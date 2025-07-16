Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
16.07.2025 14:38 Uhr
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: Beyond the Checklist: Building Responsible Sourcing Programs that Work

September 10, 2025 | 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Complimentary Webinar

Beyond the Checklist: Building Responsible Sourcing Programs that Work

September 10, 2025 | 12:00 PM ET / 9:00 AM PT

REGISTER

Take your responsible sourcing strategy beyond compliance and toward real-world impact.

Sustainable, ethical supply chains are no longer just a goal; they're a business imperative and competitive advantage. Forward-thinking companies have moved beyond checklists and basic compliance, turning responsible sourcing into a strategic business advantage that strengthens relationships, reduce risks, and drives brand value.

Whether you're launching a new initiative or enhancing an existing program, this engaging webinar will guide you in building responsible sourcing strategies that deliver measurable, meaningful results.

Join experienced experts from SCS Global Services as we explore how to:

  • Develop comprehensive sourcing programs tailored to your company's goals and supply chain realities

  • Conduct targeted risk assessments to focus efforts where they matter most

  • Strengthen supplier relationships through engagement and shared priorities

  • Implement traceability systems that verify ethical and sustainable practices

  • Benchmark and improve your sourcing policies using global best practices

  • Design and implement second-party audits that align with your values and desired outcomes

  • Integrate environmental, social, and animal welfare standards into sourcing decisions

With over 40 years of experience across sectors such as coffee, dairy, cocoa, produce and more, SCS brings deep expertise and proven tools to help you transform your sourcing strategy into a driver of trust, transparency, and long-term business growth. Starbucks, Ferrero, and Driscoll's and many other industry leaders have worked with SCS to advance their sustainable and ethical sourcing practices.

Join us and discover how to build a responsible sourcing program that works across your entire supply chain.

REGISTER HERE FOR THE WEBINAR

By registering, you will get access to the webinar recording.

For inquiries, contact:

Shyama Devarajan
Senior Marketing Analyst, SCS Global Services
sdevarajan@scsglobalservices.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/complimentary-webinar-beyond-the-checklist-building-responsible-1049237

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.