Six finalist teams from around the world gathered in Sweden for the 2nd annual Susilo Institute Business+Ethics Case Competition, hosted by Boston University's Questrom School of Business.

Organized by the Susilo Institute for Ethics in the Global Economy, the year-long competition challenges students to address complex ethical challenges through rigorous case analysis, team collaboration, and cultural immersion. It began last fall with more than 44 teams representing over 20 universities across 12 countries, and culminated in an immersive, in-person, final round in Stockholm and Östersund, Sweden, from June 1-4, 2025.

Three original case studies written by Questrom MBA students Soleha Patel ('25), Alexander Orta ('25), and Ankit Saraf ('25) under the direction of Professor Greg Stoller anchored the competition. The six teams presented their original analysis and solutions to the Swedish company's executive teams, who also served as judges. Additionally, teams composed of students from different universities presented their impressions of Swedish culture and proposed a strategic plan for a Swedish candy distributor. The six finalist teams represented Caucasus University (Georgia), Gadjah Mada University (Indonesia), UMass Boston (USA), Stanford University (USA), Tor Vergata University (Italy), and Trinity College Dublin (Ireland). The first-place team from Caucasus University-Giorgi Zanguri, Aleksandre Maisuradze, Mariam Lochoshvili, and Mariam Lortkipanidze-was recognized for their strategic insight, ethical reasoning, and cross-cultural awareness. Stanford University and Trinity College Dublin also placed.

David Epstein, Executive Director of the Susilo Institute, and Claudia Sunberg, Swedish Program Coordinator supported Prof. Stoller's innovative approach for this competition.

The Susilo Institute for Ethics in the Global Economy is a business-focused ethics center promoting global ethical practices and giving students real exposure to cultural and operational diversity. The competition is a flagship initiative of the Institute, founded through the generosity of Harry Susilo, Chairman and Founder of Sekar Group, an international corporation, and long-time supporter of Boston University. Representing the Susilo family at the finals were Finna Huang and Mark Clay, a director at Sekar Bumi. The competition shows how business education can go beyond the classroom-uniting students from around the world through immersive travel, student-led research, and a rigorous focus on business ethics.

"Some of these presentations have been absolutely fantastic," said Clay. "But what's really interesting for me this year…was the feedback from the actual owners of the sponsored companies who are saying they are actually gaining valuable insights into ideas that can benefit their companies going forward."

Soleha Patel (Questrom '25), one of the case writers, reflected on the experience: "Someone pinch my 13-year-old shy self and tell her that almost a decade later, she'll be pursuing an MBA, traveling to Sweden, and sitting across from founders and CEOs. I'm beyond grateful to have worked with an amazing team to craft cases for the Susilo Institute's competition…"

Last year, the finals were held in Indonesia, and featured teams from Mexico, Japan, Germany, Lebanon, Indonesia, and the United States.

