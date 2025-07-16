Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
16.07.2025 15:02 Uhr
18 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

C2 Blockchain Inc. Adds 12.8 Million DOG Coins, Bringing Total Public Reserve to Over 32.7 Million

Company continues building the largest DOG Coin treasury held by a publicly traded entity

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTC:CBLO), a blockchain infrastructure and treasury management company, today announced the purchase of an additional 12,816,111 DOG Coins, increasing its total DOG Coin holdings to 32,738,354.

This acquisition represents a significant milestone in C2 Blockchain's strategy to assemble the most robust publicly disclosed DOG Coin reserve on record - providing investors with a unique, regulated avenue to gain indirect exposure to one of the most culturally significant meme assets on the Bitcoin network.

"DOG Coin is more than a digital asset - it represents the intersection of decentralized culture and Bitcoin-native infrastructure," said Levi Jacobson, CEO of C2 Blockchain Inc.

"We believe public companies like ours have a responsibility to lead in transparency, access, and conviction. With over 32 million DOG in reserve and growing, we remain committed to being the clearest equity proxy for DOG exposure in the market."

Key Highlights

  • Total DOG Coin Held: 32,738,354

  • Recent Acquisition: 12,816,111 DOG Coins

  • Reserve Objective: Targeting 200M DOG Coin treasury

  • Tracking: Live updates available at C2DOG.com

About C2 Blockchain Inc.

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTC:CBLO) is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure and treasury company building durable shareholder value through strategic acquisition and management of digital assets and decentralized technologies. The company's mission is to bridge next-generation blockchain networks with the transparency, structure, and accountability of public market participation

For more information, visit: https://c2blockchain.com

Investor & Media Contact: info@c2blockchain.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com.

SOURCE: C2 Blockchain Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/c2-blockchain-inc.-adds-12.8-million-dog-coins-bringing-total-public-1049247

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.