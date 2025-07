With reference to an announcement made by Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (the "Issuer") on July 8th 2025, the Issuer has approved a name change of the company to Amaroq Ltd.



Pursuant to this change, the Issuer's name in Nasdaq Iceland's trading systems will be changed as of July 17th 2025.

Current name New name Date of change

Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

Amaroq Ltd.

17.07.2025