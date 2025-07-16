C2 Blockchain Inc. Adds 12.8 Million DOG Coins, Bringing Total Public Reserve to Over 32.7 Million

Company continues building the largest DOG Coin treasury held by a publicly traded entity

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTC:CBLO), a blockchain infrastructure and treasury management company, today announced the purchase of an additional 12,816,111 DOG Coins, increasing its total DOG Coin holdings to 32,738,354.

This acquisition represents a significant milestone in C2 Blockchain's strategy to assemble the most robust publicly disclosed DOG Coin reserve on record - providing investors with a unique, regulated avenue to gain indirect exposure to one of the most culturally significant meme assets on the Bitcoin network.

"DOG Coin is more than a digital asset - it represents the intersection of decentralized culture and Bitcoin-native infrastructure," said Levi Jacobson, CEO of C2 Blockchain Inc.

"We believe public companies like ours have a responsibility to lead in transparency, access, and conviction. With over 32 million DOG in reserve and growing, we remain committed to being the clearest equity proxy for DOG exposure in the market."

Key Highlights

Total DOG Coin Held: 32,738,354

Recent Acquisition: 12,816,111 DOG Coins

Reserve Objective: Targeting 200M DOG Coin treasury

Tracking: Live updates available at C2DOG.com

About C2 Blockchain Inc.

C2 Blockchain Inc. (OTC:CBLO) is a publicly traded blockchain infrastructure and treasury company building durable shareholder value through strategic acquisition and management of digital assets and decentralized technologies. The company's mission is to bridge next-generation blockchain networks with the transparency, structure, and accountability of public market participation

For more information, visit: https://c2blockchain.com

Investor & Media Contact: info@c2blockchain.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on otcmarkets.com .

