization. The non-silicified volcanics are amenable to conventional ROM heap leaching.

"The inclusion of HPGR will provide a relatively lower overall operating cost for SBX compared to alternatives such as a SAG/Ball mill processing. The Phase 2 testing provided additional clarity on the metallurgical characteristics of a wider variety of rock type subunits included in the resource area and is another step in de-risking the Atlanta Gold Mine project."

Test Results Summary:

The Atlanta resource is generally categorized into two distinct categories for the purposes of metallurgical testing of gold and silver extraction. There is the SBX (mineralized material in and below the main Atlanta unconformity) and the volcanics (mineralized material above the main Atlanta unconformity). Of the 26 composites tested in Phase 2, 17 were within or below the unconformity representing SBX material and nine were within the volcanics. A higher ratio of samples of SBX material was used in Phase 2,compared to nearly equal samples from SBX and volcanics in Phase 1, to improve the understanding of the SBX material and the metallurgical characteristics of the subunits.

MATERIAL GOLD EXTRACTION -

MILLING (P80=75?M) GOLD EXTRACTION - HEAP

LEACH (P80=12.5-25MM) SILVER EXTRACTION -

MILLING (P80=75?M) VOLCANICS (NON-SILICIFIED) 90.1% (2.71 g/t Au) 83.1% (2.56 g/t Au) 58.1% (25.0 g/t Ag) SILICIFIED

VOLCANICS 86.1% (2.80g/t Au) 55.9% (2.83g/t Au) - Not suitable for

heap leach 28.2% (7.4 g/t Ag) SILICA BRECCIA

(SBX) 87.7% (3.23 g/t Au) Not Applicable 43.9% (26.0 g/t Ag) DOLOMITE 80.6% (0.32 g/t Au) 52.0% (0.30 g/t Au) 23.3% (23.2 g/t Ag)

Table 1. Summary Phase 1 and 2 Atlanta laboratory gold extraction results, average gold bottle roll & column leach tests with average gold and silver grade.

Phase 2 metallurgical test work emphasized testing SBX material, located below or in the unconformity, due to the hard and abrasive nature which has a high degree of sensitivity to process feed particle size. This material can be processed utilizing High Pressure Grinding Rolls ("HPGR") comminution followed by fine milling.

The non-silicified volcanics sit above the unconformity and typically show higher recoveries and less sensitivity to particle size for processing. The volcanics are amenable to processing via conventional milling, or ROM heap leaching, with the grade and future economic analysis being the primary determinant on processing method.

Gold extraction at a typical fine grind of 75 µm remained strong for all material types through Phase 2 results, reinforcing the amenability to conventional cyanidation.

HPGR comminution of SBX material, followed by column leaching, shows that this material is not suitable for heap leaching, due to its lower gold extraction versus testing in Phase 1. This material showed a weighted average gold extraction of 56.1% at 3.66 g/t Au.

Overall, Phase 2 closely mirrors Phase 1 in grade, extraction behavior, and composition and validates the Phase 1 results, with high cyanide solubility across both phases. Phase 2 also confirmed negligible preg-robbing, so it remains a non-issue after both phases. Fine grinding remains very effective across all lithologies.

Phase 1 and 2 combined gold extraction from fine milling at a 200 mesh grind (P80=75µm) show a weighted average gold extraction of:

90.1% for the non-silicified volcanics at an average head grade of 2.71 g/t Au





86.1% for the silicified volcanics at an average head grade of 2.80 g/t Au





87.7% for the SBX at an average head grade of 3.23 g/t Au





80.6% for the dolomite at average head grade 0.32 g/t Au

Phase 1 and 2 combined gold extraction from conventional crushing (P80=12.5 + 25.0 mm columns) show a weighted average gold extraction of:

83.1% for non-silicified volcanics (to be processed via heap leach) at an average head grade of 2.56 g/t Au





55.9% for silicified volcanics at an average head grade 2.83 g/t Au (to be processed via milling)





52.0% for the dolomite at an average head grade of 0.30 g/t Au





SBX materials are not suitable for heap leaching due to the low weighted average gold extraction

