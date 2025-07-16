Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
16.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
Inogen Alliance: When Yesterday's Trash Becomes Tomorrow's Crisis

Hosted by: Phil Dillard

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / What happens when yesterday's landfills become today's problem-cracking, leaking, or resurfacing in the wake of poor maintenance or climate-driven disasters? In this episode, we dive into how companies and communities are tackling the legacy of contaminated sites, and the best practices shaping a safer, more resilient future for remediation.

Listen now on:
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube

Time Stamps
(00:00) Landfills: Out of sight, out of mind?

(00:46) Meet the hosts and guests

(01:19) Biggest risks of modern landfills

(02:41) New Zealand's legacy landfills: A case study

(09:54) Australia's best practices in landfill management

(16:59) Climate change and its impact on landfills

(22:28) Innovations and global knowledge sharing

(32:15) Key takeaways with the hosts

"The ?relationship with landfills is an interesting one. They're a necessary evil. We all use them to a greater or lesser extent. But I think there's an element that we don't want to think about them. We don't want them to be there. We just want somebody else to deal with them, basically." - Paul

"?Our landfill space has been relatively well regulated. That's not to say that we don't have historic landfills that are sort of forgotten, or our legacy sites…But basically what we've got in Victoria is some of the highest standards for landfill design, siting design, operation and rehabilitation in the country. A lot of other states and even other countries use our standards as their default." - Andrew

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Inogen Alliance on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Inogen Alliance
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/inogen-alliance
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Inogen Alliance



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/when-yesterdays-trash-becomes-tomorrows-crisis-1049244

