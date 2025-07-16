Oliveda International, Inc. (OLVI) Announces Over 70% Growth in the First Half of 2025

SANTA MONICA, CA, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCID: OLVI) today announced that its Olive Tree People Inc. subsidiary, the world's leading waterless beauty company with over 3000% growth in 2024 and sales of over $100 million in its second year operating in the United States, continues to grow at double-digit rates in 2025, closing the first half of the year with growth of over 70%.

The outlook for the second half of 2025 promises to be no less successful. The company will be represented at New York Fashion Week for the first time in September 2025 with its brands Oliveda, LA Dope, and Olive Rose and will have 75 makeup artists working with more than 150 models.

In addition, Olive Rose will present further innovations related to the hydroxytyrosol no-makeup collection, such as the new Olive Rose Blushes, the new Olive Rose Hydroxytyrosol Contour, as well as concealer, mascara, and many other Olive Rose products.

In the fall, Olive Tree People plans to introduce its world's first pet brand, "Is that Matty," to the public as well as another brand that has been in development for years.

In October 2025, Olive Tree People expects to open the direct-to-consumer market in Europe, following the U.S. and Canada launches, after Olive Tree People has successfully transitioned from retail.

Founder and CEO Thomas Lommel said, "Following the U.S. market launch in 2023, Canada will follow in 2025 and Europe in October 2025, making Olive Tree People not only the fastest-growing waterless beauty company but also the leading global waterless beauty company in the world. In the second half of the year, many new product launches will follow for our successful hydroxytyrosol no-make brand, Olive Rose, and in November, what is probably the world's first hydroxytyrosol pet brand, "Is that Matty," will follow.

"In addition to our Olive Tree People flagship store in Los Angeles, others will follow in Europe. At our annual convention in October 2025, a new surprise brand we've been working on for years will be exclusively presented in Los Angeles. Of course, it's important to mention that we'll also be acquiring more olive groves and olive farms in the second half of the year and working with the municipality of Arroyomolinos de Leon on our first modern mill.

"I believe 2025 will probably be the most intensive year in the history of Oliveda and Olive Tree People after 2024, and I'm very confident that we'll close the second half even more successfully and realize at least $150 million in our third year direct-to-consumer."

About Oliveda International, Inc.

Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiary, Olive Tree People Inc., as well as the European companies, Olive Tree People Europe AG and Oliveda Deutschland GmbH, as well as Olive Tree Farmers SL, were founded by the German real estate investor Thomas Lommel and have more than 20 years of experience in management and organic certification growing mountain olive trees, in the extraction of first-class, internationally award-winning extra virgin olive oils, the extraction of hydroxytyrosol, and in the production and distribution of cosmetic and holistic waterless products related to the olive tree. Lommel is the inventor of the Olive Tree Therapy 10 years in 14 days as well as the inventor of olive matcha, which is based on the ground olive leaf. Also unique is the coffee replacement developed by Lommel, which is based on olive leaf and hydroxytyrosol. In addition, Lommel is successfully active in the rapidly growing mindfulness industry with the olive tree sound bath meditation he developed and the frequencies of his olive trees, which he makes available worldwide.

In addition to the registered beauty brands, Oliveda and LA Dope, as well as OLIVE re:connected to Nature, The Intuition of Nature, and Olive Mush, to name just a few brands, Lommel is the region's largest conservationist and protector of over 30,000 one-hundred-year-old mountain olive trees, and, with his Thomas Lommel Foundation, he brings the water that he does not use into his waterless beauty products to the people of Africa by building water wells on site.

In addition to online sales and a Europe-wide branch network of thousands of retail stores, Oliveda Deutschland GmbH operates its own flagship stores in Berlin and Düsseldorf.

The brand's treatment concepts are unique worldwide, and their effectiveness has been confirmed by conventional medicine. Read our book The Olive Tree Therapy 10 Years in 14 Days. Waterless beauty has been called "The Next Big Thing" in articles in U.S. Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, InStyle, Elle, Madame, Forbes, and many other industry publications, as well as by Mintel, a world-leading futurology institute. Gigi Hadid and many other celebrities are already Oliveda fans and support its success. Further information on Oliveda International, Inc. and its subsidiaries and associate companies and brands can be found at www.olivetreepeople.com