Phase 1 and 2 combined silver extraction from fine milling at a 200 mesh grind (P80=75µm) show a weighted average silver extraction of:

58.1% for non-silicified volcanics at an average head grade of 25.0 g/t Ag





28.2% for silicified volcanics at an average head grade of 7.4 g/t Ag





43.9% for SBX at an average head grade of 26.0 g/t Ag





23.3% for dolomite at an average head grade of 23.2 g/t Ag

Table 1 below provides a summary of laboratory metallurgy gold extraction test results from both Phase 1 and Phase 2 and distinguishes between the materials tested above and below the Atlanta unconformity indicating whether the mineralization is in volcanics or silicified breccias, while Table 2 does the same for silver.









Bulk Sample & Phase-1: Gold Met Balances

KCA

Sample No. Comp ID Unconf*1 Abv/Below Atlanta Geology 37µm BR 75µm BR 1,700µm BR 12.5mm Column 25.0mm Column HPGR Column

Formation Au

Ext % Calc Hd

Au (ppm) Au

Ext % Calc Hd

Au (ppm) Au

Ext % Calc Hd

Au (ppm) Au

Ext % Calc Hd

Au (ppm) Au Ext % Calc

Hd Au

(ppm) Au Ext % Calc

Hd Au

(ppm)





































96601 B ABS#1 Below Ol 80.3 0.340 76.6 0.337 55.8 0.344 52.1 0.349



62.9 0.375

96602 B ABS#2 Below SBX 92.1 1.539 90.2 1.442 74.5 1.599 65.1 1.550



74.1 1.594

96603 B ABS#3 Below SBX 91.4 1.549 88.5 1.465 80.6 1.692 82.6 1.422



84.1 1.624

96605 A ATV-1 Above Rhyolite 85.8 1.166 86.4 1.157 53.8 1.131 46.2 1.147



60.7 1.121

96606 A ATV-2 Above Rhyolite 94.1 6.166 88.1 5.961 66.8 6.150 56.3 6.304









96607 A ATV-3 Above Rhyolite 83.4 1.820 86.5 1.823 64.6 1.941 70.3 1.874



75.5 1.979

96608 A ATV-4 Below SBX-1 90.6 4.742 80.5 5.117 47.8 5.009 32.8 5.400



40.9 6.452

96609 A ATV-5 Above VolSS 93.3 0.312 88.9 0.126 67.4 0.141



72.1 0.140





96610 A ATV-6 Above Tuff Dike Breccia 94.9 0.375 94.3 0.348 64.0 0.336 44.6 0.249



60.6 0.277

96611 A ATV-7 Below SBX-1 93.5 2.487 93.5 2.253 52.8 2.321 35.2 2.306



53.8 2.278

96612 A ATV-8 Below Dolomite 78.5 0.237 82.4 0.289 50.8 0.299 44.0 0.218









96613 A ATV-9 Below SBX-1, 91.0 2.344 90.0 2.412 53.3 2.617 39.9 2.534



53.1 2.643

96614 A ATV-10 Below Dolomite 77.5 0.244 83.2 0.333 68.9 0.360 57.1 0.331



66.4 0.277

96615 A ATV-11 Below, SBX-1, 87.0 0.575 87.7 0.570 61.9 0.559 48.4 0.531



62.4 0.558

96616 A ATV-12 Above Rhyolite, 92.8 0.500 96.2 0.521 78.4 0.509 84.7 0.476



87.8 0.500

96617 A ATV-13 Above RhyoDacite 80.4 1.539 84.8 1.498 77.6 1.462



81.5 1.865





96618 A ATV-14 Above Rhyolite 85.0 2.462 80.6 2.248 45.9 1.967 46.8 1.992



54.9 1.958

96619 A ATV-15 Above Tuff Dike Breccia 90.0 6.363 92.0 6.793 82.0 6.927



82.4 7.165





96620 A ATV-16 Above RhyoDacite Tuff & Rhyolitic TDB w/Hem, 90.7 0.529 90.7 0.593 86.6 0.610 88.8 0.633









96621 A ATV-17 In/Above SBX-2 83.9 1.214 88.6 1.324 73.3 1.209 76.1 1.403



81.7 1.440

96622 A ATV-18 In/Above RhyoDacite,Dacite,VolSS 86.7 1.531 88.0 1.639 81.8 1.566 86.3 1.666



88.0 1.615

96623 A ATV-19 Above/Below Tuff Dike Breccia(>>Au),Dolomite 97.1 7.951 95.4 7.174 91.8 7.842 93.0 8.250









*1 - Unconformity - in/Below or Above: Gold Extraction % is highly senstivity to feed particle size, Unconformity - Above: Gold Extraction % has lower sensitivity to feed particle size.



















