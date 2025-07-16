The 'Revenue models and market perspectives across Europe' panel highlighted the complexity of Europe's most active markets and the range of available business models. Investors show strong interest, but lenders remain cautious on risk hedging. From ESS News Europe reached 18. 5 GWh of battery capacity in 2024 and is set to reach around 50 GWh, said Antonio Rubedo, a market analyst at SolarPower Europe, during a panel at BBDF 2025 in Frankfurt, Germany. At the end of 2024, the United Kingdom was still the largest battery storage market in Europe with around 8. 7 GWh, followed by Italy with ...

