Valsoft Corporation Acquires Tiltid, Leading Swedish Provider of Workforce Management Software

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Tiltid, a Sweden-based company offering cloud-based scheduling and staffing solutions, with a strong footprint in the retail, restaurant, and hospitality sectors.

This acquisition marks Valsoft's ninth investment in the workforce management vertical, further reinforcing its presence in a mission-critical industry. Tiltid brings decades of domain expertise and a trusted reputation in the Swedish market, serving some of the country's largest supermarket and retail chains. The addition of Tiltid supports Valsoft's long-term commitment to building a diversified portfolio of workforce management solutions across global markets.

"Joining Valsoft marks an exciting new chapter for Tiltid," said Pia Groundstroem, CEO of Tiltid. "We're incredibly proud of what we've built together with our customers over nearly forty years. Becoming part of the Valsoft family enables us to accelerate innovation, expand our solutions, and continue delivering the exceptional support our customers expect. With greater resources and deeper expertise, we're poised to improve faster, innovate smarter, and deliver even more value."

"The legacy of this family business reflects decades of adaptability and resilience in an ever-evolving market," said Anthony Caruso, Investment Partner at Valsoft. "We are excited to work alongside Pia and Tomas to preserve and build upon the foundations laid by their parents' remarkable journey. Their strong presence in the Swedish market underscores the company's value proposition and long-standing customer relationships. We look forward to supporting their continued growth."

Following the acquisition, Tiltid will continue to operate independently, preserving its talented team, leadership, and customer-first approach. Through the Valsoft ecosystem, Tiltid will benefit from additional resources, operational best practices, and strategic expertise to support its next phase of growth.

Valsoft was represented internally by Oliver Gray (Senior Legal Counsel) and Elisa Marcon (Senior Corporate Paralegal), and externally by Advokatfirman Hammarskiöld. Tiltid's shareholders were represented by Gernandt & Danielsson.

About Tiltid

Founded in 1986, SEV Tidsystem is a Swedish software company specializing in cloud-based solutions for scheduling and staffing. Its flagship platform, Tiltid, simplifies complex workforce planning and is trusted by over 1,500 businesses across Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark, particularly in the retail, restaurant, and hospitality sectors. Headquartered in Handen, Stockholm, the company is led by CEO Pia Groundstroem and supported by her brother Tomas Klys, with Roberto Spagnolo leading operational efforts. In addition to its software offering, Tiltid provides training and consulting services to help clients maximize operational efficiency and customer service.

About Valsoft Corporation

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies with the goal of driving long-term growth and value creation. Valsoft partners with companies to provide operational support, capital, and strategic expertise while allowing them to retain their entrepreneurial spirit. Headquartered in Montreal, Valsoft has a presence in over 20 countries and operates in more than 30 vertical markets.

Media contact information

Thierry Tardif

Communications and Public Relations

Valsoft Corporation

+1 514-799-6679

t.tardif@valsoftcorp.com

SOURCE: Valsoft Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/valsoft-corporation-acquires-tiltid-leading-swedish-provider-of-work-1049254