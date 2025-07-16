Anzeige
Progressive Corporation: Progressive Reports June 2025 Results

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, OHIO, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) today reported the following results for the month and quarter ended June 30, 2025:

JuneQuarter
(millions, except per share amounts and ratios; unaudited)2025 2024 Change2025 2024 Change
Net premiums written$6,605 $5,749 15%$20,076 $17,902 12%
Net premiums earned$6,954 $5,777 20%$20,310 $17,209 18%
Net income$1,124 $803 40%$3,175 $1,459 118%
Per share available to common shareholders$1.91 $1.37 40%$5.40 $2.48 118%
Total pretax net realized gains (losses) on securities$179 $22 NM $387 $(127) (405)%
Combined ratio86.6 86.2 0.4pts.86.2 91.9 (5.7)pts.
Average diluted equivalent common shares588.0 587.4 0%587.8 587.4 0%
NM = Not Meaningful
June 30,
(thousands; unaudited)
2025 2024 % Change
Policies in Force
Personal Lines
Agency - auto10,423 8,965 16
Direct - auto15,245 12,576 21
Special lines6,850 6,312 9
Property3,608 3,339 8
Total Personal Lines36,126 31,192 16
Commercial Lines1,189 1,118 6
Companywide37,315 32,310 15

See Progressive's complete monthly earnings release, including the "Monthly Commentary," for additional information.

About Progressive

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us however it's most convenient for them - online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, via the Progressive mobile app, or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the second largest personal auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of commercial auto, motorcycle, and boat insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

Company Contact:
Douglas S. Constantine
(440) 395-3707
investor_relations@progressive.com

The Progressive Corporation
300 North Commons Blvd.
Mayfield Village, Ohio 44143
http://www.progressive.com

Download PDF: Progressive June 2025 Complete Earnings Release


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
