Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
16.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Feelgoodz Unveils New Hospitality Website, Redefining Guest Amenities With Thoughtful, Sustainable Footwear

FeelgoodzHospitality.com offers premium footwear designed to delight guests, ease operations, and advance sustainability goals.

GARNER, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Feelgoodz, a leader in sustainable footwear, proudly announces the launch of www.FeelgoodzHospitality.com - a dedicated platform created to help resorts, boutique hotels, spas, and wellness clubs source premium, eco-conscious guest footwear while advancing sustainability goals across the hospitality industry.

Bodhi Slides by Feelgoodz

Bodhi Slides by Feelgoodz
Cream Bodhi Slides featured with Turkish Towel in a luxury spa

The new site showcases Feelgoodz's full luxury hospitality collection, including in-room slippers and spa slides, as well as retail items like natural rubber flip-flops and monogrammed Turkish towels. All products are crafted from natural, recycled, or regenerative materials and are designed to elevate the guest experience - while offering a meaningful memento of their stay. Each collection reflects Feelgoodz's commitment to sustainable hospitality: offering exceptional guest footwear, supporting artisan communities, and reducing waste, particularly the growing issue of disposable slippers, which contribute significantly to landfills.

"We're pioneering a new standard for hospitality footwear," said Kyle Berner, founder of Feelgoodz. "Our collections deliver premium guest amenities and help lead the industry toward more thoughtful, sustainable alternatives."

Key highlights of www.feelgoodzhospitality.com include:

  • An expanded product collection featuring signature eco-luxe styles made from natural materials, recycled tires and grocery bags, upcycled textiles, and cruelty-free sherpa

  • Custom branding options on all products

  • Resources pertaining to waste reduction, streamlining operations, and supporting sustainability initiatives

  • Insights into Feelgoodz's artisan partnerships and materials sourcing

To explore the collection, request a sample, or learn more, visit www.FeelgoodzHospitality.com.

About Feelgoodz

Feelgoodz is a leader in sustainable, artisan-crafted footwear and accessories. With an unwavering commitment to transparency, accountability, and ethical production, Feelgoodz supports rural artisan partners across Thailand, Vietnam, India, Nepal, and Turkey. Feelgoodz remains steadfast in its mission to offer eco-friendly alternatives that enrich lives and preserve the planet. Discover more at www.feelgoodz.com & www.feelgoodzhospitality.com.

Contact Information

Kate Vessey
Director of Marketing
kate@feelgoodz.com

.

SOURCE: Feelgoodz



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/feelgoodz-unveils-new-hospitality-website-redefining-guest-amenities-w-1049008

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.