Active Security Appoints Stephen Libonate as President of Active Security - Government

STERLING, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Active Security is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Libonate as President of Active Security - Government, following a recent strategic organizational realignment aimed at enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency.

This realignment strengthens our focus on delivering specialized physical security solutions across key markets. By operating as distinct entities under the Active Security brand, we can more effectively meet the unique needs of each sector while leveraging enterprise-wide shared services. For our government clients, this approach also maintains our small business status, expanding access to set-aside contract opportunities and reinforcing our competitive edge in highly regulated markets.

As President of Active Security - Government, Stephen will lead all aspects of the company's government-focused operations, including the execution of strategic growth plans, day-to-day management, and client engagement initiatives.

Stephen has played a pivotal role in Active Security's growth, particularly in expanding our footprint within the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community. His leadership has also driven the development of strategic industry partnerships that position Active Security for long-term success.

"I am honored and humbled to be asked to step into this role and will work to continue to advance the reputation and market presence established by the Active Security team." -Stephen Libonate

Active Security is confident that under Stephen's leadership, our government division will continue to grow and deliver high-impact solutions that meet the evolving needs of mission-critical environments.

