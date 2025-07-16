FlyGuys Secures $13M Series A-1 Led by Kevin O'Leary's Wonder Fund to Power Global Expansion and AI-Ready Reality Data Infrastructure

Investment led by Kevin O'Leary's Wonder Fund will accelerate software innovation, expand global reach, and strengthen the commercial drone workforce

LAFAYETTE, LA / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / FlyGuys, the reality data platform powering AI innovation, today announced the close of its $13 million Series A-1 funding round, led by the Wonder Fund North Dakota, under the direction of O'Leary Ventures, a venture capital firm founded by famed investor Kevin O'Leary. The funding will fuel global expansion and accelerate FlyGuys' mission to deliver fast, frictionless access to real-world data for AI companies and enterprises.

FlyGuys connects organizations with a national network of more than 16,000 FAA-certified drone pilots, combining operational excellence with white-glove service and proprietary software to simplify the data capture mission management process at scale. The company's platform serves as the connective tissue between fast-growing AI companies and the real-world data they rely on, ranging from thermal rooftop scans to crop monitoring and infrastructure inspections.

"This raise gives us the fuel to go global," said Joe Stough, CEO of FlyGuys. "We're expanding access to the data AI companies need to feed and strengthen their models - and doing it with a strategy rooted in operational excellence practices and a service-driven mindset for both our AI partners and data capture operators (drone pilots)."

The funding will support FlyGuys' international expansion, further investment in its enterprise-scale mission management software platform, and enhanced marketing efforts to attract new data partners and industries. The company's software enables seamless API-level connections between clients and drone pilots, simplifying data capture and delivery.

"FlyGuys is creating the most scalable delivery platform for reality data on the market, an essential bridge between the physical world and the AI platforms shaping our future," said Kevin O'Leary, Chairman of O'Leary Ventures. "Their ability to provide high-quality, on-demand data across any industry makes them an invaluable partner for AI software innovators worldwide."

The company plans to use the funding to:

Expand internationally and support new use cases

Allocate more resources to marketing efforts and partner outreach

Further invest in its proprietary software platform to simplify data requests and integrations

Create new economic opportunities for independent drone pilots around the world.

About FlyGuys

FlyGuys is the leader in the reality data capture online marketplace for businesses across various industries. FlyGuys connects data-seekers with data providers, empowering businesses to make informed decisions, streamline operations, and achieve their goals. The company's mission is to transform industries through the power of high-quality, data-collecting technology.

