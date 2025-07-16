Eagle Energy Partners, Inc. Announces Corporate Changes

New Board Members & Creation of an Advisory Board Sets the Stage for Growth

PLANO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Eagle Energy Partners ("EEP" or the "Company") a private U.S. energy company, focused on cash-flowing non-operated assets and selective operated growth, today announced several changes to its Board of Directors including new appointments and the formation of an Advisory Board. The Company also shared plans for the upcoming launch of its official corporate website, further advancing its strategy to enhance governance, expand market presence, and improve stakeholder communications.

Board Changes

Christopher Jarvis, who was appointed Interim CEO and CFO in March 2025 following the resignation of then-CEO Jeremy A. Paul, joined the Board of Directors on May 22, 2025, after Mr. Paul also stepped down from the Board. Mr. Jarvis filled the vacancy left by the resignation of David DeCort, who resigned from the Board on October 3, 2024.

New Board Members

On July 15, 2025, Mr. Jarvis appointed Alex Hemb and John Teff to the Board of Directors, effective August 1, 2025. Both individuals bring extensive industry expertise and operational leadership experience in key oil and gas regions where the Company currently operates and is actively expanding.

Mr. Hemb is a seasoned Petroleum Engineer and Energy Executive with over 35 years of experience across drilling, production, and executive roles throughout North America and internationally, including Norway, Canada, Belize, and the U.S. He has served as CEO of Anaconda Energy and Director of Foothills Exploration Inc., where he led field development, acquisitions, and production optimization initiatives. Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at Baker Hughes, CETCO, and Helmer Directional Drilling, and was instrumental in planning some of the longest horizontal wells in the Gulf of Mexico. Mr. Hemb holds both a B.S. and M.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from Montana Tech.

Mr. Teff is an accomplished energy executive with over 30 years of experience spanning field operations and leadership. For the past 17 years, he has managed private oil and gas operating companies, overseeing the acquisition, development, and optimization of assets from both private and public entities. His expertise includes drilling, completions, geologic evaluation, and production operations. Mr. Teff has worked across all key disciplines required to evaluate and acquire oil and gas assets, including technical assessment, due diligence, accounting, land, and legal coordination. He has also established strong relationships within the investment community and has a proven track record of securing capital to support asset growth. Earlier in his career, he progressed from offshore drilling operations in the Gulf of Mexico to engineering and asset management roles at three publicly traded E&P companies. He holds a degree from the Colorado School of Mines.

"We are very pleased to welcome Alex and John to our Board," said Chris Jarvis, CEO and CFO of Eagle Energy Partners. "The addition of their proven leadership and operational depth strengthens our team. Their insights and experience will be vital as we continue building our operations and identifying opportunities in our target basins."

Creation of an Advisory Board

Eagle Energy Partners is pleased to announce the formation of an Advisory Board composed to be seasoned industry leaders and experts. The Advisory Board is to be established with an initial group of members and is expected to expand as the Company grows. This strategic initiative will provide high-level guidance, strategic insight, and industry expertise to support EEP's next phase of development. Drawing on their diverse backgrounds and proven track records, members will play a critical role in helping the Company identify new opportunities, strengthen its market position, and execute its long-term vision, further reinforcing EEP's commitment to sustainable growth, innovation, and value creation.

Company Website to Launch This Summer

EEP will launch its first official website this summer. This marks a significant step forward in the company's mission to build greater visibility, expand its reach, and better serve its growing investor base. Designed with the user in mind, the new website will offer a clean, modern interface that makes it easy for visitors to learn about the company's products, services, and values. It also serves as a central hub for company updates, contact information, and future offerings.

"This is an exciting moment for us," said Mr. Jarvis. "Having a digital presence is a key part of our growth strategy, and our new website will reflect who we are and where we are headed. We are thrilled to finally connect with our investors and stakeholders online."

Key features of the website will include:

A user-friendly, mobile-responsive design

Clear overviews of the company's mission, operations, and leadership

Easy contact and inquiry forms for customers and partners

A news/blog section for updates and thought leadership

The launch of the website underscores EEP's commitment to transparency, accessibility, and long-term growth as it continues to establish its presence in the oil and gas space. Visitors will be encouraged to explore the site and follow the Company on social media for the latest updates.

About Eagle Energy Partners

Eagle Energy Partners (EEP) is a private U.S.-based energy company pursuing a dual-pronged strategy: generating reliable cash flow from a diversified portfolio of non-operated oil and gas assets while advancing selective, high-upside operated opportunities. With core areas of operation in Texas and Montana, the Company focuses on disciplined capital stewardship, operational transparency, and identifying projects with asymmetric return potential. By blending stable, lower-risk income streams with opportunistic development projects, EEP is building a resilient and scalable platform positioned to create long-term value across commodity cycles.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the business and operations of Eagle Energy Partners ("EEP"), which is currently a privately held company. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding future operations, financial performance, strategic initiatives, asset development, and capital plans. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. EEP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

For Investor Inquiries Please Contact:

Frank Pogubila

Investor Relations

Partner, Integrous Communications

W: 951.946.5288

E: fpogubila@integcom.us

SOURCE: Eagle Energy Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/eagle-energy-partners-inc.-announces-corporate-changes-1049151