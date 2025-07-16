Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 16, 2025) - Adia Nutrition Inc. (OTCQB: ADIA), an emerging leader in regenerative medicine and personalized wellness solutions, is excited to announce its approval to offer CareCredit's payment plan program to patients, tapping into the $48.35 billion U.S. healthcare finance solutions market (valued in 2023) U.S. Healthcare Finance Solutions Market Size | Companies. This partnership reinforces Adia Nutrition's mission to make advanced treatments more accessible by providing flexible financing options for cutting-edge therapies.





CareCredit Mastercard



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10520/258924_carecredit_mastercard_image.jpg

Through CareCredit, Adia Nutrition patients can now finance treatments up to $25,000, making the clinic's more comprehensive and innovative therapies, such as stem cell treatments and regenerative protocols, more attainable. This substantial financing limit empowers patients to invest in their long-term health without financial strain, particularly for Adia's premium offerings.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with CareCredit to provide our patients with a financing solution that opens doors to transformative care," said Larry Powalisz, CEO at Adia Nutrition. "With the ability to finance up to $25,000, patients can now access our most advanced treatments with ease, prioritizing their wellness journey."

Adia Nutrition has transitioned to CareCredit as its primary financing partner, moving away from its previous provider, Cherry. CareCredit's higher financing capacity of $25,000 offers patients' greater flexibility compared to prior options, streamlining access to Adia's full spectrum of services.

Patients interested in exploring Adia Nutrition's treatments with CareCredit financing can visit www.adiamed.com to learn about eligibility and application. CareCredit's straightforward application process and flexible repayment terms align seamlessly with Adia's patient-centered approach.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTCQB: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in leading-edge stem cell therapies, most significantly Umbilical Cord Stem Cells (UCB-SC) and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments. Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adiamed.com

Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.biolete.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events, or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/258924

SOURCE: Adia Nutrition Inc.