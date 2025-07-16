Matador Technologies Inc. Board Approves Long-Term Bitcoin Treasury Acquisition Strategy

Key Highlights

Strategic objective: develop a strategy to grow Matador's Bitcoin treasury to position the Company to be a significant corporate BTC holder.

develop a strategy to grow Matador's Bitcoin treasury to position the Company to be a significant corporate BTC holder. Treasury product flywheel: balance sheet growth is reinvested into BTC-denominated product revenues.

balance sheet growth is reinvested into BTC-denominated product revenues. Financing readiness: Matador has filed a preliminary short-form base shelf prospectus to provide capital-raising flexibility over the next 25 months.

Matador has filed a preliminary short-form base shelf prospectus to provide capital-raising flexibility over the next 25 months. Disciplined execution: All initiatives remain subject to market conditions, financing availability, and any additional regulatory or board approvals.

TORONTO, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matador Technologies Inc. (TSXV:MATA, OTCQB:MATAF, FSE:IU3) ("Matador" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has recently approved the initiation of a treasury plan to pursue the accumulation of up to 6,000 Bitcoin on or before 2027. The Board also ratified an interim objective of 1,000 BTC on or before 2026. Matador currently holds 77.4 BTC and BTC equivalents and has a long-term objective to hold 1% of Bitcoin's supply and be a top 20 corporate holder globally.

BTC Holdings and Strategic Objectives

Matador currently holds 77.4 BTC and BTC equivalents, and is currently considering various financing alternatives to acquire additional Bitcoin, with indicative targets of acquiring up to 1,000 BTC on or before 2026 and 6,000 BTC on or before 2027. These targets are indicative only and should not be construed as financial projections.

Based on certain illustrative assumptions, if the full CAD $900 million available under the base shelf prospectus were used to acquire Bitcoin, and assuming an average purchase price of CAD $151,659 per BTC (based on the average daily closing price over the past two weeks as of July 13, 2025), this would represent approximately 5,934 BTC. When added to the Company's existing holdings of approximately 77 BTC, this would total approximately 6,011 BTC, which aligns with the Company's 2027 target. These assumptions are for illustrative purposes only.

Acquisition of any additional Bitcoin by the Company is subject to various factors, including financing availability, prevailing market conditions, and any required regulatory consents. The cost of acquiring Bitcoin will depend on prevailing market conditions and may vary materially. The Company will assess all acquisitions based on price, timing, and capital impact. Matador will evaluate funding options based on prevailing market conditions and investor appetite, with a focus on maximizing Bitcoin per Share ("BPS") while maintaining a strong capital structure. No assurance can be given that any financing alternative will be available on terms acceptable to the Company or at all.

Funding Strategy

To execute the plan, Matador may employ:

At-the-market (ATM) equity offerings;

Convertible or structured financings;

Divestiture of non-core assets;

BTC-backed credit facilities; and

Strategic acquisitions or partnerships that aim to boost BPS.



To support its objectives, Matador has filed a preliminary short-form base shelf prospectus ("Shelf Prospectus") for CAD $900M with the securities regulatory authorities in the Provinces of Canada, other than Quebec, on July 11, 2025, which remains subject to review by applicable securities regulators. Subject to regulatory approval, if approved, the final version of the Shelf Prospectus will permit the Company to issue equity, debt or units from time to time over a 25-month period, providing flexibility to align capital raising with market windows.

"Our business is structured around Bitcoin as a core asset," said Deven Soni, CEO of Matador Technologies. "This approach extends beyond treasury management to include infrastructure and operational components aligned with the Bitcoin ecosystem. Execution is subject to financing, market conditions and regulatory approval."

"Holding Bitcoin as a treasury asset allows us to align with a fixed-supply, globally accessible monetary network," said Mark Moss, Chief Visionary Officer of Matador Technologies. "Our future plans to accumulate Bitcoin are designed to establish long-term stability on our balance sheet while reducing exposure to inflationary risk. Execution is subject to financing, market conditions and regulatory approval."

A New Era of Bitcoin-Backed Business

Matador's strategy is built on a compounding flywheel that integrates treasury allocation, financial innovation, and real-world product development:

Strategically Accumulate Bitcoin: acquire Bitcoin in a shareholder-friendly manner with the goal of maximizing BPS. Generate Treasury Yield: implement advanced treasury strategies designed to monetize Bitcoin's volatility, including BTC Volatility Capture Yield Mining and synthetic Bitcoin mining. Build Real-World Applications: launch Bitcoin-native financial products, through its proprietary Digital Asset Platform that digitizes assets on the Bitcoin Blockchain. These products aim to generate revenue in Bitcoin, directly increasing the Company's BPS. Support the Ecosystem: partner with builders and developers across the Bitcoin ecosystem, including Layer 2 protocols, Bitcoin-native DeFi, and custody or infrastructure platforms, to accelerate innovation and adoption. Advance the Global Bitcoin Treasury Model: beginning with our minority investment in HODL Systems (India) announced on May 29, 2025, while actively evaluating additional jurisdictions where Bitcoin treasury adoption is accelerating. Inspired by the observed case studies of international public companies holding Bitcoin as a treasury reserve, Matador believes India offers a conducive market for BTC treasury adoption.



For additional information, please contact:

Media Contact:

Sunny Ray

President

Email: sunny@matador.network

Phone: 647-496-6282

About Matador Technologies Inc.

Matador Technologies Inc. (TSXV:MATA, OTCQB:MATAF, FSE:IU3) is a publicly traded Bitcoin ecosystem company focused on holding Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset and building products to enhance the Bitcoin network. Matador's strategy combines strategic Bitcoin accumulation, Bitcoin-native product development, and participation in digital asset infrastructure, with a focus on driving long-term shareholder value while maintaining capital efficiency.

Matador has recently proposed to expand its global footprint by entering into an agreement to invest in HODL Systems, one of India's first digital asset treasury companies, securing up to a 24% ownership stake. This investment strengthens Matador's position as a leading Bitcoin treasury company and underscores its commitment to the worldwide adoption of Bitcoin as a reserve asset.

With a Bitcoin-first strategy, and a clear focus on innovation, Matador is shaping the future of financial infrastructure on Bitcoin.

Visit us online at https://www.matador.network/ .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company's treasury management strategy, receipt of regulatory approvals, anticipated growth in Net Asset Value and/or BPS, the ability of the Company to meet its indicative Bitcoin accumulation targets as currently proposed or at all, availability of financing on terms acceptable to the Company or at all, and the operation of its platform as currently proposed or at all. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the potential acquisition of Bitcoin and/or US dollars, availability of financing and regulatory approvals, whether a final Shelf Prospectus will be filed as currently proposed or at all, the terms and conditions of any future financings by the Company, the pricing of acquisitions, the long term value of Bitcoin, the success of the Company's platform as currently proposed or at all, the impact of the value of Bitcoin and any of Matador's initiatives on shareholder value and the timing of future operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6cb0a194-96d6-4a88-8885-49434e91c3a5