Phase-2: Gold Met Balances

KCA

Sample No. Comp ID Unconf*1 Abv/Below Atlanta Geology 75µm BR 212µm BR 1,700µm BR 12.5mm Column 25.0mm Column HPGR Column

Formation Au

Ext % Calc Hd

Au (ppm) Au

Ext % Calc Hd

Au (ppm) Au

Ext % Calc Hd

Au (ppm) Au

Ext % Calc Hd

Au (ppm) Au

Ext % Calc

Hd Au

(ppm) Au

Ext

% Calc Hd

Au(ppm)



97860 A ATV-20 Above Rhyolite,Dacite 91.4 0.409



90.1 0.392 91.0 0.431









97861 A ATV-21 In/Below SBX-1,Quartzite 86.3 0.240



61.3 0.173







53.5 0.215

97862 B ATV-22 Above Rhyolite,RhyoDacite, 84.8 1.272



86.9 1.174



88.9 1.353





97863 A ATV-23 Above Rhyolite 89.4 1.001



90.6 0.945 92.8 1.034









97864 B ATV-24 Above Rhyolite,RhyoDacite 33.6 1.195



34.4 0.941 35.1 1.087









97865 B ATV-25 Above Rhyolite 88.4 1.661



82.8 1.548



73.3 1.944





97866 A ATV-26 In/Below SBX-1,Dolomite 87.6 3.885



54.0 4.152







62.6 4.413

97867 A ATV-27 Above Dacite 95.3 3.524



89.7 3.164 91.9 4.127









97868 B ATV-28 Above Tuff Dike Breccia 94.1 8.860 83.8 8.024 67.6 7.517







74.2 10.759

97869 A ATV-29 Above Tuff Dike Breccia, 78.6 5.148



60.0 4.787 72.7 5.887









97870 B ATV-30 In,/Below SBX-1 91.4 1.761 88.3 1.988 64.0 1.845







61.5 3.330

97871 B ATV-31 In,/Below SBX-1 91.5 3.322 85.8 3.390 65.9 2.983







51.0 4.204

97872 B ATV-32 In,/Below SBX-1 75.3 2.556 72.3 2.682 55.2 2.841







53.7 2.883

97873 B ATV-33 In,/Below SBX-1 94.1 3.757 87.0 3.789 67.4 3.861







70.1 3.871

97874 A ATV-34 In,/Below SBX-1 92.4 5.967 88.3 6.096 69.3 6.873







74.0 7.407

97875 B ATV-35 In/Above SBX-2,Rhyolite,Tuff Dike Bx 85.9 0.519



69.6 0.517



64.5 0.512





97876 B ATV-36 In/Above SBX-2,Tuff Dike Bx 83.3 0.926 70.7 0.961 46.0 0.908







49.8 0.970

97877 A ATV-37 Above Tuff Dike Breccia 79.2 2.843



59.2 2.763 67.0 3.130









97878 B ATV-38 Below SBX-1,Tuff Dike Bx 87.5 11.694 77.0 11.990 46.0 12.794







51.1 10.9

97879 B ATV-39 Below SBX-1 86.7 4.234 76.4 4.390 47.9 4.560







53.1 4.300

97880 B ATV-40 Below SBX-1 82.6 1.119 68.8 1.067 32.5 1.074







43.5 1.116

97881 A ATV-41 Below SBX-1 82.8 0.314 69.7 0.271 34.8 0.282







73.3 0.555

97882 B ATV-42 Below SBX-1,Tuff Dike Bx 85.6 8.399 76.2 9.481 44.1 9.606







51.1 8.482

97883 B ATV-43 Below SBX-1,Tuff Dike Bx 90.4 10.807 77.4 10.911 40.8 11.964







47.6 11.442

97884 A ATV-44 In/Below SBX-1 91.6 0.561 81.0 0.473 54.7 0.547







56.7 0.497

97885 A ATV-45 Below/In SBX-1 79.8 2.957



49.7 3.069







59.4 3.065



































*1 - Unconformity - in/Below or Above: Gold Extraction % is highly senstivity to feed particle size, Unconformity - Above: Gold Extraction % has lower sensitivity to feed particle size.



