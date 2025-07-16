New Company Meets Evolving Needs of Global Air Spring Design, Manufacturing and Distribution with a Vision of 'United for Growth, Driven by Innovation'

Infinity Engineered Products, a leading air spring designer and manufacturer, and Meklas Otomotiv, one of Europe's leading air spring manufacturers, recently announced that they entered into a definitive merger agreement to become a single leading company in global air spring innovation, manufacturing and distribution. The formal announcement was made at Automechanika Istanbul on June 12, 2025.

"The synergies formed will unlock opportunities for our global customer base from research and design to the manufacturing floor while strengthening our business at every level," said Char Zawadzinski, Infinity Engineered Products, Chief Executive Officer. "This is both an exciting and transformational time. We're eager to offer our customers greater engineering power and capacity, increased idea generation and a reinforced global commitment."

The unified company bearing the name Infinity Engineered Products will be able to leverage the strengths of both companies and their resources, and empower a very customer-first approach, enabling both OEM and aftermarket customers to thrive. Positioned to serve a wide range of diversified industries, the new company will offer an expanded product portfolio and a broad range of tailored solutions for heavy-duty, agriculture, and industrial markets. "We expect the merger to accelerate product innovation and production and empower our employees to boldly live our vision of 'United for Growth, Driven by Innovation,'" Zawadzinski said.

This merger will allow broader reach of Goodyear Air Springs and Infinity Engineered Products into Europe and around the world. The Infinity Engineered Products business operates advanced research and design centers and engineering facilities in the United States and manufacturing facilities in Mexico. The latest product innovation was the SpringRide air spring line, designed to help fleets reduce maintenance costs related to ride control and available throughout North America.

Meklas Otomotiv, founded in 1986, is one of Europe's leading air spring manufacturers with production facilities in Turkey and worldwide export capabilities. Guided by a vision to become a company that creates global brands through a culture of excellence, Meklas has expanded its presence in Europe and North America under the Connect brand since 2002.

To learn more about Goodyear Air Springs or Infinity Engineered Products, please contact your air springs sales representative and visit GoodyearAirSprings.com or call (877) 897-3469.

About Infinity Engineered Products

Since 1950, Infinity Engineered Products and Goodyear Air Springs have been one of the world's premier designers and manufacturers of leading air springs that deliver long life, value, and performance. As a global leader in the engineering and development of air springs serving mission-critical industries, including supply chain and transportation, transit, agriculture, industrial, and emerging EV applications, the Infinity Engineered Products principal products are Goodyear SuperCushionrolling lobe air springs, Goodyear SuperCushionbellows air springs, and SpringRideair springs. The company merged with Meklas Otomotiv in June 2025, leveraging the strengths of both companies to deliver broader, scalable, and customer-focused solutions to OEM and aftermarket sectors worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250716287898/en/

Contacts:

Christine Bowser

Pinnacle Media

Office: (330) 688-3515

Email: chrissy@pinnmedia.com