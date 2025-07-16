Limitless X Holdings, Inc.: Chairman & CEO Jas Mathur Provides $250K Insider Capital to Strengthen Limitless X Holdings Operational Infrastructure

Los Angeles, CA, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Limitless X Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: LIMX), a leading Wellness and Lifestyle Performance company, today announced that it has secured a $250,000 bridge financing facility through a related-party transaction with its Chairman and CEO, Jas Mathur, via EM1 Capital LLC, demonstrating his strong belief in the Company's long-term vision, execution team, and strategic roadmap.

Structured as a 12-month promissory note with a compelling yield, the financing reflects strong insider support and confidence in the Company's long-term strategy. As part of the transaction, EM1 Capital LLC received a thoughtfully structured equity incentive package, including a blend of restricted equity and performance-aligned warrants. These instruments are designed to reward long-term belief in the Company's vision, with features that include cashless exercise and protective measures to preserve shareholder value while fueling future growth.

This internal capital commitment by the Company's founder and largest shareholder reflects strong insider alignment and sends a clear message of leadership confidence to the market.

"When I invest personally, I invest with certainty," said Jaspreet Mathur, Chairman and CEO of Limitless X. "This is more than a financial commitment. this is a belief in our team, our mission, and the exponential potential we are about to unlock. We are positioning to be a market leader in transformational wellness, and I'm proud to back that with more than just words."

The capital will be allocated toward core operations, regulatory compliance, corporate initiatives, and the initial rollout of offline sales channels. It will also support the early-phase development of HealthMD.com, a newly formed subsidiary positioned to play a key role in the Company's long-term wellness strategy.

With a global wellness market exceeding $5 trillion and a surge in demand for hyper-personalized health solutions, Limitless X is positioned at the intersection of technology, diagnostics, and lifestyle optimization. The direct funding from Mr. Mathur further aligns the Company's executive leadership with shareholders, offering a clear signal of conviction amid the Company's expansion.

About Limitless X Holdings Inc.

Limitless X Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: LIMX) is building a dynamic, value-driven ecosystem designed to help individuals Look Good and Feel Great by integrating Health, Wellness, Entertainment, Community Building, and Brand Development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Limitless X, Inc., the Company specializes in Direct-to-Consumer eCommerce, offering innovative products and services that empower people to reinvent themselves and become the best versions of who they are.

The Company has expanded into the Film and Television sector, with plans to develop and produce content aligned with its core philosophy of "Feeling Great" and "Satisfied." Limitless X also plans to enter the Real Estate sector through High-Performance Healthy Living, creating residential communities and developments focused on Wellness, Longevity, and Lifestyle Optimization.

Additionally, the Company is growing its Global Distribution footprint and International presence, aiming to bring its Wellness-focused products and Lifestyle brands to consumers worldwide. By leveraging advanced Digital Marketing strategies, Strategic Partnerships, and Global Reach, Limitless X is positioned to become a household name, delivering exceptional customer value, driving long-term shareholder growth, and fostering meaningful impact across communities globally.

Safe Harbor Statement



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.