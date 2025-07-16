The Slants Foundation: National Arts Program Reaches Major Milestone as Third Season Launches on Expanded TV Network

The Slants Foundation's Asian PaCIVICS returns with 10 new artists, as partnership with Crossings TV expands to 70+ communities nationwide

PORTLAND, OREGON / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / The Slants Foundation's groundbreaking Asian PaCIVICS program launches its third season this year, marking a significant expansion as partner network Crossings Television extends its reach to over 70 communities across the United States. The milestone season will bring the total number of artists who have benefited from The Slants Foundation's programs to over 600 since 2019.

The Slants Foundation logo



The unique program pairs emerging Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) artists with industry mentors and nonprofit organizations, providing both financial support and professional guidance as participants create original music addressing critical social issues. Alumni from previous seasons have made measurable community impact, from sharing their advocacy work on TEDx stages to helping pass local legislation supporting AAPI communities.

"I feel very excited about season 3 of Asian PaCIVICS," says Joe Jiang, Co-board chair of The Slants Foundation. "The artists this year have a diverse set of sounds and genres, as well as some new and unique social causes they are exploring. I am looking forward to seeing the music and partnerships come to fruition."

This season's cohort spans the country and multiple musical genres, from electronic rock to classical music. The 10 selected artists are:

Matchagotcha (Riverside, CA)

Hongbo Cai (New York, NY)

Kat French (Santa Anna, CA)

Kat Sophia (Irvine, CA)

KAT (San Francisco, CA)

LORAIYA (Los Angeles, CA)

Lisa Kori (Santa Fe, NM)

Model Peril (Cambridge, MA)

Summer Swee-Singh (Irvine, CA)

SuperDaimos (Wyckoff, NJ)

"I felt comforted in the fact that a lot of Asian artists feel the same way about the current social and political climate affecting not only the Asian Communities but all POC and LGBTQ communities," reflects SuperDaimos, an electronic rock artist. "As artists/human beings, this 'connection' is vital not only in living through daily life but in overall, experiencing life in full."

The program represents part of The Slants Foundation's broader mission to support artists of color through sustainable funding and mentorship. Since 2019, the organization has provided resources to over 500 artists across music, film, theater, and visual arts, helping launch Off Broadway productions, international diplomatic tours, and CPOC Music-the world's first music business conference created specifically for artists of color focused on social impact work.

Uniquely, The Slants Foundation operates with 100% of donations going directly to artists, as organizational expenses are covered by the Asian American band The Slants and the work is driven by an all-volunteer team.

Asian PaCIVICS Season 3 will air on Crossings Television in Spring 2026.

Learn more about the program and featured artists at www.theslants.org/asian-pacivics

SOURCE: The Slants Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/national-arts-program-reaches-major-milestone-as-third-season-launches-on-expanded-tv-net-1049072