Cleo Robotics Launches Dronut DD1 to Deliver Real-Time Intelligence Where Traditional Drones Can't Go

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Cleo Robotics, the company shaping the future of aerial robotics, today unveiled the Dronut DD1 - a breakthrough aerial robot that advances the company's earlier Dronut X1 platform. Developed after working with over 100 enterprise and government organizations, the DD1 is engineered from the ground up to meet the real-world challenges faced in confined, cluttered, and people-dense environments - places traditional drones simply can't or shouldn't go.

Dronut DD1



Powered by breakthroughs in sensing, intelligence and flight performance, the Dronut DD1 redefines the boundaries of physical AI. Its revolutionary design features completely enclosed propellers within a compact form factor, enabling safe operation near people and precise navigation in GPS-denied or tight spaces.

"The Dronut DD1 is redefining what's possible for autonomous systems in the world's most complex and demanding environments," said Omar Eleryan, CEO and co-founder of Cleo Robotics. "From GPS-denied zones to high-stakes missions, our customers face challenges where traditional systems fail. The DD1 delivers unparalleled safety, intelligence, and versatility - setting a new standard for what drones can achieve."

Among DD1's major upgrades:

AI-driven navigation and precise indoor positioning

Reduced acoustic signature and improved flight stability

Improved sensor payload and extended radio range

Engineered and manufactured in the USA, the Dronut DD1 is already being deployed across industrial inspection, asset monitoring, and tactical operations, offering powerful new capabilities to both industrial and government users.

This launch also coincides with a strategic investment from IQT, the not-for-profit strategic investor for the U.S. national security community and America's allies. IQT identifies, evaluates, and leverages emerging commercial technologies to deliver best-in-class capabilities, insights, and other services to government partners through a unique global investment platform.

"The Dronut is a mission-ready platform that delivers intelligence in critical and challenging environments that are not accessible to most aerial drones," said Jon Chait, Managing Partner at IQT. "We are really excited to partner with Cleo Robotics as they push the boundaries of robotics and AI-enabled autonomy features in support of industrial and mission-critical national security use cases."

