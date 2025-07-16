Feelgoodz Unveils New Hospitality Website, Redefining Guest Amenities With Thoughtful, Sustainable Footwear

FeelgoodzHospitality.com offers premium footwear designed to delight guests, ease operations, and advance sustainability goals.

GARNER, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Feelgoodz, a leader in sustainable footwear, proudly announces the launch of www.FeelgoodzHospitality.com - a dedicated platform created to help resorts, boutique hotels, spas, and wellness clubs source premium, eco-conscious guest footwear while advancing sustainability goals across the hospitality industry.

The new site showcases Feelgoodz's full luxury hospitality collection, including in-room slippers and spa slides, as well as retail items like natural rubber flip-flops and monogrammed Turkish towels. All products are crafted from natural, recycled, or regenerative materials and are designed to elevate the guest experience - while offering a meaningful memento of their stay. Each collection reflects Feelgoodz's commitment to sustainable hospitality: offering exceptional guest footwear, supporting artisan communities, and reducing waste, particularly the growing issue of disposable slippers, which contribute significantly to landfills.

"We're pioneering a new standard for hospitality footwear," said Kyle Berner, founder of Feelgoodz. "Our collections deliver premium guest amenities and help lead the industry toward more thoughtful, sustainable alternatives."

Key highlights of www.feelgoodzhospitality.com include:

An expanded product collection featuring signature eco-luxe styles made from natural materials, recycled tires and grocery bags, upcycled textiles, and cruelty-free sherpa

Custom branding options on all products

Resources pertaining to waste reduction, streamlining operations, and supporting sustainability initiatives

Insights into Feelgoodz's artisan partnerships and materials sourcing

To explore the collection, request a sample, or learn more, visit www.FeelgoodzHospitality.com .

About Feelgoodz

Feelgoodz is a leader in sustainable, artisan-crafted footwear and accessories. With an unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and ethical production, Feelgoodz supports rural artisan partners across Thailand, Vietnam, India, Nepal, and Turkey. Feelgoodz remains steadfast in its mission to offer eco-friendly alternatives that enrich lives and preserve the planet. Discover more at www.feelgoodz.com & www.feelgoodzhospitality.com.

