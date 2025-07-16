Devon Sprague, LLC: Taddeo Logistics & Consulting Secures Two New Contracts for E-Commerce Fulfillment Centers in Jacksonville, Florida

Following successful warehouse relocation for a global e-commerce leader, the Florida-based logistics firm expands its footprint in the Southeast.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Taddeo Logistics & Consulting LLC, a supply chain and logistics solutions provider based in Northeast Florida, has announced the successful completion of a major warehouse relocation project for one of the world's largest e-commerce companies. Building on that success, the company has now secured two new contracts to set up and operationalize additional state-of-the-art e-commerce fulfillment centers around Jacksonville, Florida.

Taddeo Logistics & Consulting

Apics CLTD and ASCM Certified

The newly awarded contract represents a significant step forward in the young company's rapid and ongoing expansion, as Taddeo Logistics continues to establish itself as Jacksonville's leader for complex supply chain projects and logistics. The new facility will feature floor-to-ceiling pallet racks and enhance last-mile delivery capabilities, streamline fulfillment operations, and support accelerated e-commerce growth throughout the region for the client's customers who have learned to expect same-day delivery.

"We're proud to be trusted with another high-impact project that aligns perfectly with our logistics and operational strengths," said a spokesperson for Taddeo Logistics. "From site selection and buildout to systems integration and staffing, we're handling every aspect of this fulfillment center setup to ensure a seamless launch and ongoing efficiency."

Taddeo Logistics specializes in helping large-scale e-commerce and retail clients adapt quickly to shifting market demands. With Jacksonville's growing reputation as a logistics and distribution hub, the company sees this project as part of a broader trend toward infrastructure investment in the Southeast.

"This contract reinforces our position as a go-to logistics consulting partner for high-volume e-commerce operations," added the spokesperson. "We're not just dropping off racking systems at these facilities - we're optimizing them for real-world performance."

About Taddeo Logistics & Consulting LLC

Taddeo Logistics & Consulting LLC is a Florida-based logistics and supply chain consulting firm founded in 2020. The company provides tailored solutions for clients in warehouse relocation, pallet rack transport, and logistics optimization. With a focus on integrity, agility, and execution, Taddeo Logistics helps businesses adapt to the evolving demands of global commerce. Visit https://taddeologistics.com to learn more.

