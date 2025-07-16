Brenmiller Energy: Brenmiller Signs MoU with ENASCO to Pioneer Nuclear SMR-Integrated Thermal Energy Storage Solutions: Targeting $50 Million in Projects by 2030

Commercial roadmap includes: first joint bGen TES projected expected to launch in 2027, three projects worth $50 million by 2030, and develop a pipeline of 15-20 projects with a potential value of $650 million by 2035

Pilot integrations planned to power AI data centers

SMR capacity could reach up to 120 GW by 2050, requiring more than $670 billion in global investment according to theInternational Energy Agency (IEA)

ROSH HA'AYIN, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (Nasdaq:BNRG), (the "Company", "Brenmiller" or "Brenmiller Energy") a leading global provider of Thermal Energy Storage ("TES") solutions for industrial and utility customers, announced today it has signed of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") with ENASCO Ltd. ("ENASCO"), a specialist in nuclear Small Modular Reactor ("SMR") project development. The collaboration marks another step towards Brenmiller's expansion into the nuclear energy sector and aligns with the Company's recent announcement that it is developing a new version of its TES to be tailored for SMR and high-resilience industrial applications.

Under the MoU, Brenmiller and ENASCO will collaborate to study, develop and commercialize integrated solutions combining Brenmiller's proprietary bGen TES system with advanced Liquid Metal Reactor ("LMR")-based SMRs. The initiative targets enhanced energy efficiency, operational safety, and system flexibility across electric, thermal, and hydrogen applications.

"In cooperation together with ENASCO, we plan to leverage our complementary capabilities to explore creating a scalable, high-efficiency hybrid platform that answers the energy market's need for clean and dispatchable baseload power," said Doron Brenmiller, Chief Business Officer of Brenmiller Energy. "In the near term, we plan to target the AI data center market which, according to a McKinsey & Co. report, will account for almost 12% of total power demand in the U.S. by 2030."

Commercial Roadmap and Market Potential

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), SMR capacity could reach up to 120 GW by 2050, requiring more than $670 billion in global investment. The MoU outlines a phased roadmap, including:

2026: Form strategic alliances with SMR vendors and pilot integration with AI data centers

2027: Launch first joint hybrid SMR+TES project

2030: Deploy three commercial-scale projects with a combined target value of $50 million

By 2035: Build a pipeline of 15-20 hybrid projects across Europe and the Americas, with a potential value of up to $650 million

Strategic Rationale: Enabling the Future of Nuclear-Thermal Hybrid Systems

The bGen TES system is uniquely positioned to address core challenges in SMR deployment. When coupled with LMRs-known for their high operating temperatures (~500-550°C) and low-pressure designs-bGen offers:

Enhanced Passive Safety: Acts as a passive heat sink during emergency shutdowns or grid outages, improving SMR safety

Streamlined Design: Eliminates the need for separate steam generators or redundant heat exchangers, reducing CapEx

Grid Flexibility: Supports load following, time-shifting, and ancillary market participation

Scalability: Supports a wide range of project sizes, from 10 MWh pilots to multi-GWh utility-scale systems

About ENASCO Ltd.

ENASCO Ltd. provides advanced engineering, feasibility analysis, and strategic consulting for SMR deployments across Europe. With an established track record in nuclear energy design, grant writing, consortium management, and policy advisory, ENASCO is a recognized contributor to the evolution of modular nuclear infrastructure.

About bGen

bGen ZERO is Brenmiller's TES system, which converts electricity into heat to power sustainable industrial processes at a price that is competitive with natural gas. The bGen ZERO charges by capturing low-cost electricity from renewables or the grid and stores it in crushed rocks. It then discharges steam, hot water, or hot air on demand according to customer requirements. The bGen ZERO also supports the development of utility-scale renewables by providing critical flexibility and grid-balancing capabilities. bGen ZERO was named among TIME's Best Inventions of 2023 in the Green Energy category and won Gold in the Energy Storage and Management category at the 2025 Edison Awards.

About Brenmiller Energy Ltd.

Brenmiller Energy helps energy-intensive industries and power producers end their reliance on fossil fuel boilers. Brenmiller's patented bGen ZERO thermal battery is a modular and scalable energy storage system that turns renewable electricity into zero-emission heat. It charges using low-cost renewable electricity and discharges a continuous supply of heat on demand and according to its customers' needs. The most experienced thermal battery developer on the market, Brenmiller operates the world's only gigafactory for thermal battery production and is trusted by leading multinational energy companies. For more information visit the Company's website at https://bren-energy.com/ and follow the company on X and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when discussing: the terms of the MoU with ENASCO Ltd. and potential projects and pipeline as a result of the MoU; that the Company together with ENASCO plans to leverage complementary capabilities to explore creating a scalable, high-efficiency hybrid platform that answers the energy market's need for clean and dispatchable baseload power; that the Company plans to target the AI data center market which will account for almost 12% of total power demand in the U.S. by 2030; that SMR capacity could reach up to 120 GW by 2050 and require more than $670 billion in global investment; that the bGen TES system is uniquely positioned to address core challenges in SMR deployment; and the benefits of bGen when coupled with LMRs . The Company and ENASCO Ltd. may not ultimately reach agreement on definitive agreements and the transactions and projects contemplated by the MoU may not occur. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this press release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to: the Company's planned level of revenues and capital expenditures; risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources; the demand for and market acceptance of our products; impact of competitive products and prices; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the success or failure of negotiations; trade, legal, social and economic risks; and political, economic and military instability in the Middle East, specifically in Israel. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 4, 2025, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