Table 2. Summary Atlanta metallurgical results from Phase 1 and 2, gold bottle roll & column leach tests









Bulk Sample & Phase-1: Silver Met Balances*2

KCA

Sample No. Comp ID Unconf Abv/Below Atlanta Geology 37µm BR 75µm BR 1,700µm BR 12.5mm Columns 25mm Columns HPGR Columns

Formation Ag

Ext % Calc Hd

Ag (ppm) Ag

Ext % Calc Hd

Ag (ppm) Ag

Ext % Calc Hd

Ag (ppm) Ag Ext % Calc Hd Ag (ppm) Ag

Ext % Calc Hd Ag (ppm) Ag

Ext % Calc Hd Ag(ppm)



96601 B ABS#1 Below Dolomite 23.8 65.20 23.5 62.64 9.6 51.46 3.5 63.89



8.5 62.67

96602 B ABS#2 Below SBX-1 56.8 15.92 54.4 15.20 52.8 13.29 29.7 12.74



34.2 14.02

96603 B ABS#3 Below SBX-1 43.2 134.92 46.0 119.74 31.5 132.19 22.1 122.56



28.5 132.00

96605 A ATV-1 Above Rhyolite 64.1 2.48 34.4 3.98 18.4 4.13 16.1 3.60



24.5 3.26

96606 A ATV-2 Above Rhyolite 55.1 10.84 24.9 18.55 16.5 15.78 9.4 16.78









96607 A ATV-3 Above Rhyolite 43.2 2.53 24.3 4.63 13.1 4.95 12.4 4.03



13.7 5.18

96608 A ATV-4 Below SBX-1 53.7 12.83 21.6 22.99 8.7 19.00 3.2 21.30



7.1 22.67

96609 A ATV-5 Above VolSS 55.7 2.01 22.3 3.83 8.2 3.81



9.4 3.07





96610 A ATV-6 Above Tuff Dike Breccia 70.1 2.98 39.8 4.33 29.0 4.97 25.5 4.04



27.6 4.45

96611 A ATV-7 Below SBX-1 57.8 21.54 35.6 33.22 24.9 27.60 28.1 37.48



31.7 37.88

96612 A ATV-8 Below Dolomite 40.0 1.02 20.2 1.85 5.7 2.26 8.8 1.02









96613 A ATV-9 Below SBX-1, 73.9 35.61 56.5 47.67 64.7 42.26 53.2 47.68



61.6 50.72

96614 A ATV-10 Below Dolomite 55.4 2.49 22.4 5.06 10.3 5.50 4.7 5.71



7.7 5.94

96615 A ATV-11 Below, SBX-1, 78.8 25.71 62.0 34.73 46.3 32.92 29.0 30.41



42.8 30.42

96616 A ATV-12 Above Rhyolite, 36.0 0.38 8.0 1.45 8.5 0.91 11.6 0.86



8.9 0.79

96617 A ATV-13 Above RhyoDacite 77.9 1.09 37.2 2.35 47.1 1.51



60.6 0.99





96618 A ATV-14 Above Rhyolite 83.5 1.67 49.7 2.52 43.9 1.72 35.9 1.70



38.8 2.40

96619 A ATV-15 Above Tuff Dike Breccia 83.2 69.08 82.3 63.12 38.4 66.60



30.8 65.04





96620 A ATV-16 Above RhyoDacite Tuff & Rhyolitic TDB w/Hem, 20.4 3.45 14.9 3.87 7.4 3.14 6.6 3.66









96621 A ATV-17 In/Above SBX-2 61.1 36.18 64.6 38.62 33.4 38.17 29.1 46.59



37.6 35.76

96622 A ATV-18 In/Above RhyoDacite,Dacite,VolSS 44.4 1.42 34.0 2.07 44.4 1.16 27.2 1.80



23.8 1.89

96623 A ATV-19 Above/Below Tuff Dike Breccia(>>Au),Dolomite 52.6 31.98 56.9 33.89 35.6 31.42 45.4 45.04









*2 - Silver Extraction is not sensitive to position above or below the unconformity, but does show some sensitivity to Ag head grade.











