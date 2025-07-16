OTC Markets Group Welcomes Dowway Holdings Limited to OTCQX

NEW YORK, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Dowway Holdings Limited (HKEX: 8403; OTCQX: DOWAY), one of the leading integrated exhibition and event management service providers in the PRC, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Dowway Holdings Limited upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Dowway Holdings Limited begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "DOWAY." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

About Dowway Holdings Limited

The Group is one of the leading integrated exhibition and event management service provider in the PRC. It mainly serves as a project manager for exhibitions and events and provides a comprehensive range of related services. These services include design, planning, coordination and management of exhibitions and events covering theme, stage and venue design and overall planning, feasibility studies, procurement of construction materials and equipment. The Group has strategically expanded its business scope by venturing into the e-commerce services sector. Since 2024, the Group commenced its e-commerce services in the PRC, focusing on the development of SaaS platform solutions that integrates supply chain management, risk control and customer relationship management. Currently, the Group provides SaaS platform services to a merchant in the 3C leasing industry, encompassing computers, communication devices, and consumer electronics. The Group aims to further enhance the platform to cater to chain restaurants and other merchandise trading industries.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS are each SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

