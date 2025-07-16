Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
16.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
Glioblastoma Foundation Launches Gliolab, Offering Three Cutting-Edge Genomic Tests to Deliver a Personalized Treatment Roadmap for Every Glioblastoma Patient

DURHAM, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / On Glioblastoma Awareness Day, the Glioblastoma Foundation proudly announces the official launch of Gliolab, a CLIA-certified genomic testing laboratory dedicated exclusively to glioblastoma. Gliolab will offer three state-of-the-art genomic tests that together provide a personalized treatment roadmap for every patient diagnosed with this aggressive brain cancer, transforming care and access for thousands of families.

Glioblastoma Foundation Logo

In a healthcare environment where 77% of cancer genomic testing claims were denied by private insurers in 2024, the Foundation has made a bold and unprecedented commitment: every glioblastoma patient will have access to this essential testing, regardless of their insurance status.

"This is a historic moment for the glioblastoma community," said Dr. Gita Kwatra, PharmD, MBA, Co-founder and CEO of the Glioblastoma Foundation. "By launching Gliolab, we are changing the standard of care. Every glioblastoma patient deserves a treatment plan grounded in their tumor's biology, not guesswork. Our genomic tests make that possible."

The three tests now available through Gliolab include:

  • Whole Genome DNA Methylation Profiling with Epignostix Classifier:
    This test uses DNA methylation patterns to precisely classify the tumor and identify copy number alterations, enabling more accurate diagnosis and prognosis.

  • Comprehensive Genomic Profiling using PGDx Elio Tissue Complete:
    A broad next-generation sequencing (NGS) test that analyzes over 500 cancer-related genes to detect mutations, copy number changes, microsatellite instability (MSI), and tumor mutational burden (TMB).

  • Gene Fusion Testing using Archer FusionPlex Pan Solid Tumor v2 Panel:
    This RNA-based test detects gene fusions and splicing variants that may be actionable or diagnostic in glioblastoma and other brain cancers.

Together, these three tests provide clinicians and patients with a personalized treatment roadmap to guide therapeutic decisions, enrollment in clinical trials, and identification of novel treatment options.

"As a neuro-oncologist who has treated glioblastoma patients for decades, I can say without hesitation: this kind of molecular insight is long overdue," said Dr. Mark Gilbert, former Chief of the Neuro-Oncology Branch at the National Cancer Institute and advisor to the Glioblastoma Foundation. "The Foundation has done something extraordinary. Launching Gliolab and removing financial barriers to testing ensures that every patient-insured or not-gets the chance to receive optimal care."

Under the Foundation's innovative three-tiered payment plan:

  • Patients with no insurance will receive free testing funded by philanthropy;

  • Patients with Medicare and private insurance will only be responsible for a co-pay.

  • The Foundation will be responsible for all other costs and claims.

This model ensures equity of access while emphasizing that personalized treatment is not a luxury-it should be the standard of care.

Physicians, hospitals, patients, and families seeking more information should contact the Foundation directly at info@glioblastomafoundation.org.

About the Glioblastoma Foundation

The Glioblastoma Foundation is a national nonprofit organization committed to transforming care for glioblastoma patients. Through genomic testing, translational research, drug development, and patient advocacy, the Glioblastoma Foundation works to improve outcomes and accelerate the path to a cure. To learn more please visit www.glioblastomafoundation.org.

Contact Information:

Ashley Pattman
Media Outreach Coordinator
info@glioblastomafoundation.org
919-402-1775

SOURCE: Glioblastoma Foundation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/glioblastoma-foundation-launches-gliolab-offering-three-cutting-edge-1049235

