Profit.co Recognized in the Gartner Hype Cycle for AI in Human Resources, 2025

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / HR leaders face increasing pressure to align employee performance with business objectives while adapting to rapidly evolving changes in workplace expectations and the impact of AI-driven technologies. One of the biggest challenges is addressing manager inconsistency and the lack of actionable feedback.

Profit.co recognized this need early and responded by integrating Generative AI (GenAI) into its performance management tools. These AI-driven capabilities enable managers to deliver more consistent, unbiased, and data-driven evaluations, streamlining performance reviews while enhancing employee growth.

"Our vision has always been to make performance management simpler, smarter, and more impactful," said Bastin Gerald, Founder & CEO of Profit.co. "This recognition from Gartner validates our belief that Generative AI can help every manager become a better coach, delivering timely, meaningful feedback while improving trust and transparency across teams."

The positive impact of our solutions is reflected in the feedback from our customers.

Paul Robson, CEO at Riskworx, praises the power of the integrated approach: "Great for Continuous Performance Management and OKRs. The integrated approach to continuous performance management, OKRs, and goals makes it a powerful tool for growing your team members."

CELO's Corporate HR Sonia Ridao, "Overall, the impact of OKRs has been very positive. The framework has sparked a transformative shift in our organizational culture and work mentality."

These customer experiences highlight the tangible benefits of Profit.co's solutions and contributed to our recognition in the 2025 Gartner® Hype Cycle for AI in Human Resources.

Gartner highlights GenAI's potential to transform performance management by closing gaps in feedback quality and efficiency, challenges that Profit.co addresses to help HR teams drive engagement and align with business strategy.

About Profit.co

Profit.co is a global leader in AI-powered performance management and OKR software, empowering organizations of all sizes to align teams, set goals, and drive continuous improvement. At the heart of our platform is the Performance Triangle that integrates Plan, Process, and People to bridge the gap between strategy and execution. The plan defines the strategy using tools like OKR Software , Balanced Scorecards , and Project Portfolio Management. The process drives execution through Task Management , Timesheets, and Collaboration. The People element focuses on Team Engagement , Recognition, and Performance Management . With seamless integrations across over 80 tools, Profit.co helps organizations track progress and achieve success. Backed by expert coaching, consulting, and 24/7 live support, Profit.co serves over 2,000 customers globally, from startups to Fortune 500 companies, ensuring easy adoption and enterprise-scale rollouts.

