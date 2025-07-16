Bountiful, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - OneMeta Inc. (OTCQB: ONEI), the leader in AI-driven multilingual communication products, proudly announces it will begin working with United States Forces Japan (USFJ), supported by its strategic relationship with Carahsoft. This milestone initiative will showcase the potential of AI-powered language translation and transcription technologies by utilizing OneMeta's premier products, including VerbumCall, Meetings and On-Site portals, VerbumTranscript, VerbumTranscript Masking, and English to Japanese translation services.

This initiative represents a significant step forward in the integration of artificial intelligence into public sector operations. By utilizing OneMeta's AI-based products, organizations like USFJ can enhance communication processes, foster collaboration, and support mission-critical activities, while ensuring the highest standards of security and confidentiality. OneMeta's SOC 2 certification underlines its steadfast commitment to protecting the privacy and integrity of data for all clients.

"Creating tools that empower institutions to communicate seamlessly across languages and borders is at the core of our mission," said Saul Leal, CEO of OneMeta Inc. "USFJ's decision to engage with OneMeta's products is a testament to the trust they place in us and our ability to meet their high standards for accuracy, reliability, and security. This opportunity further energizes our commitment to deliver cost-effective and scalable AI-driven language products."

USFJ's use of OneMeta's language products highlights the evolving role of AI in addressing real-world language challenges within public institutions. With products like VerbumCall and VerbumTranscript, communication becomes instantaneous and accurate, eliminating language barriers and ensuring every message is delivered with precision. Meanwhile, use of VerbumTranscript Masking further enhances data security, ensuring sensitive information remains protected.

OneMeta's products not only ensure high-quality multilingual communication but also dramatically reduce operational costs associated with traditional interpretation services. Organizations can effectively manage budgets while significantly improving the speed and accuracy of their language operations. This dual benefit substantially enhances overall efficiency, making organizations more profitable. With OneMeta's commitment to innovation and security, the possibilities for AI-enabled products in the public service sector are limitless.

OneMeta Inc. is a multilingual enablement company focused on overcoming the communication challenges of a world with many languages. Its proprietary end-to-end natural language processing architecture allows the spoken and written words to be synthesized, translated, and transcribed in less than one second. OneMeta's technology supports real-time web-based and mobile phone-based conversations, discussions, meetings, and online chats in over 140 languages and dialects. OneMeta's technology is fully compliant with SOC2, HIPAA, and GDPR standards, ensuring the highest levels of enterprise security and privacy.

