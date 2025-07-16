Dr. Ashish Shah Joins Ankle & Foot Centers of America, Serving Patients in Buckhead and Marietta

With advanced surgical training in trauma, sports medicine, and diabetic limb salvage, Dr. Shah expands access to personalized foot and ankle care at two metro Atlanta locations.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Ankle & Foot Centers of America is pleased to welcome Dr. Ashish Shah to its team of foot and ankle specialists. A highly trained and compassionate podiatric physician, Dr. Shah will serve patients at the practice's Buckhead and Marietta (Windy Hill) offices.

Founded in 1982, Ankle & Foot Centers of America is one of the country's leading podiatry practices, with more than 40 locations across Georgia. Its team of board-certified physicians provides a full range of care-from routine foot care to advanced surgical procedures and diabetic wound management.

Dr. Shah earned his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (DPM) from the Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine at Rosalind Franklin University in North Chicago. He completed a three-year surgical residency at HealthAlliance Hospital at Westchester Medical Center in Kingston, New York, where he served as Chief Resident. His training included extensive experience in foot and ankle surgery, trauma, diabetic limb salvage, wound care, and sports medicine.

His clinical interests include the treatment of foot and ankle deformities, overuse injuries, and biomechanical conditions, with a focus on helping active individuals return to the activities they love. He is committed to providing evidence-based, patient-centered care tailored to each individual's needs.

A native of Atlanta, Dr. Shah is proud to return to his hometown and provide high-quality podiatric care to the community that shaped his path into medicine.

For more information or to request an appointment, visit ankleandfootcenters.com .

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lPjYCVZBESs

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dr.-ashish-shah-joins-ankle-and-foot-centers-of-america-serving-patie-1048863