Viewbix Inc.: Viewbix is Set to Explore New Opportunities Following Successful Uplist to Nasdaq and Private Placement for Aggregate Gross Proceeds of Approximately $4.5 million

Tel Aviv, Israel, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viewbix Inc. (Nasdaq: VBIX) ("Viewbix" or the "Company"), a global developer of ad-tech innovative technologies, recently announced the closing of a private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $4.5 million, which included certain strategic institutional investors.

Prior to the transaction, on June 5, 2025, the Company completed an uplisting of its shares of common stock, which began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

Following the transaction, the Company plans to continue its previously announced process to identify and explore potential new business opportunities, investments and activities in a variety of new sectors.

About Viewbix Inc.

Viewbix, through certain of its subsidiaries Gix Media Ltd. and Cortex Media Group Ltd., operates in the field of digital advertising. The Group has two main activities search and digital content. The search develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. The digital content is engaged in the creation and editing of content, in different languages, for different target audiences, for the purposes of generating revenues from leading advertising platforms, including Google, Facebook, Yahoo and Apple, by utilizing such content to obtain internet user traffic for its advertisers. Viewbix's technological tools allow advertisers and website owners to earn more from their advertising campaigns and generate additional profits from their websites.

For more information about Viewbix, visit https://view-bix.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses the intended use of proceeds from the offering. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Viewbix's current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in any filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Viewbix undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Viewbix is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

