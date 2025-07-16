PSEG Donates Truck for Technical School Training

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / PSEG:

We recently donated a retired PSE&G 2013 Freightliner M2106 aerial truck to Mercer County Technical Schools - mctsnj to give students real-world experience as they prepare for careers in skilled trades.

We're proud to work with several technical schools throughout New Jersey to ensure those interested in skilled trades have the resources and support they need to thrive.