Phase-2: Silver Met Balances

KCA

Sample No. Comp ID Unconf*1 Abv/Below Atlanta Geology 75µm BR 212µm BR 1,700µm BR 12.5mm Column 25.0mm Column HPGR Column

Formation Ag

Ext

% Calc Hd Ag(ppm) Ag Ext

% Calc Hd Ag(ppm) Ag Ext

% Calc Hd Ag(ppm) Ag Ext

% Calc Hd Ag(ppm) Ag Ext

% Calc Hd Ag(ppm) Ag Ext

% Calc Hd Ag(ppm)





































97860 A ATV-20 Above Rhyolite,Dacite 30.1 0.83



25.7 0.58 42.4 0.85









97861 A ATV-21 In/Below SBX-1,Quartzite 29.3 4.25



10.8 4.56







12.9 4.43

97862 B ATV-22 Above Rhyolite,RhyoDacite, 24.4 0.99



27.9 0.52



37.0 0.46





97863 A ATV-23 Above Rhyolite 28.2 0.87



22.2 0.64 44.3 0.61









97864 B ATV-24 Above Rhyolite,RhyoDacite 42.2 1.39



33.6 1.50 32.9 1.49









97865 B ATV-25 Above Rhyolite 74.1 3.44



61.5 3.62



59.3 4.03





97866 A ATV-26 In/Below SBX-1,Dolomite 36.2 33.57



17.7 35.66







20.8 38.16

97867 A ATV-27 Above Dacite 70.4 34.13



50.9 34.13 45.4 37.49









97868 B ATV-28 Above Tuff Dike Breccia 67.4 100.71 63.3 106.20 45.1 87.35







44.5 99.36

97869 A ATV-29 Above Tuff Dike Breccia, 34.1 104.74



27.3 98.09 28.8 97.53









97870 B ATV-30 In,/Below SBX-1 48.5 40.17 43.7 46.20 42.4 42.39







38.6 44.05

97871 B ATV-31 In,/Below SBX-1 35.6 37.34 40.0 33.47 38.7 30.22







38.0 38.47

97872 B ATV-32 In,/Below SBX-1 58.3 23.17 63.7 23.88 44.7 25.30







44.4 28.19

97873 B ATV-33 In,/Below SBX-1 51.6 26.46 43.5 24.77 43.6 25.01







46.0 26.63

97874 A ATV-34 In,/Below SBX-1 24.7 46.90 29.2 44.95 22.5 49.88







15.4 46.64

97875 B ATV-35 In/Above SBX-2,Rhyolite,Tuff Dike Bx 62.1 1.23



30.8 1.54 62.1 0.87









97876 B ATV-36 In/Above SBX-2,Tuff Dike Bx 49.2 2.57 50.3 3.74 15.9 3.10







19.9 3.42

97877 A ATV-37 Above Tuff Dike Breccia 45.1 2.25



17.9 2.52 17.9 2.62









97878 B ATV-38 Below SBX-1,Tuff Dike Bx 18.1 11.98 14.5 12.08 5.5 11.92







5.8 12.28

97879 B ATV-39 Below SBX-1 23.3 6.87 16.6 6.88 7.3 7.33







9.8 7.16

97880 B ATV-40 Below SBX-1 58.0 15.46 49.1 13.43 26.4 11.49







22.4 22.21

97881 A ATV-41 Below SBX-1 35.0 6.96 32.1 7.66 33.0 8.85







Assay Problem

97882 B ATV-42 Below SBX-1,Tuff Dike Bx 41.2 8.29 26.5 7.97 28.5 8.49







20.0 7.94

97883 B ATV-43 Below SBX-1,Tuff Dike Bx 24.4 27.89 16.3 30.10 6.1 28.27







5.6 30.83

97884 A ATV-44 In/Below SBX-1 58.5 1.80 39.4 1.55 33.0 1.69







39.5 2.00

97885 A ATV-45 Below/In SBX-1 41.5 16.18



5.6 15.83







7.4 17.13



































*1 - Unconformity - in/Below or Above: Gold Extraction % is highly senstivity to feed particle size, Unconformity - Above: Gold Extraction % has lower sensitivity to feed particle size.



