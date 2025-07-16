Caprae Capital Partners With Quion Advisors to Expand M&A Execution Capabilities for Searchers and Acquisition Entrepreneurs

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Caprae Capital is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Quion Advisors, a fast-growing M&A advisory firm founded by Felix Odigie, a Wharton MBA, former search fund operator, and seasoned dealmaker. The partnership will strengthen Caprae's ability to support searchers, independent sponsors, and acquisition entrepreneurs across the full lifecycle of the acquisition process - from diligence to close.

Expanding Access to Right-Sized Deal Support

Under this partnership, Caprae will refer the following categories of deal support to Quion Advisors:

Light Quality of Earnings (QoE) engagements tailored to self-funded searchers, independent sponsors, and early-stage operators

Comprehensive deal services , including: Financial Due Diligence Data Room Buildout and Management CIM / PPM Drafting and Optimization SBA Loan Financing Strategy Full-Cycle Deal Advisory and Seller Negotiation Support

Larger, complex buy-side and sell-side M&A transactions suited for Quion's growing boutique practice

"Many searchers hit a wall when deals become too nuanced for a solo operator but too small to justify a traditional investment bank," said Felix Odigie, co-founder and Managing Partner of Quion Advisors. "That's the gap Quion was built to fill. We act as the deal team behind the dealmaker."

The Man Behind Quion: Felix Odigie

Felix brings a rare combination of perspective and capability to Caprae's network. After earning his MBA from Wharton, Felix launched his own search fund, successfully operated a growing SMB, and later transitioned into deal advisory. Unlike many advisors, he understands both sides of the table - having personally navigated the emotional, financial, and operational complexities of acquisition entrepreneurship.

Felix co-founded Quion Advisors with a clear mission: to provide high-caliber, cost-effective deal support to acquisition entrepreneurs who are often underserved by traditional M&A infrastructure. Since its launch, Quion has supported dozens of searchers and independent sponsors through critical diligence moments and successful closings. The firm is known for its responsiveness, precision, and ability to scale alongside emerging buyers.

"The best deals die not from lack of effort, but from lack of structure and speed," Felix said. "We've designed Quion to be fast, thorough, and aligned with the pace of today's entrepreneurial buyers."

Felix and his team specialize in crafting lean, pragmatic diligence strategies - translating complexity into clarity - and are increasingly relied upon by searchers operating in competitive or fast-moving processes.

Integration With Caprae's CLOVER Platform

This partnership also embeds Quion into CLOVER, Caprae's open-source M&A platform (currently in beta). CLOVER - short for Closed-Loop Origination via Exclusive Referrals - enables searchers to reassign deals to others in the network when a deal is too big, too small or simply not a fit. It turns what would have been dead-end deals into opportunity - and allows searchers to earn success fees even while passing on deals.

"We're excited to see Quion take a central role in CLOVER," said Felix. "The platform solves one of the most frustrating frictions in ETA - what to do with a good deal that just isn't your deal."

Kevin Hong on Why This Matters

"Our mission at Caprae is simple: help more entrepreneurs close more deals - and build enduring companies," said Kevin Hong, founder of Caprae Capital. "Felix isn't just an advisor. He's lived this life. He's been in the trenches. He knows the difference between a deal that looks good on paper and one that actually works post-close."

As part of this partnership, Felix will also be joining Caprae's Deal Advisory Bench - a curated group of five experienced advisors, primarily from the search fund world, who provide real-time tactical guidance to Caprae's searchers and clients.

"Adding Felix strengthens every layer of our platform - from diligence to debt strategy to operator mindset," Hong added. "Our goal is to build the M&A firm we wish existed when we were searching. This is a big step toward that vision."

Looking Ahead

Caprae and Quion will jointly develop new workflows and tools to further accelerate deal readiness, document management, and close velocity for ETA buyers. Both firms are committed to making the deal process simpler, faster, and more founder-aligned - especially in a market where buyers are increasingly expected to act like professionals without the institutional infrastructure.

"We're not just here to check boxes," said Felix. "We're here to help searchers win."

About Caprae Capital

Caprae Capital is building a new kind of platform for acquisition entrepreneurs - combining technology, community, and deal execution infrastructure. From Search-as-a-Service to post-close support, Caprae is reshaping how emerging CEOs buy and build small businesses.

About Quion Advisors

Quion Advisors is a boutique M&A advisory firm founded by acquisition entrepreneurs, for acquisition entrepreneurs. With services spanning QoE, CIMs, SBA financing strategy, and full deal process execution, Quion is the go-to partner for those who want to move fast and close strong.

