Twin Vee PowerCats Co.: Twin Vee and Fetch.AI Partner to Bring Autonomous AI Agents to BoatsForSale.com Platform

FORT PIERCE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), ("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport boats, today announced that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Fetch.AI to integrate advanced autonomous AI agents across the Company's national marine marketplace. The partnership aims to redefine how consumers interact with boat listings and how sellers manage engagement, introducing next-generation intelligence to the online boating experience.

Under the terms of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by both parties, Fetch.AI will deploy its proprietary agent technology across all active listings on BoatsForSale.com. These AI-powered "Basic Agents" will respond to buyer inquiries in real time, offering context-aware, conversational answers that detail boat specifications, features, and conditions. In addition, a premium tier of agents will be offered to sellers and dealers, featuring negotiation capabilities, pricing suggestions, and lead-nurturing tools.

"This partnership marks a significant leap forward for marine e-commerce," said Joseph Visconti, CEO and President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. "By integrating Fetch.AI's intelligent agents, we're giving every listing its own digital salesperson: always on, always responsive. This enhances buyer confidence, increases engagement, and empowers our dealers with cutting-edge tools that were previously unimaginable."

Fetch.AI will also collaborate with Twin Vee to develop "Buyer Agents," which are intelligent agents that guide prospective buyers through personalized recommendations based on user behavior, preferences, and contextual data. These agents may autonomously suggest alternative listings, follow up with interested buyers, and even schedule virtual calls.

"Our vision has always been to make autonomous agents a practical and powerful tool in everyday transactions," said Humayun Sheikh, CEO of Fetch.AI. "Partnering with Twin Vee and the BoatsForSale.com platform allows us to showcase how AI agents can transform an entire marketplace. Making it more efficient, personalized, and scalable. This is the beginning of a smarter marine retail future."

Fetch.AI's agent technology is built on a foundation of decentralized infrastructure and advanced machine learning, enabling highly adaptive, real-time engagement across diverse industries. The company has previously deployed agent-based systems in mobility, hospitality, and supply chain optimization, demonstrating the flexibility, intelligence, and economic impact of autonomous agents at scale. Its platform supports billions of interactions per day, with a focus on privacy, personalization, and transactional efficiency.

The integration of these AI agents is expected to go live in Q3 2025, with Premium Agent services launching shortly after.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. manufactures a range of boats designed for activities including fishing, cruising, and recreational use. Twin Vee PowerCats are recognized for their stable, fuel-efficient, and smooth-riding catamaran hull designs. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water." The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com.

Visit Twin Vee PowerCats Co. on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About BoatsForSale.com

BoatsForSale.com has been launched as a revolutionary online marketplace designed to connect boat buyers and sellers in a seamless, cost-effective manner. With a commitment to lowering dealer marketing costs while increasing lead generation, BoatsForSale.com aims to transform the way boats are bought and sold online. The platform provides dealers with enhanced visibility, powerful sales tools, and an intuitive interface to ensure an optimal experience for both sellers and buyers.

About Fetch.AI

Fetch.ai inc, a Delaware AI company and founding member of ASI Alliance, is redefining the possibilities of an intelligent and connected world through its AI agent-based technology. Fetch.ai's infrastructure technology enables developers and businesses to build, deploy & monetize through an agent-based modular platform for the new generation of AI applications. The company's core product, Agentverse, fuses Language Models (LLMs) and AI Agents to create an open and dynamic marketplace that connects users to services and reimagines the current search experience. For additional information visit: fetch.ai

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding collaborating with Fetch.AI to integrate advanced autonomous AI agents across its national marine marketplace, redefining how consumers interact with boat listings and how sellers manage engagement, bringing next-generation intelligence to the online boating experience, Fetch.AI deploying its proprietary agent technology across all active listings on BoatsForSale.com, offering a premium tier of agents to sellers and dealers, featuring negotiation capabilities, pricing suggestions, and lead nurturing tools, Fetch.AI collaborating with Twin Vee to develop "Buyer Agents", AI agents transforming an entire marketplace making it more efficient, personalized, and scalable, this being the beginning of a smarter marine retail future and the integration of the AI agents going live in Q3 2025 with Premium Agent services launching shortly after. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the Company's ability to integrate advanced autonomous AI agents across its national marine marketplace, the Company's ability redefine how consumers interact with boat listings and how sellers manage engagement, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Glenn Sonoda

investor@twinvee.com

Fetch.AI

press@fetch.ai

(646) 892-2224

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/twin-vee-and-fetch.ai-partner-to-bring-autonomous-ai-agents-to-boa-1049044