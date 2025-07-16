Anzeige
16.07.2025
EnvisionWare Welcomes Rowena Zahn, Sales Consultant, Southwest Region

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / EnvisionWare, a leading provider of self-service and library efficiency solutions, announced today that Rowena Zahn has joined as Sales Consultant for the Southwest region.

Rowena Zahn, Sales Consultant, Southwest Region

Rowena Zahn, Sales Consultant, Southwest Region
Rowena Zahn headshot

Rowena brings a wealth of consulting and technical sales experience to EnvisionWare, most recently serving as Account Manager at PTP, a leading technology company that helps startup life sciences organizations get therapies and treatments to market faster leveraging the AWS cloud.

"As a lifelong learner and library enthusiast, I'm excited to apply my technical sales skills to help libraries deliver enhanced services through technology," said Zahn. "My first job was in my town library and have been impressed to see how libraries have evolved to become community centers that meet the varied needs of their communities."

Rowena is based in the Los Angeles area and will provide consultative sales support to public libraries in California, Arizona, New Mexico, Hawaii, Alaska, and Nevada.

"We're thrilled to welcome Rowena to the team as our new sales consultant for the Southwest region," said Peton Nielsen, EnvisionWare's Director of Sales. "With her experience and enthusiasm, I'm confident she will have an immediate impact and build strong relationships in the region."

Contact Information

Kathryn Miller
Director of Marketing
kathryn.miller@envisionware.com
315-380-8600

SOURCE: EnvisionWare



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/envisionware-welcomes-rowena-zahn-sales-consultant-southwest-regi-1048973

