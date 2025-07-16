Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
16.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Active Security Appoints Stephen Libonate as President of Active Security - Government

STERLING, VA / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Active Security is pleased to announce the appointment of Stephen Libonate as President of Active Security - Government, following a recent strategic organizational realignment aimed at enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency.

This realignment strengthens our focus on delivering specialized physical security solutions across key markets. By operating as distinct entities under the Active Security brand, we can more effectively meet the unique needs of each sector while leveraging enterprise-wide shared services. For our government clients, this approach also maintains our small business status, expanding access to set-aside contract opportunities and reinforcing our competitive edge in highly regulated markets.

As President of Active Security - Government, Stephen will lead all aspects of the company's government-focused operations, including the execution of strategic growth plans, day-to-day management, and client engagement initiatives.

Stephen has played a pivotal role in Active Security's growth, particularly in expanding our footprint within the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community. His leadership has also driven the development of strategic industry partnerships that position Active Security for long-term success.

"I am honored and humbled to be asked to step into this role and will work to continue to advance the reputation and market presence established by the Active Security team." -Stephen Libonate

Active Security is confident that under Stephen's leadership, our government division will continue to grow and deliver high-impact solutions that meet the evolving needs of mission-critical environments.

Contact Information

Quentin McSwain
quentin.mcswain@asc-defense.com

.

SOURCE: Active Security



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/active-security-appoints-stephen-libonate-as-president-of-active-1049013

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.