Table 3. Summary Atlanta metallurgical results from Phase 1 and 2, silver bottle roll & column leach tests

QA/QC Protocols

All PQ-diameter core was sampled in the Company's warehouse in Winnemucca, Nevada, with whole core samples being placed in heavy canvas bags and sent to American Assay Lab in Reno, Nevada, in heavy shipping bags by a Company contractor with full custody being maintained at all times. CRF standards and coarse blanks were inserted into the sample stream on a one-in-twenty sample basis, meaning both inserts are included in each 20-sample group. At American Assay Lab, samples were weighted, and then completely crushed to -1 inch. The coarse-crushed sample was quarter-split and one quarter was reduced to 75% passing 2mm. A 300g split was subsequently pulverized to 85% passing 75 microns. Prepared samples are initially run using a four acid + boric acid digestion process and conventional multi-element ICP-OES analysis. Gold assays are initially run using 30-gram samples by lead fire assay with an OES finish to a 0.003 ppm detection limit, with samples greater than 10 ppm finished gravimetrically. Every sample is also run through a cyanide leach for gold with an ICP-OES finish. The QA/QC procedure involves regular submission of Certified Analytical Standards and property-specific duplicates.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Calvin R. Herron, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

About Nevada King Gold Corp.

Nevada King is focused on advancing and growing its 100% owned, past producing, 120km2 Atlanta Gold Mine project located along the Battle Mountain trend in southeast Nevada. The project hosts an NI 43-101 compliant pit-constrained oxide resource of 1,020koz Au in the measured and indicated category (27.7M tonnes at 1.14 g/t) plus an inferred resource of 98.5koz Au (3.6M tonnes at 0.84 g/t) that replaces the Gustavson 2020 resource summarized below (see the NI 43-101 Technical Report on Resources titled "Atlanta Property, Lincoln County, NV " with an effective date of October 6, 2020, and a report date of December 22, 2020, as prepared by Gustavson Associates and filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ www.sedarplus.ca).

Previous NI 43-101 Mineral Resources at the Atlanta Mine by Gustavson 2020

Resource Category Tonnes (000s) Au Grade (ppm) Contained Au

Oz Ag Grade (ppm) Contained Ag

Oz Measured 4,130 1.51 200,000 14.0 1,860,000 Indicated 6,910 1.17 260,000 10.6 2,360,000 M&I 11,000 1.30 460,000 11.9 4,220,000 Inferred 5,310 0.83 142,000 7.3 1,240,000

NI 43-101 Mineral Resources at the Atlanta Mine by RESPEC 2025



Tonnes Au g/t Au oz Ag g/t Ag oz AuEq g/t AuEq oz Measured 3,430,100 1.55 170,800 16.96 1,870,200 1.65 182,000 Indicated 24,280,200 1.09 848,800 8.73 6,817,200 1.14 887,700 M&I 27,710,300 1.14 1,019,600 9.75 8,687,400 1.20 1,069,700 Inferred 3,638,400 0.84 98,500 2.56 299,500 0.85 99,800

Please see the Company's website at www.nevadaking.ca.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operations and activities of Nevada King, plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations with respect to future mining operations and metallurgical processes, the potential of the simplified flowsheet to result in lower operating and initial capital costs, the amenability of various mineralized zones to processing methods, the suitability of heap leaching or milling for specific material types, the potential advancement or development of the Atlanta Mine, and the Company's ability to potentially expand mineral resources are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Nevada King, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, technical, geologic, environmental, regulatory, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability to complete proposed exploration work, the results of exploration, continued availability of capital, and changes in general economic, market and business conditions. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Nevada King does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

