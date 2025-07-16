The CE Shop LLC: Army COOL-Approved: Education Provider Makes Home Inspection Licensing Faster and More Profitable for Military Members

With over 4 million annual U.S. real estate transactions, a career in home inspection offers steady demand and is a natural fit for military who put prioritize safety and service

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Military members and their families seeking a new career path should look no further than home inspection. With unlimited earning potential and the flexibility to balance work with life, a career as a home inspector can open up the freedom to shape new careers and achieve success quickly--all with quality education and expert-led support through American Home Inspectors Training (AHIT) by The CE Shop .

AHIT is proud to support military transitions with a program designed to ensure success. Students are set up for success with unlimited access to Exam Prep Edge, an online study program specifically designed to help students pass their licensing exams on the first try. As an approved vendor for Army COOL , AHIT also honors our military by encouraging members to pursue credential assistance funds for new inspector training.

How to Get Started

Soldiers can use the Army IgnitED site to search for credentials they wish to pursue, like Home Inspection with AHIT. Before completing the CA (Credentialing Assistance) request for funds, it's best to first talk with a military counselor to determine eligibility for Army Credentialing Assistance (Army CA) Program funding.If eligible, Army CA pays for things like training, exam fees, and other expenses related to the attainment or recertification of credentials up to an annual ceiling of $2,000.

Home inspection is a natural fit for those who put safety first, communicate effectively, enjoy solving problems, and take pride in hands-on work. With home inspection, military members can find a natural transition point by channeling their passion for service into another career that really makes a difference.

With more than 76,000 Home Inspectors trained since 1993, AHIT's industry expertise is highly respected as one of the first trusted programs in the U.S. Geared toward success beyond required training, AHIT's program is built to guide home inspectors through lucrative careers as industry-leading inspectors with agent preferred report writing techniques.

Here are some of the exclusive perks for those that qualify for Army COOL funding for AHIT education:

An industry-leading learning platform that accelerates the learning experience.

The flexibility of self-paced courses that work around individual schedules.

Unlimited lifetime instructor support for guidance and advice.

Live training led by experienced and successful inspectors.

Engaging video content and interactive coaching that apply to real-life scenarios.

The Department of Defense and the Department of the Army are neither affiliated with nor endorse American Home Inspectors Training.

About AHIT, by The CE Shop

AHIT by The CE Shop is the leading provider of home inspection training, certifications, continuing education, and professional development courses. Between live classroom training and online course options, we offer the flexibility to fit anyone's schedule. Whether you're a seasoned pro or launching a new career, The CE Shop offers online professional education across real estate, mortgage, home inspection, and appraisal throughout the United States. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit AHIT.com and TheCEShop.com to learn more.

