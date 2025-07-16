Anzeige
Klinisch validiert. Vertriebsbereit. Und kurz vor der FDA-Zulassung.
WKN: A2QL51 | ISIN: US6406551068 | Ticker-Symbol: 4EB
NeoVolta Inc.: NeoVolta Predicts Third Consecutive Record Quarter; Forecasts Over 225% Revenue Growth for Fiscal Year 2025

SAN DIEGO, July 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV), a U.S.-based energy technology company providing scalable energy storage solutions for resilient residential and commercial power infrastructure, today announced preliminary results for its fiscal fourth quarter, marking its third consecutive record-setting quarter. Estimated revenue for the quarter is approximately $5 million. Full-year revenue for fiscal 2025 is projected to more than triple compared to fiscal 2024.

This growth rate significantly exceeds the residential energy storage industry's typical annual growth of approximately 20%, according to multiple industry research sources. NeoVolta's expansion-approximately ten times the industry average-underscores accelerating demand for its American-assembled battery systems.

"Our third consecutive record quarter highlights NeoVolta's ability to scale production and capture market share," said Ardes Johnson, CEO of NeoVolta. "In a market where annual growth is typically sub 20%, our performance demonstrates clear product differentiation and operational momentum."

Operational Highlights:

  • Three consecutive record-setting quarters
  • FY 2025 revenue projected to exceed 200% year-over-year growth
  • Quarterly revenue approaching $5 million
  • U.S.-based assembly supporting American homeowners seeking energy resilience and tax incentives

"We believe NeoVolta is strongly positioned to capitalize on growing demand for residential energy storage," Johnson added. "With utility rates rising, grid reliability declining, and homeowner interest in American-assembled solutions increasing, we expect sustained demand as we expand partnerships and distribution channels."

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta is a leading innovator in energy storage solutions dedicated to advancing the future of clean energy. Founded to provide reliable, sustainable, and high-performance energy storage systems, the company has quickly established itself as a critical player in the industry. NeoVolta's flagship products are designed to meet the growing demand for efficient energy management in residential and commercial applications. With a focus on cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships, NeoVolta is committed to driving progress in renewable energy and enhancing how the world stores and uses power.

For more information visit: www.NeoVolta.com

Contact: Investor Relations

Email: press@neovolta.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.


