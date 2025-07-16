Hi Marley Named to the CNBC World's Top Fintech Companies 2025 List

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Hi Marley, the first intelligent conversational platform built for P&C insurance, has been recognized in the third edition of CNBC's World's Top Fintech Companies 2025. This prestigious award, presented by CNBC and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, highlights the standout companies developing innovative Fintech products and services.

Powered by SMS, Hi Marley's platform enables carriers to communicate simply, build trust, and protect what people love. With industry-leading collaboration, coaching, and analytics capabilities that deliver crucial insights and streamline operations, Hi Marley empowers innovative carriers to reinvent both the customer and employee experience through advanced conversational technology.

The top list is based on the analysis and weighting of general and segment-specific KPIs such as Payments, Neobanking, Alternative Financing, Wealth Technology, Digital Assets, Enterprise Fintech, and Insurtech. These segment-specific KPIs were derived from the following research methods:

Collection of Publicly Available Data Points: In-depth research into relevant KPIs for more than 2,000 eligible companies was conducted using publicly available sources such as annual reports, company websites, and media monitoring. Open Online Application: More than 100 companies had the opportunity to be considered for the top list by submitting relevant KPIs, which were announced and promoted via the CNBC website.

"Being recognized by CNBC World's Top Fintech Companies is a tremendous honor," said Mike Greene, CEO of Hi Marley. "We started Hi Marley with bold ideas to make communication simple and more lovable for the entire insurance ecosystem. This award reflects our team's commitment to transforming how the insurance industry communicates and connects with people during life's most meaningful moments."

This marks the second consecutive year Hi Marley has been recognized by CNBC, following its inclusion on the 2024 World's Top 150 Insurtech Companies list.

About Hi Marley

Hi Marley is the first intelligent conversational platform built for P&C insurance and powered by SMS. Designed by insurance professionals, Hi Marley enables lovable, convenient conversations across the entire ecosystem, saving carriers money and time while building customer loyalty through delightful interactions. Hi Marley's industry-leading collaboration, coaching, and analytics capabilities deliver crucial insights that streamline carrier operations while enabling a frictionless customer engagement experience. The solution is made for the enterprise; it's fast to deploy, easy to use, and seamlessly integrates with core insurance systems. Through its advanced conversational technology, Hi Marley reduces friction and empowers innovative carriers to reinvent the customer and employee experience. Learn more at www.himarley.com.

Contact:

Escalate PR for Hi Marley

himarley@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: Hi Marley

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hi-marley-named-to-the-cnbc-worlds-top-fintech-companies-2025-lis-1049156